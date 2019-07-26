Check Point Going Nowhere Fast

Revenue and margins were basically on target, but minimal billing growth is going to revive chatter about whether Check Point's revenue is going to decelerate further.

It is an oversimplification to say that software investors care only about growth, but growth is nevertheless a key driver of multiples. Check Point (CHKP) may be working hard behind the scenes, but the reality is that the company continues to lag rivals like Palo Alto (PANW), Fortinet (FTNT), and Cisco (CSCO) when it comes to revenue and billings, and it’s hard to see any meaningful reacceleration on the horizon.

The good news, if you want to call it that, is that I don’t think there are many investors interested in Check Point who expect a lot of growth out of the company. If the different billing cycle for Infinity is in fact obscuring underlying growth and this security as a service platform can catch on with more larger clients, Check Point could outperform. I’m not sold on the strategy though, and I continue to believe that Check Point has been surpassed by some of its rivals. The prospective return is getting more interesting, but isn’t high enough to coax me to take the risk.

A Ho-Hum Second Quarter

Check Point’s revenue was very much in line with Wall Street expectations, with only very minor deviations at the three major lines (Products, Subscriptions, Maintenance). Gross margin and operating margin were almost spot-on as well, with gross margin 10bp better and operating margin 10bp light. The one divergence came at maybe the worst place it could for Check Point at this point – in the billings numbers. It’s debatable whether revenue growth or billings growth matter more in share price performance (analysts/investors say one thing, the numbers suggest a different thing), but Check Point once again missed at the billings line, coming in about 3% light with virtually no year-over-year growth.

Revenue rose 4% as reported (both yoy and qoq), with Subscriptions up a little less than 13% and Maintenance up a little less than 4%. Product revenue was down 3%, the eighth straight negative yoy comp, but Check Point did at least see a return to growth in the U.S. business.

Gross margin was effectively flat on an annual and sequential basis, though product margin continues to erode at a gradual pace. Operating income declined 2% (rising 3% qoq), with operating margin down 330bp yoy and down 30bp qoq. S&M (sales and marketing) spending continues to spank the company, with spending up 10% as part of the company’s stated intention to reinvest in sales and improve execution here.

As mentioned above, billings were flat. Some of this could be due to the difference in how Infinity Total Protection is billed versus how Check Point has historically recognized billings (annual versus all upfront), but sequential growth was only 3%.

Still Waiting To See The Benefits

This is the sixth straight quarter were Check Point grew S&M spending by double-digits and S&M spending has gone from 23.6% of revenue in second quarter of 2017 to 27% this quarter … and revenue has increased about $30 million over that time versus a greater than $23 million increase in S&M spending. It takes time to restructure a sales effort, nobody disputes that, but Cisco has been repositioning its security efforts over that same time, and while the comparisons are very much apples-to-oranges, Cisco seems to have more to show for it at this point.

To be fair, Infinity Total Protection, ThreatCloud, Dome9 and other efforts are still very new. Infinity in particular addresses a real need in enterprise security, that of integrating an array of security tasks and reducing complexity for the customer/administrator. It’s also fair to note that a new partner policy that rewards customer activities beyond just revenue has only recently gone into effect, though I regard that more as a rearguard “protect what we have” move rather than a growth driver.

Can Check Point Recapture Any Spark?

My biggest concern about Check Point is basically that they’re an uninspiring me-too player that doesn’t really do anything particularly well anymore. The company continues to lose share in its traditional markets, and the market continues to move away from the hardware-oriented solutions that used to be such a big part of the business. Companies like CyberArk (CYBR), Forescout (FSCT), and Okta (OKTA) seem better-placed to benefit from an evolution toward a “zero trust” approach, and I think Cisco and Palo Alto are ahead of Check Point when it comes to analytics, orchestration, and automation, and I think Palo Alto’s acquisitions of Evident.io and Redlock will help it in the cloud.

Check Point has long taken a “fast follower” approach, but my concern is that they’ve been surpassed in core capabilities that really count – like the aforementioned analytics, orchestration, and automation. It’s not that Check Point’s offerings are bad, but if you can’t bring something compelling to the table that stands out, what leverage do you have on pricing? Sure, firewall refreshes can still provide a little boost, but I’m concerned that Check Point has put itself into a fairly uninspiring corner.

The Outlook

The second quarter results from Check Point don’t really drive any major changes to my model, but I am concerned about what weak billings may mean for future growth. Like I said, maybe this is just turbulence as the model adjusts to incorporate Infinity, but I don’t get a sense of any real momentum in this business. On a more positive note, the company continues to make money hand over fist, and Check Point continues to generate an amazing amount of cash flow relative to its revenue.

The Bottom Line

Given Check Point’s weak revenue growth, discounted cash flow is actually the more bullish valuation metric for me. Check Point looks priced for high single-digit returns, and while that’s not bad, it’s not enough for me relative to the risk of going share erosion to rivals like Palo Alto that could ultimately drive a more substantial reduction to long-term growth expectations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.