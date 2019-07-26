Teradyne Benefiting From Earlier, Stronger Orders For 5G, Handsets, Wireless, And Memory

The sharp move in Teradyne has pushed the prospective annualized returns into the mid-to-high single digits; not high enough for me relative to the volatility of the business.

I thought Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) looked undervalued on excessive pessimism back in January, but I didn't see this 60% run in the shares, as Teradyne has managed to keep putting together strong quarters relative to expectations, sending sell-side estimates higher along the way. Although there were some fears going into this quarter that Teradyne was "pulling in" demand from later in 2019, I'm not so sure that theory holds water anymore.

The record Teradyne has relative to earnings expectations is impressive, so much so that I have to wonder whether management plays it intentionally too conservative just to give themselves leeway. Whatever the story may be on that, the fact is that the company is seeing good semiconductor test demand and is gaining share in memory, while the near-term headwinds in industrial automation have been pretty well anticipated by the market. Valuation is no longer attractive, though, and I don't see that same "hey, it's not so bad" trade opportunity that I did before.

Strong Where It (Mostly) Matters

Although the Industrial Automation business is inarguably important to the perception and multiple for the stock, it's not a big contributor to growth yet (less than 15% of revenue), and the market is pretty clearly willing to look past the near-term pressures here. More to the point, revenue beat expectations by 5%, with beats all across the testing business. Although gross margin did come up short (by close to a point), management turned that around through the operating expenses and beat OPM expectations by close to a point.

Semiconductor Test revenue rose 4%, with low single-digit growth in system-on-a-chip (or SoC) testing offsetting a decline in memory. Sequentially, the business is definitely picking up, with 5G testing driving growth and a memory showing a strong 20%-plus sequential improvement. Wireless Test was up 17% in the quarter, helped, I believe, by WiFi 6, and Systems Test was up 4% (but up 25% qoq) on strong storage testing demand. Industrial Automation was light relative to sell-side expectations, but 20% year-over-year growth is not a bad result in a "difficult" environment, with Universal Robots still growing double digits.

Gross margin declined roughly a point from the year-ago level, and operating income rose 1%, leading to a 140bp decline in operating margin.

In addition to a strong quarterly report, Teradyne raised guidance for the third quarter, and I believe this should help calm some of the concerns that the recent performance has been driven by pulling forward revenue from later in the year. Management's guidance for third quarter revenue was more than 4% above the prior sell-side average at the midpoint, and the bottom of management's range was still above the prior average sell-side estimate. Within that guidance, though, management did lower expectations for the Industrial Automation business.

Strong Semi Test For The Time Being

Strength in the semi test business appears to be driven largely by 5G and handsets, as well as share gains in memory. With accelerating 5G deployments on the horizon, it stands to reason that 5G-related testing would be picking up. If there is any "pull in" in Teradyne's numbers, it would probably be in 5G pull-ins from Huawei, as that company might be trying to secure its needs ahead of any potential new issues with its access to products from U.S. companies.

On the handset side, I'm cautious about calling any trend sustainable, as the last few years have been pretty brutal with respect to trying to project handset volumes and the downstream impacts on chip companies and equipment and testing providers. The commentary from chip companies exposed to handsets has thus far been pretty encouraging (Dialog (OTCPK:DLGNF) and ams AG (OTCPK:AMSSY) among others), but this is a hard market to forecast, as lead times are exceptionally short.

If these recent apparent memory gains are sustainable, that's good news. Teradyne has long enjoyed a very strong test business on the logic side, and picking up more share in memory is one of the long-term drivers I've mentioned in the past, as well as increased test complexity, 5G, and WiFi6.

Industrial Automation Still A Long-Term Opportunity

Relative to the recent results from Honeywell (HON) (Intelligrated) and Jungheinrich, as well as guidance earlier in the year from KION and Daifuku, it's not a surprise to see a slowdown in factory automation and logistics automation spending impacting Teradyne. Of course, this is all relative. Teradyne is still seeing strong growth here, and the company's MIR business is only just getting started, but this segment won't be quite the blockbuster grower this year, even though the long-term outlook for cobots is still very good on balance.

The Outlook

I've increased my near-term modelling assumptions on the greater strength in testing across the business. I'm a little concerned about projecting this strength further out into the later years of my model, but that's where ongoing increases in memory test market share would make a difference. In any case, the changes to my model push my 5-year annualized revenue growth up about 1.5% and my longer-term revenue growth rate up a little less than a point to around 7.5%. Stronger revenue drives stronger margins and cash flow in my model, and my long-term FCF growth number goes up a bit more than my revenue number and into the low double digits.

The Bottom Line

Although Teradyne's business prospects have definitely improved in the last six months, the valuation improvement has outstripped that pace, and I don't see a great valuation story here. The implied return in the mid-to-high single digits is okay, I suppose, for a well-run company, but given the volatility of the business, I want a higher return threshold before investing.

