Nike + Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics: What To Expect

One of the few positives of spending money around the Olympics is that Nike is getting massive amounts of exposure and strengthening its brand to maintain its leadership position.

Not only does research indicate that this isn't true, but it also shows that Nike actually performs worse during the Olympics compared to the year directly prior.

Many analysts believe that the Olympics affects Nike in a positive way financially and that investors can use the company as a play on the Olympics and what it offers.

Investment Thesis

Nike (NYSE:NKE) isn't expected to benefit much from the Olympics in terms of revenue growth. Nonetheless, it remains an excellent marketing opportunity and one that the company is excelling at by getting the brand in front of billions of eyes.

The Olympic Games, or the Summer Olympic Games more specifically, is a momentous mega event that occurs every four years. It is thought to be the world's leading sports competition. Thousands of athletes from all over the world travel to a host city in order to participate in a variety of competitions. First-, second-, and third-place finishers in each event receive Olympic medals. These medals are gold, silver, and bronze respectively. The modern Olympics are said to be inspired by the ancient Olympic Games that were originally held in Olympia, Greece.

Obviously, as a market leader in the Athletic Footwear and Apparel industry, Nike is thought to be severely influenced by these Olympic Games that take place quadrennially. Therefore, we will look into each of the three previous Games, determine the effect that they have on Nike, and attempt to explain what holders of Nike stock can expect for the upcoming 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Breakdown Of The Past 3 Olympic Games

Beijing 2008

The Beijing Olympic Games took place between the 8th and 24th of August 2008. There were approximately 10,942 athletes in attendance. The Games were made available worldwide and had an estimated potential TV audience of 4.3 Billion people. Projections indicate that from that 4.3 Billion, only about 3.6 Billion actually watched at least one minute of dedicated coverage. That equates to an audience making up around 53% of the world's population at the time. 96% of the 6.8 Million tickets available were sold for the Beijing Olympics.

London 2012

The Games, this time in London, ran from the 27th of July up until the 12th of August 2012. 10,568 athletes were in attendance, which was slightly down from the prior Games in Beijing. Olympic broadcasters once again made the Games available worldwide, with a potential TV audience of 4.8 Billion people, up by ~500 Million compared to the previous Games. Unfortunately, the amount of viewers that saw at least one minute of coverage this time round remained flat at a projected 3.6 Billion. The London Olympics had 8.5 Million tickets available, of which 97% were sold.

Rio 2016

The most recent Summer Olympics were held in Rio and took place between the 5th and 21st of August 2016. Athletes in attendance that year totaled 11,238, which was up from both 2012 and 2008 numbers. Improvements in technology and more distribution agreements meant that the Games were made available to a potential TV audience of 5.2 Billion people, up by ~400 Million compared to 2012. However, the amount of viewers that reportedly watched at least one minute of coverage dropped to a projected 3.2 Billion. In Rio, the number of tickets available dropped down back to 6.8 Million and only ~91% of them were sold.

Of course, all this data can be hard to understand, so please find most of it visualized in the charts below:

Ticket Sales

Source: Olympic.org, Author

Source: Olympic.org, Author

From these, it's clear that attendance of the Olympics has been at historically high levels for the past three years by breaking through the 90% level. This bodes well for the sporting event as many other traditionally popular events such as baseball have been struggling to keep attendance numbers up in recent years.

Global Audience Reach

Source: Olympic.org, Author

In the global audience reach, we see a similar trend as compared to the ticket sales. The trend being an increase between '08 and '12 and then a slight decrease between '12 and '16. Another trend emerging is the solid growth in reach coming from digital platforms while we see television taking a dip.

Engagement

While the reach and ticket sales have been a disappointment, engagement numbers at Rio are promising. Data from olympic.org shows that users were 20.8% more engaged based on the average number of hours of coverage they consumed compared to London 2012.

This means that while there was in fact less viewers, those that did watch spent even more time in front of their screens. It's a pretty important number because it also means that viewers had a higher probability of seeing ads that ran during the event. Positive news for all the companies spending millions on advertising during the Games, such as Nike.

