CEN: An Interesting, Leveraged Bet On Midstream

Several months ago, I discussed an interesting and very high-yielding midstream closed-end fund, the Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (CEN). As it has been several months since my last report on the fund and much has changed in the investment world since that time, I felt that investors would benefit from an updated look at the fund in order to determine whether or not it could be a good addition to your portfolio. One thing that is very much still the case though is that the industry that this fund invests in is very much a good place to be, particularly for investors that are seeking both income and growth. This alone then should keep this fund on your radar.

About The Fund

According to the fund's web page, the Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has the objective of providing its investors with a high level of total return with an emphasis on distributions to its shareholders. As the name implies, the fund seeks to achieve this objective by investing in master limited partnerships and other energy infrastructure companies. This is a sector of the energy industry that is quite well known for boasting very impressive distribution yields, although as a whole it has been somewhat out of favor by the market in general over the past few years.

The largest holdings of the fund will almost certainly be familiar to anybody that is familiar with the midstream sector. Indeed, I have published articles to this site on every one of these companies over the past few months:

Source: Fund Fact Sheet

One thing that jumps out at me is that these holdings are pretty much the same as every other MLP fund. Thus, the fund is not particularly helpful for someone looking to reduce their concentration risk by investing in multiple MLP funds in an attempt to achieve diversification. With that said though, these companies are among the largest and most stable firms in the midstream space so should be able to provide both growth and income potential without exposing investors to an excessive amount of risk.

With that said though, we do see fairly heavy weightings assigned to all of the fund's largest holdings. As my regular readers are no doubt well aware, I generally do not like to see any individual position account for more than 5% of a fund's total portfolio. This is because this is about the level at which an asset begins to expose the fund to idiosyncratic risk. Idiosyncratic, or company-specific, risk is that risk that any financial asset possesses that is independent from the market as a whole. This is the risk that we attempt to eliminate through diversification. Thus, the concern here is that some event will occur that causes the price of one of these companies to decline when the market does not, and if that asset has a particularly high weighting in the portfolio, then this decline will essentially drag the entire portfolio down with it. As we can see above, all five of the fund's largest positions have a weighting over 5%, so shareholders need to keep in mind that they are rather exposed to the risks of these companies individually.

The midstream sector contains companies participating in a variety of different activities including the gathering & processing of natural gas, natural gas pipelines, petroleum and other liquids pipelines, and other activities revolving around the transportation of energy commodities. The fund is evenly split among these different activities, which is nice to see:

Source: Fund Fact Sheet

One other thing that we also see here is that the fund's assets in aggregate are more invested on the natural gas side of the midstream sector than the petroleum side. This could be a good thing as there could be more growth potential in the natural gas side of the industry, which we will discuss in a bit.

Why Invest In Midstream?

There are a few reasons to be invested in midstream companies, most particularly the fact that the sector is likely to see significant growth in the coming years. This growth will be driven by upstream production growth.

As I have discussed in a few recent articles, most notably this one, the production of natural gas and oil in the United States is expected to roughly double over the 2000-2030 period:

Source: Kinder Morgan, International Energy Agency

Furthermore, as we can see above, the production of these commodities is also expected to increase significantly over today's levels. However, there would be little point to upstream companies producing all these extra resources if the companies cannot get these resources to a place where they can be sold. This is where midstream companies such as the ones that CEN invests in come into play. These companies move resources from the places where they are produced to whatever the next step is on their journey to the end user. Naturally, the midstream firms take a fee for this and since the fee is based on volumes, they should see rising cash flows as the volumes of transported goods increases. In addition, these fees are normally independent of actual commodity prices so these companies do not usually see their revenues fluctuate with commodity prices. In addition, the contracts that customers have with the midstream firms guarantee a certain minimum amount of resources to be paid for, so even if they fail to produce enough resources for some reason, the companies that the fund invests in should still be able to produce a reasonable level of cash flows.

