U.S. Housing Market Statistics: Sales, Prices And Mortgage Applications - A Cooling National Market But No Slump

All in all, it's a reasonable market, neither boom not bust.

What We're Afraid Of In Housing

The old joke is that Generals are always ready to fight the last war. This is why the early period of any new one is so fraught. Technology has moved on, what is possible has changed, thus it takes a bit of time for the people running the war to work things out.

Macroeconomics works very much like that. The last economic disaster we had was the fall out from a housing boom. Therefore we're all very worried about a housing boom, the associated financial market mistakes that might be made in it and thus the problems of the following bust.

There's also the old joke about how mistakes happen in financial markets. Which is when all the people who remember the last time people made that mistake have just retired. Which is again why we're all worrying about the real estate market because they haven't all retired as yet.

So, we're afraid of two things in US housing at present. One is generally falling prices because that's a bad idea anyway. The other is a large boom because we know how that story plays out eventually. Neither is happening as yet. At least, not from our current batch of statistics they're not.

Existing Home Sales

The National Association of Realtors gives us Existing Home Sales:

(National Association of Realtors Home Sales)

Or, to put that into a time and series context:

(Existing Homes Sales from Moody's Analytics)

Essentially, we're bumbling around and about a long term average. No worries either way.

Existing-home sales slid in June, falling 1.7% from the revised May total and 2.2% from June 2018. The decline was asymmetrical across the census regions, with moderate increases in the Northeast and Midwest more than offset by decreases in the South and West. Sales fell for both single-family and condo/co-op homes, though condo/co-ops had the larger proportional decline.

Percentage point changes which are not a trend - ie, each month is showing such changes but not all in the same direction - isn't a worry either way, boom or bust.

New Home Sales

New home sales are obviously a smaller part of the overall - houses do last for decades and thus the flow into the stock is smaller than the turnover of the stock. Census tells us about these:

New Home Sales Sales of new single‐family houses in June 2019 were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 646,000, according to estimates released jointly today by the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. This is 7.0 percent (±15.2 percent)* above the revised May rate of 604,000 and is 4.5 percent (±21.8 percent)* above the June 2018 estimate of 618,000. Sales Price The median sales price of new houses sold in June 2019 was $310,400. The average sales price was $368,600.

Or, in chart form:

(New Homes Sales From Census)

We're not seeing some mess of vast numbers - above population or income growth - new home sales.

As Moody's Analytics tells us:

New single-family home sales made good gains in June. Sales increased 7% from the revised May total and are up 4.5% from June 2018. As a result, the market tightened considerably despite a slight increase in inventory. The increase in sales has been helped by both lower mortgage rates and the lack of price growth: The not seasonally adjusted median price of new homes is still down slightly from June 2018.

Mortgage Applications

A useful guide to housing is to look at the number of people applying for mortgages. However, here we must be careful. Because not all mortgage applications are to do with a purchase. Some to many - dependent upon interest rates - will be about refinancings. Applications are down:

The Market Composite Index, a measure of mortgage loan application volume, decreased 1.9 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis from one week earlier. On an unadjusted basis, the Index decreased 2 percent compared with the previous week. The Refinance Index decreased 2 percent from the previous week and was 81 percent higher than the same week one year ago. The seasonally adjusted Purchase Index decreased 2 percent from one week earlier. The unadjusted Purchase Index decreased 1 percent compared with the previous week and was 6 percent higher than the same week one year ago.

But, as we can see, well up from a year ago. For the refinancing distinction, Moody's:

In the week of July 19, the top-line index moved down 1.9%, with falls in purchases and refinancing. This is the fourth consecutive week with a drop in the index. However, over the past four weeks, purchase applications are still up 0.41% and refinancing applications are up 2.97%, driven mainly by the explosive refinancing growth from June after Treasury yields dropped. In terms of one-week changes, the purchase index fell by 1.6% while the refinancing index dipped by 2.1%. Mortgage market activity is expected to slow slightly over the year, but volatility will remain high and strongly contingent on interest rate policy expectations.

We had a rise in applications when monetary conditions changed. Now they're flat, that goes away. Or, to see trend:

(Mortgage applications from Moody's Analytics)

Housing Prices

From the FHA we get a measure of housing prices:

(FHFA house price index charted by Moody's Analytics)

About which Moody's says:

The Federal Housing Finance Agency Purchase-Only House Price Index increased 5% in May on a year-ago basis, which is slightly slower than the prior month's increase. The housing market remains tight due to limited inventories and continues to push prices higher. House price gains are far-reaching, with all census divisions posting gains on a year-ago basis.

So Let's Piece This Together

We're terrified of the idea of having a proper and full on housing boom. Because we know what happens after one of them, the crash and we really didn't like the last one of them.

We also don't like to have falling house prices because that's just not something we like anyway. The wealth effect would mean that we could - probably would - have a recession from that cause alone.

A surge in mortgage applications could indicate that we were in such a boom. Unless, as we actually have, the surge was about refinancing which is a different matter.

House prices are still rising but not at supercharged levels. At something close to rising incomes, rising population. So, we seem fine as we are.

The Investor Takeaway

We have two things here. The first is with real estate as a bellwether for the macroeconomy. Here the news is that we're not in an unsustainable boom, nor in any form of a crash. This is good, we like boring in the macroeconomy.

That's our first investor lesson.

The second is perhaps more interesting. Buying an actual property, rather than buying the average one that doesn't really exist, depends upon those three things, location, location, location. So, those are still important. But we always do want to know that our attention to those vital three isn't going to get overwhelmed by that macroeconomy. Current signs are that it won't.

That's the truly important part from this view of that macroeconomic information. We can proceed with a house purchase to live in, or something to rent out as a longer term investment, dependent upon the details of the actual transaction. We're not about to get swamped by national economic movements. Note that this is about residential housing though, commercial property requires a different macroeconomic analysis.

That is, if there's a deal on offer then go for it, subject to the details of that deal. As best we can tell Wall Street, or the national real estate market, is not about to fall upon our heads.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.