Really impressive is the fact that Nike ads are extremely memorable. A survey conducted regarding the 2016 Rio Olympics reported that ~34% of those surveyed remembered seeing a Nike ad. That's more than for any other company, including Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) which has been involved with the Olympics as a sponsor for decades.

This is a positive for Nike and its shareholders as it is expected to strengthen its perceived brand value and help maintain its leadership position in the Athletic Footwear and Apparel Industry.

What Happens To Nike During The Olympics?

Many would think that all the hype and anticipation around this mega event would be beneficial to Nike's top and bottom lines; that is incorrect, unfortunately. By observing Nike's fundamentals before, during and after each of the previous three Olympic Games, we haven't identified any kind of real benefit from the company's marketing-related expenses to revenues or EPS. In terms of shareholder wealth, we saw a similar picture in all but one year.

Demand Creation Expense

One of the aspects we looked at was the demand creation expense. It is severely impacted the fiscal year before the Games, most likely because Nike's fiscal year-end is in the second quarter and the Olympics typically take place during the third quarter of the year. Therefore, any benefits of the Olympics would only be seen in the Q1 or Q2 numbers of the next fiscal year for Nike. It is also for that reason that the numbers we mention are for two fiscal years, the one directly before (representing the cost to company) and the one during (representing the benefit).

The demand creation expense attributable to the Olympics was mentioned directly in the Q4 2008 earnings call. Management said that the demand creation expense for FY '08 grew ~15% on a currency neutral basis and was driven primarily by investments in sports marketing, media and event spending around the Beijing Olympics among other events. We also saw evidence that the costs continue on during the event as well. The FY '09 transcripts tell us that total SG&A expenses grew faster than revenues due to spending around the Olympics, among other events, and increased investments in athlete and team endorsers of Nike products.

The chart below shows by what percentage the demand creation expense increased the year before and the year during each of the past three Olympic Games.

From these charts, it's visible that Nike's demand creation expenses jump slightly the year right before the Games take place. Which holds true with management's statements above claiming increased investments in sport marketing, media and event spending around the Olympics.

Revenue

Nike performed worse in terms of revenue growth for two out of the previous three Olympic Games when compared to the growth in the preceding year. This leads us to believe that Nike isn't actually reaping much of a benefit from its increased marketing expenditure in terms of sales growth.

Inventories

We can see a trend of stockpiling occur each year prior to the Olympic Games. The growth in inventories has outpaced the revenue growth each year for all three of the past Olympic Games. It points to a significant oversupply of goods, which implies that management is expecting a significant spike in demand for the company's products. This checks out to an extent. We see that revenue growth jumps back above inventory growth for the fiscal year during the Games, pointing to a return of demand following the oversupply.

Shareholder wealth

Analysts at Barclays believe that the Olympics is an event that contributes to the Athletic Footwear and Apparel Industry in a manner other than exposure, such as stock prices appreciating and revenue growing at a higher rate than non-Olympic years. The analysts reported:

"The Summer Olympics have historically been a strong driver to the Athletic Footwear & Apparel industry, notably Nike. Specifically, Nike stock has had an impressive relative performance to the S&P in each of the last five Summer Olympic years (24.5% on average). Looking to London next year, we expect 2012 to be a similar outcome. The Olympics are expected to boost sales for the company in 2012, as we expect increased consumer demand for apparel and footwear similar to that worn by Nike-sponsored athletes."

Our research and that of many others suggest that this simply isn't true anymore. While it may have held up in the past, the data shows that this statement is now no longer valid or applicable. Revenue wasn't miraculously boosted by the Olympics in any of the past three years. This brings us to the other statement, which says that Nike outperforms the S&P during years in which the Olympic Games take place. To test this, we'll pull up the charts.

Source: Koyfin

So, during the 2008 Olympics, Nike shares outperformed the broader market by ~26%. This holds true with the statement made by the Barclays analysts, but it's important to note that 2008 was an extremely difficult year for the broader market and the US in particular, for obvious reasons. Therefore, it would be very difficult for the index to outperform any single stock.

