Updating Dow's Dominance In Polyurethane After The Split

Summary

Fiscal year 2018 was an extremely strong year for the global polyurethane market, as revenues in the market grew over 20%.

Fiscal year 2019 has started off disappointing for the chemical stocks who are key competitors in polyurethane, and falling isocyanates prices in Q1 have hurt their net sales and margins.

The long-term projections for the polyurethane market were maintained in a recent research report, stating demand in end application uses such as construction and furniture has continued to expand.

These opposing developments should keep Dow shareholders watchful over the next several months, but I think the struggles in II&I are short term rather than long term.