The nice thing about this production growth is that it is being driven by rising global demand, particularly for natural gas. We can see that here:

Source: Kinder Morgan, International Energy Agency

This is nice because increasing the production of resources when there is insufficient demand growth tends to lead to a glut that suppresses prices. While midstream companies are generally insulated from commodity price fluctuations, such a glut could slow down production growth or lead to financial problems at the companies' customers. These things could have a negative impact on the overall midstream growth story even if these firms may not be directly affected by the decline in prices that would accompany a glut.

Distributions

The primary reason why most investors purchase units in master limited partnerships or midstream companies like the ones CEN invests in is to receive the distributions that these firms tend to pay out. For example, Energy Transfer (ET) currently boasts an 8.14% yield. As such, we may expect the fund itself to boast an impressive distribution yield. This is indeed the case. CEN pays out an ordinary monthly distribution of $0.1042 per share, which gives the fund a very impressive distribution yield of 15.42% at the current level.

One thing that may concern potential investors is that a significant proportion of these distributions are classified as return of capital. We can see this quite clearly here:

Source: Fidelity Investments

The reason why this may be concerning is that a return of capital distribution can be a sign that the fund is not bringing in enough money off of its investments to cover its distribution and thus may be returning an investor's own money back to them. This scenario could prove to be quite destructive to a fund's net asset value. However, there are other things that cause a distribution to be classified as return of capital. One of these is the distribution of money received from master limited partnerships. As this is the majority of the companies that CEN invests in, this source is likely the reason why CEN's distributions are classified as return of capital. The important thing for us to make sure of is that these distributions are not destructive to the fund's net asset value.

As we can see here, while the fund's net asset value has varied a bit year-to-date, it has been able to generally maintain it even while paying out its distribution:

Source: Morningstar

Thus, we can conclude that the fund's distributions are not destructive to the fund's net asset value. Therefore, the return of capital distributions does not appear to be anything that we need to worry about.

Leverage

One thing that some eagle-eyed readers may quickly notice is that CEN's distribution yield is quite a bit higher than the yield of any individual asset in the portfolio. This is due to the fund's use of leverage. In short, the fund is borrowing money to buy the high-yielding partnerships that comprise its portfolio. As long as the cost of this leverage is less than the yield on these assets then this works quite well to boost the effective portfolio yield. As the fund is able to borrow money at institutional rates, this is generally the case.

As of April 30, 2019 (the latest date for which data was available as of the time of writing), the fund had an asset coverage ratio of 556% under its senior credit facility and total leverage of 328%. These figures are relatively in-line with the levels that it has had historically:

Source: Fund Web Page

This is quite a bit more leverage than what most of the other closed-end funds in the MLP space use, which is one of the main reasons why CEN boasts a higher distribution yield than its peer funds. However, leverage is a double-edged sword and both boosts returns, as well as potential losses, should things go against the fund. This is likely the reason why the chart above shows that the fund can be much more volatile than other closed-end funds. Thus, we can confirm that investors in this fund will likely take larger losses than investors in other similar funds should the midstream industry enter into a downturn.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical for us to ensure that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to ensure that we generate sub-optimal returns from that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund like CEN, the usual way to value it is by looking at the fund's net asset value. Net asset value is the current market value of all of the assets in the fund's portfolio minus any outstanding debt. It is, therefore, the amount that the fund's shareholders would receive were the fund shut down and liquidated.

Ideally, we want to purchase shares of the fund when we can acquire them at a price that is less than the fund's net asset value. This is because such a scenario essentially means that the investors are acquiring the assets of the fund for less than they are actually worth. Unfortunately, though, that is not currently the case. As of July 23, 2019, the fund had a net asset value of $8.02 per share. However, the fund closed at a price of $8.12 per share. Thus, it trades at a 1.25% premium to the value of its assets. Fortunately, this is not a particularly large premium but it is a premium nevertheless. This is different from most midstream funds that trade at a fairly hefty discount to net asset value. It is quite likely that investors are being lured in by the high yield that is offered by this particular fund.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund is an interesting way to play the growth in North American energy production. The fund uses much more leverage than competing funds, which positions it to deliver much greater rewards in a strong midstream environment. Of course, we also have greater risks from this leverage as well. The fund trades at a premium, which is disappointing but the strong potential from this industry as well as the potential for greater rewards than its peers may justify this premium.