Source: Koyfin

During the 2012 Olympics, we see a very different picture. Instead of outperforming, Nike actually underperforms the broader market by ~21%. This plays more into our findings and shows that something simply doesn't add up.

Source: Koyfin

Again, during the 2016 Olympics in Rio, we see Nike shares underperform the broader market by a huge margin of ~20%. These findings go directly against what the analysts at Barclays found and might be shocking to retail investors because it points to the opposite of what the general market expects from Nike during mega events such as the Olympic Games.

The company is investing into advertising and promotion before the event, which translates into the brand being seen by billions of viewers. This, in turn, is expected by many retail investors to result in a very nice jump in revenue growth, not a slowdown. Which is exactly what we observe.

This observation correlates with multiple research papers. The first of these papers comes from Kathleen Anne Farrell of the University of Nebraska and William Scott Frame of the U.S. Treasury Department. In their paper, titled: "The Value of Olympic Sponsorships: Who is Capturing the Gold?", the authors used data from the 1996 Olympic Games to measure the value of Olympic sponsorships. They concluded, by using stock return data, that shareholders of sponsoring firms earn negative average abnormal returns around announcements of Olympic sponsorship agreements.

Another paper by Patricia Dechow, Alastair Lawrence of the University of California at Berkeley, and Mei Luo of Tsinghua University, titled: "Do Investors use the Olympics as a Category for Investment and Should They?", found similar results. The authors state:

"Overall, our evidence suggests that Olympic 'euphoria' is sufficient in both China and the UK to influence stock returns and valuations but the overall fundamental benefits of the Olympics are small."

This plays directly into our findings once again. It also shows that while stock prices may improve during the period, fundamentals aren't following them close enough, and so those excess returns will be lost in subsequent years.

Additionally, another paper from the three authors above, titled: "Olympic Euphoria and Social Media: An Analysis of Firms Involved in the Olympics", offers an explanation to the phenomenon above. It attempts to explain why we see increasing stock prices and valuations even though fundamentals aren't showing any significant improvements to drive them. Their conclusion is:

"Results suggest that social media websites are likely to be one forum used by retail investors to identify stocks in which to invest. However, when retail investors are influential on prices, a consequence of this naïve investment strategy appears to be a greater potential for mispricing."

In other words, retail investors are investing in those stocks that are mentioned or seen the most. They wrongly believe this to be a "competitive advantage" of sorts and drive share prices up without any tangible reason to do so. This might result in a stock becoming significantly overvalued during mega events such as the Olympics when they get mentioned much more. That is what we are seeing with Nike in years during which the Olympics takes place.

Summary

Demand creation expenses at Nike are higher the fiscal year right before the Olympic Games takes place. Revenue growth is expected to be lower to in line compared to the prior year during the Olympics. Inventories in the fiscal year right before the Olympics grow at a significant margin over revenues, meaning that the company takes part in some sort of stockpiling most likely stemming from an expectation of increased demand during and directly after the Olympics. For all three of the past Olympic Games, Nike shares have appreciated. For two of the three though, shares have underperformed the broader S&P index. The year that they did, in fact, outperform was a recession year. Investors should note the findings of the research papers mentioned above which state that shares of companies involved in the Olympics are unjustly elevated without sufficient improvements in fundamentals.

All of this points to an inability to use Nike stock as a method of making money from the Olympic Games. Here is what current investors in Nike are likely to find before and during the 2020 Olympics:

A jump in demand creation expenses by the end of the current fiscal year for Nike, which is 2020.

For fiscal 2021, expect slightly lower to in line revenue growth compared to fiscal '20 unless there are some extraordinary circumstances that influence the top line in a meaningful way.

Inventory growth will most likely outpace revenue growth for fiscal '20.

One of the only positive aspects that our research shows is that Nike is indeed gaining a lot of exposure by being involved in the Olympics, even if it is indirectly. It is gaining billions of views and being remembered by even more consumers than direct sponsors of the event, who are expected to fork out potentially much more than Nike for this "privilege". Therefore, I believe that by maintaining its presence at the Olympics, Nike is significantly improving its perceived value over that of its competitors.

