EnLink Midstream Is Giving Mixed Signals

I love MLPs. They offer high distributions, and I think about these distributions as being highly tax-efficient. MLPs are considered pass-through securities because they are required to distribute the majority of their net income. MLPs, therefore, pay very low taxes on their gains. The result is that the investor is not taxed twice.

Although it is not rare for MLPs to have dividend yields north of 5%, I am very selective in the companies that deserve my investment. Through my seven years of experience, I have developed a rules-based investment system to steer me away from emotional dangers. The first step in my investment system involves three items. First, an investable company should cover its financial obligations. It must also cover its distributions with ease, and it should be operationally efficient. Once it clears all three items in the checklist, I am happy to continue doing the due diligence on it.

This article puts EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) through my investment system in search for clues about whether an investment is viable. As of July 23, 2019, the company offers a quarterly distribution of $0.283, yielding 11.05%.

Is the company's debt level sustainable?

My go-to indicators to determine if the company has a healthy level of debt are the interest coverage ratio (ICR) and the Debt-to-Equity ratio (D/E). Further, it is important to delve into the debt types and maturities to determine if there are any important repayments coming up soon.

Regarding the ICR, I prefer companies that have a ratio higher than 3.0. ENLC's ICR has been under 3.0 for five out of the last six quarters. More importantly, it trended lower in 1Q 2019 due to declining operating income. The main drivers for the decline in operating income were a higher depreciation and a two-fold jump in general and administrative expenses. Going forward, it will be important to keep an eye on the operating income and the ICR in search for further deterioration. Also, I hope that the G&A increase is a one-time event as opposed to a recurring amount.

Source: Image created by the author using data from the corresponding 10-Q and 10-K forms found on SEC.gov

By looking into ENLC's leverage, it is evident that the company is carrying a healthy sum of debt since the D/E ratio averages 2.0 over the last six quarters. An interesting observation occurred in 1Q 2019, when the D/E ratio declined to 1.31 after the equity doubled compared to 4Q 2018. However, the increase in equity was due to the merger between the company and EnLink Midstream Partners. Therefore, the D/E ratio remained unchanged after adjusting for the merger. In briefm, I believe that the company is not overleveraged.

Source: Image created by the author using data from the corresponding 10-Q and 10-K forms found on SEC.gov

Another aspect that I like about ENLC's debt is the fact that the company has a fixed rate on the majority of its debt, with the coupons ranging between 2.7% and 5.4%. The only floating-rate debt is the $160 million consolidated credit facility due in 2024 and the $850 million Term Loan due in 2021. Although the payment for the term loan is not trivial, I do not doubt that the company will be able to extend the term loan due to its low leverage all else being equal. A potential risk in the floating rate would be increasing LIBOR. However, I think that this is an unlikely event since the global economies are slowing down and interest rates are falling.

Source: 1Q 2019 10-Q from SEC.gov

Can ENLC cover its hefty distribution?

My preferred measurement to determine the sustainability of the payment to shareholders is the distribution coverage ratio (DCR). In this case, I am not bullish. Over the last six quarters, the net income has been deteriorating until reaching the point where the company has posted net losses over the last two quarters. 1Q 2019 was masked by an impairment charge of $186.5 million. Therefore, it is important to keep an eye on the net income in hopes that it can at least cover the distribution. Otherwise, the probability of a dividend slash increases causing the stock to tank.

Source: Image created by the author using data from the corresponding 10-Q and 10-K forms found on SEC.gov

Although the DCR is traditionally calculated as net income over distributions, I prefer to measure the ratio as the cash flow from operations (CFO) over distributions. Since the company pays the distribution with cash, cash is more important than net income. I strongly believe the old adage that says that cash is king. Not only must the company generate enough cash, it should also do it in a sustainable way. In other words, I do not want to see improving CFO due to decreasing accounts receivable or inventories, or an increase in accounts payable. From measuring the DCR from the CFO, it seems that the company can cover the distribution with easiness.

Source: Image created by the author using data from the corresponding 10-Q and 10-K forms found on SEC.gov

The only concern that I have going forward is that the net income is not covering the distributions. Therefore, I will keep an eye on this metric going forward.

ENLC's operational efficiency

The Return-on-Equity measures the net income generated per dollar of equity investment. The ratio alone is not very helpful. However, I have learned over my seven years of investment experience that the DuPont analysis on the ROE provides a complete picture of the operational efficiency of the company. The inputs and the calculations are shown in the following tables, and I want to point out three items that deserve our attention.

Source: Image created by the author using data from the corresponding 10-Q and 10-K forms found on SEC.gov

Source: Image created by the author using data from the corresponding 10-Q and 10-K forms found on SEC.gov

One aspect is the deteriorating operating income margin. Although the company experienced a one-time impairment expense in 1Q 2019, the operating income margin has been trending lower over the past six quarters. We want to see this trend reverse.

Another aspect is the increasing interest burden. Going forward, we want to see the company posting higher earnings before interest and taxes so that it can cover the interest expense.

The last aspect is the declining ROE. Over the past six quarters, the ROE has been trending south. This is the outcome of the previous items that I described, and it is popping a warning flag. I will continue to monitor these metrics and discuss any changes with you.

My two cents

EnLink Midstream is a very interesting company because it gives mixed results when tested under my investment system. On the one hand, the company has a sustainable debt level, and the company can fulfill its obligations to creditors. On the other hand, the company seems to be struggling to cover the distributions from the net income perspective. Also, the ROE is trending lower. If I were considering an investment here, I would stay put. There is no reason to rush in since the company is reporting earnings on August 6, 2019. I think that the play right now is to wait and see. I will be reevaluating the company's financial performance after the earnings report to determine if it is a good moment to initiate a long position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The opinions expressed herein are the author's sole opinions, and they do not constitute investment advice in any form. Past performance may not be indicative of future performance. Always do your own due diligence, and determine if the investments mentioned here suit your risk tolerance and objectives, your return objectives, and your personal constrains. All of the charts were created by the author unless otherwise noted based on available data from the respective 10-Q and 10-K form found in SEC.gov.