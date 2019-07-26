A History Of U.S. Budget Deficits

In the Emmy Award-winning "30 Rock", Tina Fey's character, Liz Lemon, has a disaster of an on-again, off-again boyfriend, Dennis Duffy. At one point in an episode, Duffy describes his political views as "fiscally liberal, socially conservative". It struck me as a funny joke. So often, I have heard people describe themselves in the opposite manner - "fiscal conservative, social liberal". It is often an apt description, and one I would probably ascribe to myself. For as much as politics have become increasingly partisan, many people find themselves with components of both sides of the political spectrum.

We currently have a Democrat-controlled House of Representatives and a Republican administration in the White House. They have failed to agree on much, save one item - they are both fiscally liberal. Don't believe me - look at the rising budget deficits incurred by the current government. It is like Dennis Duffy grabbed the checkbook for his pager store. The data graphed below is from the U.S. Treasury, and has been published monthly since January 1968.

Some might counter that showing the deficit in nominal terms overstates the current issue. After all, given the record-long economic expansion, the value of goods and services produced in the United States is at the highest level on record at over $21 trillion. In the graph below, I have scaled the rolling budget deficits by the Gross Domestic Product figures published quarterly by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. GDP measures the value of all of the goods and services produced in a country in a given year, and scales the rolling twelve month budget deficits.

The current trailing twelve month budget deficit of $919 billion looks smaller at just 4.1% of economic output. It is still, however, in the highest quartile among the 200 quarters in the 50-year dataset. This current outsized deficit has occurred during relative peacetime and with the unemployment rate at the lowest since the very beginning of this five decade dataset.

Gross domestic output in an economy can be measured using the expenditure approach. Consumption (NYSE:C) + Investment (NYSE:I) + Government Spending (NYSE:G) + Net Exports (NYSE:X) is the standard representation. Current economic growth is being buffeted by rising government spending. While the U.S. government benefits from the singularly unique advantage of being able to print the world's primary reserve currency, rising budget deficits and the resultant borrowing can not grow unchecked in perpetuity.

It is an interesting side note that the current budget deal rolls back sequestration, the automatic spending cuts installed by the Republican-controlled Congress during the Obama administration. Sequestration was part of a hard-fought budget agreement that followed wrangling over the debt ceiling and increasing probability of a calamitous short-term debt default that prompted the first ever credit rating downgrade of U.S. debt. The S&P 500 fell by 13.9% in the third quarter of 2011 during this turmoil, still the worst quarterly performance of the stock market post-crisis. While House Republicans were more apt to vote against the current legislation than their Democratic counterparts, they did not muster nearly the same fight with a Republican White House. The hard fought automatic spending cuts that resulted from a political squabble that weighed heavily on the market are now nothing but a memory.

I am not a balanced budget zealot, but would prefer that fiscal spending be used as a stabilizer to the business cycle. Rising government spending in times of stress should be balanced with restraint in times of prolonged economic expansion. Coming out of the tremendous economic downturn in 2008-2009, fiscal stimulus was warranted. The U.S. government (and governments across Europe) likely tightened too much, imposing discipline to atone for the sins of previous governments before the expansion had found firmer footing. Extraordinary monetary policy helped fill that gap.

Monetary policy will almost assuredly ease later this month. We are headed for trillion dollar budget deficits that will provide fiscal stimulus. Both the monetary and fiscal engines will be firing simultaneously. Without some exogenous shock that spooks the consumer that makes up 70% of the U.S. economy, those calling for recession are likely to be wrong again. The unique combination of easy monetary and fiscal policy a decade into an economic expansion is unprecedented. In the short-run, it could be a positive for the economy and risky assets, but it will also likely lead to future financial market excesses and their attendant woes. Like our "fiscal liberals" in both political parties must assume - that is tomorrow's problem.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore, inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.