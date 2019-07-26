Southern Copper's Investments In Growth Saved The Q2 Results

Given the lack of near-term catalysts and the current valuation of the company, it is hard to expect any meaningful share price growth without a support from the copper prices.

Southern Copper (SCCO) reported its Q2 2019 financial results. The most positive information is that the results are better than in Q1 2019 and in line with Q2 2018. The results haven't worsened even though the copper price has declined by 1.8% in comparison to Q1 and by 11.2% in comparison to Q2 2018. However, higher production volumes have offset the negative impacts of lower copper prices.

In Q2, Southern Copper produced 526.06 million lb copper, 13.46 million lb molybdenum, 35.5 million lb zinc, and 4.88 million toz silver. While the zinc production remained in the long-term range of 35-37 million lb per quarter, the copper, molybdenum, and silver production experienced strong growth. Copper production increased by 14.7%, molybdenum production increased by 30.8%, and silver production increased by 12.4% quarter-over-quarter. In comparison to Q2 2018, copper, molybdenum, and silver production grew by 15.4%, 23.7%, and 5.2% respectively. The production growth is attributable especially to the Peruvian Toquepala mine, where a new concentrator ramp-up boosted the production rates significantly, and to the Mexican Buenavista mine, where some operating improvements were realized.

Source: own processing, using data of Southern Copper

As the production volumes increased, and the by-product credits increased as well, Southern Copper's operating cash costs declined to $0.81/lb copper. It represents a 10% decline quarter-over-quarter. The Q2 revenues climbed to $1.818 billion, which is 3.7% better than in Q1 and approximately in line with Q2 2018. The operating income increased to $713.6 million which is the highest value recorded over the last four quarters. The Q2 operating cash flow climbed to $414.1 million which means an improvement in comparison to Q1 as well as to Q2 2018.

Source: own processing, using data of Southern Copper

The higher production volumes and lower unit cash costs had a positive impact on Southern Copper's earnings. The Q2 net income climbed to $402.4 million, which is $14 million more than in Q1 and $7 million less than in Q2 2018. The resulting EPS is $0.52.

Source: own processing, using data of Southern Copper

As of the end of Q2, Southern Copper held cash & cash equivalents of $752 million, which is slightly more than at the end of Q1. The long-term debt experienced a $400 million decline, to $5.56 billion. What is important, a major portion of the outstanding long-term debt, as much as $4.8 billion, matures only after 2034.

Source: own processing, using data of Southern Copper

Some positive developments occurred also after the end of Q2. The long-term target of Southern Copper is to grow its annual production from the current level of approximately 2 billion lb copper to 3 billion lb copper by 2025. On July 8, an important milestone on the way to reaching this target was met. Southern Copper received the construction license for its Tia Maria copper project. The mine should cost $1.4 billion and it is expected to produce 240 million lb copper per year. However, the mine construction probably won't start anytime soon, as according to the news release:

We reiterate our commitment to delay the construction of the project until it has established, in coordination with the government, a common ground for dialogue with the neighboring communities to address any concerns and provide assurances to achieve more social support for the project. Meanwhile, we will continue to work for the welfare of the local population.

But to make things even more complicated, today, a Reuters article announced that the Peruvian government will reevaluate its recent decision to grant the permits, due to the local protests.

Another negative news came on July 9, as there was a sulfuric acid leakage at Southern Copper's Marine Terminal in Guaymas, Mexico. And on July 19:

On Friday, July 19, PROFEPA revisited the facilities to carry out a second inspection, declaring a partial temporary shutdown related only to the storage process and transportation of sulfuric acid at the terminal, arguing the absence of an authorization of environmental impact.

Although Southern Copper believes that the shutdown is unsubstantiated, it is yet unknown for how long it will last. According to the company, no operations have been affected, as the terminal has no scheduled shipments until late August. However, Southern Copper hasn't provided any details about potential disruptions if the shutdown turns out to last longer.

Although the Q2 financial results haven't disappointed, the technical picture is not clear. Southern Copper's share price has been moving in a triangle pattern with growing bottoms and decreasing tops since the beginning of 2019. The share price is situated close to the upper boundary of the trading range right now. If the current pattern is broken, the share price should encounter a resistance level around $39 and then around $42. On the other hand, if the current resistance holds, the share price may fall back down to retest the support around $36. If this support doesn't hold, next support levels are situated in the $32.5 and $29-30 area.

Conclusion

The Q2 financial results were not bad, Southern Copper recorded operating cash flow of $414 million and EPS of 0.52. However, the technical picture is not clear and from the fundamental point of view, Southern Copper seems to be relatively generously valued right now. In H1 2019, the company generated EPS of $1.02, which means $2.04 annualized. At the current share price of $37.66, the P/E ratio stands at 18.46. The H1 2019 operating cash flow equaled $785.4 million. After annualizing it to $1.571 billion, the price-to-operating cash flow equals 18.53. The numbers show that Southern Copper can hardly be marked as undervalued. As a result, it is hard to expect any meaningful share price growth, unless the copper price grows as well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.