Magna International - Growing Dividends From The Future Of Cars

Investment Thesis

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) is positioned very well in the industry to take advantage of the shifting trends to electric cars and autonomous driving. For dividend growth investors the current valuation and dividend metrics make it a worthwhile stock to do further research on.

The Company

Magna International is a Canadian global auto parts supplier as well as a complete vehicle manufacturer. Founded in 1957 as Multimatic Investments Ltd, they took on the Magna name in 1973 after merging with Magna Electronics. In 2014 they became the largest North American auto parts manufacturer by sales of original parts. Magna lists General Motors, Ford and Chrysler as well as Tesla, BMW, Volkswagen and Toyota as their customers.

Although growth in the auto industry is slowing, Magna's sales growth has exceeded the industry growth over the years which shows the strong position they have within the auto industry.

Future

Magna is positioned very well to take advantage of the trends in the vehicle manufacturing industry. The company assembles the parts that are used in the future of mobility. They have partnered with Lyft and Waymo to use Magna's products in their self-driving systems and have vehicle interior and seating modes for ride-share and self-driving cars ready to enter production in as early as 2022.

More then 100 vehicle models on the road have Magna components with autonomous features such as Valet Park and 3D Surround View as automakers want to integrate more automated and safety features into their vehicles. Magna already has powertrain products for electric and plug-in hybrid cars and are positioned well in the path to full electrification in cars. Over the last couple of years, Magna has made acquisitions to expand the product portfolio in the lighting, seat-structure and motion-control software areas.

Dividends, Cash Flow and Profitability

One of the key requirements for my investments is that the company needs to generate a lot of cash and has to be willing to return it to shareholders. Magna ticks both boxes there as free cash flow has grown at an astonishing CAGR of 35% in the last 7 years on a per share basis and the dividend growth has been 15% CAGR in the same timeframe. The per share numbers have been helped by an aggressive buyback strategy, with the float reduced by almost 30% since 2011. The latest dividend increase in 2019 was 11%, showing management confidence in the cash flow generation even in the current environment. The dividend payout remains very conservative, with a payout ratio of around 20%. Profitability has been excellent in the last 5 years, with ROE around 20% in that time and although ROIC has declined recently, it's still at a respectable 15%. The impressive dividend growth metrics, very safe payout ratio and a starting ~3% dividend yield make this an interesting pick for DGI investors.

Source: Magna International Investor Relations

Balance Sheet

The balance sheet is in very good shape, the company has taken on some debt in the last years to finance acquisitions, but debt-to-equity is still only at 0.3 and interest coverage is at a very comfortable 22x.

Risks

The dividend increase was the best part about the latest earning release, as the company missed earnings estimates and had to lower their guidance for fiscal year 2019. The company cited reduced global production, FX headwinds and unexpected costs in their electronics department as the reasons for the miss. Equity income from a joint venture in China will also come in below expectations. Taking the midpoint of the guidance as a reference, the company reduced sales guidance for 2019 around 2.5% and net income is expected to come in around 10% lower than previously expected. The most disappointing part about the revised guidance was the lower EBIT margins , reduced from a midpoint of 7.45% to 6.85% as the margins are becoming quite thin. On a positive note, the company still expects to generate significant cash flow and keep returning it to shareholders, as evidenced by the 11% dividend raise and continuous buybacks.

Source: Magna International Earnings Release

Although it is hard to find positives in a negatively revised guidance, I believe the management did the right thing acting quickly to change their estimates for the fiscal year. I believe the next earnings release on 8th of August will be in-line and the guidance cut is already priced into the stock.

Valuation

The stock is down 18% from its 52 week high and offers good value even for a cyclical stock.

P/E is 6 , price to cash-flow is 4.5 and P/B at 1.4. Compered to the company's 5 year average by those metrics, the current stock price is trading at a ~30% discount.

Source: Morningstar

Summary

I believe Magna International offers good value at this price even if we are in the end of the cycle. Investors today get a 3% yielding dividend that is covered by cashflows 5 times over, as well as potential for future increases. The balance sheet is strong and can survive the cyclical nature of the industry and the company is placed well to take advantage of the electrification and autonomous driving trends in auto industry. I would rate Magna a buy below $51 per share. I recommend investing in the NYSE listing as the dividends are announced in U.S. dollars.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MGA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.