Good EV Orders Support The Long-Term Nidec Story

Shares already bake in a lot of growth, but a high-single-digit annualized return for a leader in electric motors may not be so bad.

Japan's Nidec (OTCPK:NJDCY) (6594.TO) is going through some challenges today as demand for motors and related components in markets like autos, appliances, and industrial end-markets softens, but the long-term story continues to look strong. Nidec continues to rack up wins for its EV traction motors, and Nidec looks like an appealing option for companies that want to get electric vehicles on the market sooner rather than later. Likewise, the long-term opportunity for smart DC motors in areas like appliances and industrials is quite attractive.

Valuation remains the biggest "but" to the story. The shares did pull back some after my last article on the company, but they've largely recovered, and the valuation is hard to reconcile with the admittedly above-average growth opportunity here. High single-digit prospective returns are tempting, but I'm inclined to hold out for a better prospective return before investing my own money.

A Messy Quarter, But Fundamentally Okay

Nidec reported a modest revenue miss relative to expectations of about 2.5%, as revenue fell 6% on an 11% decline in motors and components used in appliances and industrial applications, an 11% decline in machinery (largely LCD panel-handling robots), a 16% decline in electro/optics, a 2% decline in electric motors for auto customers, and a 22% decline in motors used in hard disk drives. Small precision motors grew 2% overall, though, as Nidec continues to find success in growing and diversifying this business, and the auto business sounds as though it would have actually been positive on a constant-currency basis, with increased sales of actuators and control products.

Gross margin declined 280bp and missed expectations by about four points. Operating income declined 40% as reported, missing expectations by a wide margin as operating margin fell about three and a half points. This was not a straightforward operating miss, though, as the company incurred costs related to a business exit and higher-than-expected development costs to accelerate production of EV motors. Exclude these non-core costs, though, and results were in line, and management reiterated its guidance for the full year.

Building Up The Auto Opportunity

Nidec doesn't get talked about much in the wider context of electric vehicles, and I believe that is a mistake, as I believe it is building up a business that could prove quite disruptive. The company's traction motors and E-Axle system (which combines motors, inverters, and gears into a cohesive "plug and play" module) offer excellent performance, consuming less power, weighing less, and outputting more torque than many competing offerings. With that, I think this company is a bigger potential threat to the likes of BorgWarner (BWA), Magna (MGA), and Continental (OTCPK:CTTAY) than commonly believed.

I think the biggest opportunity for Nidec is with automakers that either don't have the capabilities for large-scale R&D or need to be able to introduce EVs soon to comply with various government mandates. I'm thinking particularly of Chinese automakers (GAC was one of Nidec's first E-Axle customers), but I believe there are many automakers around the world that may find Nidec's E-Axle products an elegant and cost-effective solution to their EV design and performance needs.

Driven largely by orders from China, Nidec has seen impressive growth in traction motors. A quarter ago, the company had 200K orders for delivery in 2020 and 210K for delivery in 2021; now those numbers are 300K and 500K.

Efficiency Matters Everywhere

While I believe EV traction motors and related systems are an important long-term opportunity for Nidec, they're not the only one. I expect more customers in the appliance and industrial markets to switch to DC motors and start making use of inverters. I likewise expect increasing interest in Nidec's switched reluctance motors (which don't use rare earth magnets) and module systems (which include compressors, controls, gears, and other relevant subsystems).

I see all of these shifts motivated by efficiency. DC motors and inverters meaningfully improve energy efficiency, while module systems simplify product sourcing and design, and there are few companies out there that don't have supply chain efficiency/sourcing as a to-do item on their margin improvement agenda.

The adoption of more DC motors and more inverters is a relatively straightforward proposition in end-markets like appliances. What may not be as obvious are the opportunities in areas like factory automation. Companies are increasingly embracing automation to reduce production and logistics costs, and many of the actual components in those automation systems rely upon small, reliable, highly-efficient electrical motors.

On the other side of the efficiency discussion, Nidec is also just getting underway with another efficiency program. Continuous cost improvement has been a management priority for some time, and the company has a good track record of achieving its targets, though the current program goal (doubling operating profit at revenue levels equal to the past peak) is ambitious.

The Outlook

While the near-term outlook for appliance, industrial, and auto end-markets isn't great, there's nothing here that's new or all that unexpected to me - I've been relatively bearish on these end-markets for a few quarters, so the results seen this quarter are pretty consistent with what I've been modeling. With that, my long-term growth rate assumptions (nearly 10% long-term revenue growth) are basically unchanged.

The Bottom Line

Valuation is problematic. Shares already seem to anticipate significant improvements in margins and/or strong revenue growth rates. Working backwards, Nidec appears priced for a high-single-digit annualized total return, which isn't bad for what I believe to be a very high-quality industrial, but also isn't a "must buy" valuation. This is definitely a name I'd like to reconsider on a pullback, though it's tempting to just hold my nose and buy now, given the growth potential I see in the company's motor business across autos, appliances, and industrial markets in the coming decade.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.