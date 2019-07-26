Aspen Aerogels: Gross Margin Is Key

Those who have a high risk tolerance might want to go in.

Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) is expected to deliver robust revenue growth during 2019, and the market estimates it will be growing wonderfully in the following years. Investing in the company presents an optimal risk-reward proposition with a dream come actual downside and extraordinary upside potential, and as for its price, it is overvalued.

Aspen Aerogels is a micro-cap company with a market cap of about $170 Million with decent financials.

The technology is impressive, the revenue outlook is robust, and management is excellent. The only issue is the gross margin; the total valuation is dependent on the company improving the gross margin significantly.

Technology and possible catalyst

Aerogels are solid compounds filled with air. They are used for insulation, and the video below shows how they are made and how better they are compared to other insulators.

I might have a bias regarding the company, I find the technology very interesting and, in lack of a better word, cool.

However, despite the recent price movement and the technology that the company has, I am in the fence.

Approximately 16 months ago, we built a team dedicated to re-establishing project work as a steady, consistent, and meaningful contributor to our overall revenue. We expect to see a return on our investment in the project team in 2019, 2020, 2021 and beyond. (...) Activity levels are high in both maintenance and project work and we are confident that we will meet our full year commitments for 2019, again, to grow revenue by more than 20% and to have a growing percentage of revenue, at least 33%, derived from project work. Donald Young - President, CEO & Director Q1 2019

The company created a dedicated team to bring home projects work. After the project is complete, typically there would be additional revenue from maintenance. While this is a good strategy, there is little indication that they can scale their production efficiently, and that additional revenue will improve gross margin.

Valuation

Assuming revenue growth has a minimum and maximum of 14.2% and 24.3%, projecting that gross margin is in the range of 25.9% and 27.9%, considering R&D as a percentage of revenue is between 5.2% and 4.3%, and G&A as a percentage of revenue should range 22% and 20.9% we have the following chart.

Source: Author´s Charts

These approximations are in line with what the market expects for Aspen Aerogels in the next couple of years, as the image below shows.

Source: Seeking Alpha

I like to use Peter Lynch's ratio when valuing a stock. This method uses the ratio between the expected earnings growth plus dividends and the P/E of the stock to determine its fair value. A stock that has a 1:1 ratio is reasonably priced. The higher the number, the more underpriced the stock is.

Source: Author´s Charts

This valuation takes into account the assets and liabilities of the company and the expected change in equity the company will have in the future. The growth considered in the valuation is the average yearly growth of the next years, taking as reference non-GAAP earnings.

With this valuation, arguably, the stock is at worst overvalued by 68% and at best overvalued by 63%. So the stock is overvalued

Source: Author´s Charts

Constructing an adjusted Beta Pert risk profile for the long-term prospects of the stock, we can calculate the risk profile for the company

Source: Author´s Charts

The risk profile shows there is an 8% probability that Aspen Aerogels will ever trade at a lower price than it is today. Considering the potential downside, upside, and the likelihood of each, the statistical value of the opportunity of investing now, is of 53.5%.

Let's explain in greater detail the statistical value of the opportunity to invest in a company. The statistical value is the sum of all the possibilities that an event or a proposition have multiplied by their respective output.

Betting heads on a coin flip, where if you win, you will get 100% return, but if you lose, you will lose 100%, has a statistical value of 0%. If someone were to bet an infinite number of coin flips, they would end up with the same money they began.

On the other hand, if the odds of the coin flip were heads, you win 200%, and tails, you lose 100%, the statistical value of the bet would be 50%.

A statistical value of over 50% is beyond ideal, and it is very odd to find this kind of situation.

For the company becomes profitable, it has to improve its gross margin, the best gross margin that Aspen has managed is 20%. The most reasonable way that the company could reach profitability is to achieve a gross margin of about 30%. Increasing the price might work, but then revenue will go down, so the company needs to improve its process to keep the revenue growth while improving gross margin.

Source: Author´s Charts

If we tabulate revenue and gross margin, we can see there is some correlation between them. The higher the gross margin is, the more difficult it is to improve; it remains to be seen if the company can escalate adequately.

Conclusions

The core business of Aspen Aerogelsis decent, but the current price is horribly overvalued, and even if project revenue pushes Aspen Aerogels to the top side of the estimates, it might not give a payback big enough to justify holding the stock.

Although the expected performance for the foreseeable future is enormous, the downside potential is a dream come true, and the theoretical level of risk is sheltered the company also has problems. The price is severely overvalued, the expected performance for next year is bad, and the gross margin improvement is up for debate.

Those who were able to get in at a lower price took a significant risk which is paying up. Until they can demonstrate they can deliver a higher gross margin, even if it is for a quarter, I rather stay in the sidelines.

If there is anything in this article, you agree or disagree with or would like me to expand further on, I would sincerely appreciate you leaving a comment. I will address it as soon as possible.

