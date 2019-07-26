Gaming And Leisure Properties: This 7.1%-Yielding REIT Is Trading At A Discount

The REIT should continue to enjoy rental revenue growth thanks to its favorable lease terms that comes with rent escalators.

Investment Thesis

Gaming & Leisure Properties (GLPI) delivered solid top and bottom lines growth in Q1 2019. The company has a diversified portfolio with no single property accounting more than 5.3% of the total revenue. It also has favorable lease terms with master leases structure and rent escalators. Its focus on regional gaming properties makes it more resilient in an economic downturn than international gambling destinations such as Las Vegas. GLPI also has a solid balance sheet that should allow it to acquire more properties to grow its portfolio. Its 7.1%-yielding dividend is attractive and its shares are trading at a discount. We think this is a good candidate for investors seeking dividend growth and capital gain.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q1 2019 Financial Highlights

GLPI delivered a solid quarter with top and bottom lines growth. As can be seen from the table below, its total revenue increased to $287.9 million from $244.1 million a year ago. Similarly, its adjusted EBITDA increased to $258.4 million from $221.3 million a year ago. Its adjusted funds from operations per share grew by 7.6% to $0.85 per share.

Source: Q1 2019 Press Release

Earnings and Growth Outlook

A geographically diversified portfolio

GLPI has a portfolio of geographically diversified gaming & leisure properties in 16 states. There are 46 properties in its portfolio. This is equivalent to a total of 25.5 million square feet of gross leasable area. We like the fact that not a single property generates more than 5.3% of its gross gaming revenues. This effectively reduces the concentration risk to any single property.

Source: May 2019 Investor Presentation

Master Leases with rent escalations

Since its inception, GLPI has been having 100% occupancy ratio thanks to its master lease structure. Master leases are leases that require its tenant to sell all operating assets (including the game license) to a new tenant. In the event that a tenant does not elect to renew the lease, lease mechanics provide a time frame for tenants to sell their operating assets. This effectively reduces the risk of having a lengthy vacancy. In addition to master leases structure, GLPI’s leases have rent escalators included. As can be seen from the table below, its rents will generally increase between 1.2% ~ 2.0% annually. This will allow the company to deliver stable and predictable rental revenue growth every year. This allows GLPI to grow its AFFO by a compounded annual growth rate of 5.5% in the past 5 years.

Source: May 2019 Investor Presentation

More recession resilient than the Las Vegas market

Gaming and casino industry is highly cyclical. In an economic downturn, people generally reduce leisure spending and this will impact the industry. As can be seen from the left chart below, adjusted EBITDA growth rate declined considerably during the Great Recession in 2009. Fortunately, GLPI’s exposure in regional markets makes it more resilient than international gaming destinations such as Las Vegas. As can be seen from the chart, total gaming adjusted EBITDA in Las Vegas declined by 47.1% during the Great Recession from the level in 2007. On the other hand, its tenants Penn National Gaming (PENN) that focuses on regional markets only declined by 17%.

Source: May 2019 Investor Presentation

An investment grade balance sheet

GLPI has a strong balance sheet with good credit ratings (S&P: BBB-; Fitch: BBB-; Moody’s: Ba1). The company also has a well-staggered debt maturity profile. This means that the company does not need to worry about refinancing a big chunk of its debt in any single year. GLPI’s balance sheet will allow it to be opportunistic to acquire properties with good capitalization rates.

Source: May 2019 Investor Presentation

Risks and Challenges

Economic recession

If an economic recession happens, people will reduce leisure expenses. This will impact GLPI’s tenants.

Valuation

GLPI expects to generate AFFO of $3.40 ~ $3.43 per share in 2019. Using the midpoint of its guidance, GLPI is trading at a price to estimated 2019 AFFO ratio of 11.0x. This valuation is low likely due to investors’ concerns about a possible recession. Its valuation is comparable to other hotel REITs. However, its incomes are much more stable and predictable. Given the fact that it generates stable and predictable revenue from its tenants through master leases with rent escalators and its track record of AFFO growth, we feel it should trade at least a few multiples higher than the current valuation.

A growing 7.1%-yielding dividend

GLPI pays a quarterly dividend of $0.68 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of nearly 7.1%. The company has increased its dividend 3 times since 2016. As can be seen from the chart below, its current dividend yield is in the middle of its yield range in the past 3 years. GLPI’s dividend is safe as the company has a payout ratio of 80% in Q1 2019.

Data by YCharts

Investor Takeaway

GLPI has a portfolio of properties that should allow it to consistently grow its top and bottom lines and increase its dividend. Its currently dividend is attractive with a dividend yield of 7.1%. Its shares are trading at a discount especially consider the fact that it has favorable lease terms with rent escalators. Therefore, we think this is a good candidate for investors seeking both capital appreciation and dividend growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.