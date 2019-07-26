Auto RACE: Ferrari Has The Lead, But Ford Is Making A Move (Video)

The biggest news in cars was the big reveal last week of the brand new Corvette Stingray by General Motors (GM). This new "C8" model is the first mid-engine Corvette to make it to production. While so far this release is just the (relatively) base model the naturally-aspirated V-8 clocks in at near 500hp and boast a 0-60 time of under three seconds. Not too shabby, and I am sure the future ZO6 and ZR1 versions will be even more quick and agile. This certainly warrants "Super Car" status and at a FRACTION of the price. But is it enough to compete with the likes of Ferrari (RACE), Lamborghini and McLaren?

But the biggest news in car stocks might be the harsh drop from Tesla (TSLA) on earnings. After stretching to the exact 100% extension of a c-wave at 268 in an abc pattern off the June low we have been tracking, TSLA plunged over 14%. What does this have in common with GM? In our latest video we go over these and a few other car stocks.

TSLA stock had an epic run in 2013 and 2014, propelled up 790% at "ludicrous" speed. Many thought that the rally off the 2016 low was the continuation of that trend and are baffled at how the momentum name can be off 40% especially while so many other tech darlings are making new highs. We were tracking potential in 2018 for TSLA to get one more high toward the 500 region as the 5th of an ENDING Diagonal. However in January that started to run into some trouble when the b-wave retrace inside the 5th up from October could not hold 290-270 support. Since we viewed this move off 2016 as the fifth wave up in a larger set from its 2010 post IPO low, we were ready for a stronger move down once it broke support. This decline is part of a larger degree wave two that is not over but will eventually setup a long-term bullish move for Musk's company.

The move into the June low threw off some "extreme" readings for us and certainly counted was as a low for an A-wave in the correction. We were looking for a bounce to the 240s at a minimum and more likely 260-280s. The move into earnings was sufficient to complete all of the B-wave bounce, but it is possible the 200 region holds as support for a wider flat consolidation that could attempt a run to 280-320 first before turning back down. The C-wave as a measured move down from 268 targets 125, however 110 is the 38.2% retrace of the larger wave one. While possible this completes all of the two, it could be only a larger A-wave, either way a completing C-wave down into that region sets up for at least a significant bounce.

It might surprise you but Ford (F) is pretty high up on our list of very bullish names. Ford also dropped on its ER last night (which we were looking for), but we see this as setting up a much more immediately bullish path. It has not yet confirmed the December 2018 low as a Cycle degree wave II bottom, but we are counting the 40% upside from there and the recent fade as a "1-2" start to just the wave (1) of a Primary degree wave 1 of Cycle III.

That green line back in March was key support for a budding bullish count, failing to hold the 8s there would have put the next target for the big wave II retrace down in the low 6s. But it held like a reliable F-150 and gave us a nice move for the rest of 1. Support for 2 is now again in the 8s and the rest of (1) targets the 14 region. From a high there ideally into early 2020 we can expect a decent consolidation again, but if a (2) holds the 9s the rest of a Primary wave 1 targets 31. I get almost giddy when I consider the VERY long term upside on Ford. Forget "normal" 138.2% plus Fibonacci extension for the III, just a plain old measured move at this degree compared with the move off 2008 lows targets the 130s over the next two decades!

I love Fords, I have owned three and would buy one again. I love it Raptors to Mustangs, King Ranch to FX4, Fusion to Excursion, SHO & SVT, 5.0L Coyote to V-6 Eco-Boost, GT to Cobra. And speaking of GT that might be the most direct competitor with Chevy's new mid-engine Corvette.

Back to the Corvette. At and estimated MSRP of $60,000 (only slightly more than the base model C7) the C8 comes in so far below other "super cars" that many might not even give it the time of day. The Ford GT by comparison as the only other mid-engine with comparable power is a whopping $450,000! Even when GM releases the upgraded ZO6 and ZR1 which will likely be closer to $100k and $200k respectively that is still less than HALF. The same goes when looking across the pond, the Huracan, 570S, and Ferraris START around $200k. But will the same exotics buyers even consider a Chevy?

We do not know how the new Vette might disrupt the car market, but we do know that GM stock is not the most bullish chart in the market and not even in the sub-sector. Since the 2013 lows it as moves up in a choppy corrective manner at a larger degree. It is possible that this might be just the start of a much larger diagonal, but based off of the history be have it is only a three wave move to the upside. The larger C-wave off the 2015 spike low counts best as an ED and in that GM can be in the (5)th. Current support is the May low for a Minor C wave targeting mid 50s, but that could be a more significant top.

RACE IPOed in late 2015 and immediately started to fade in the #CABpIPO pattern, cutting its initial exchange price nearly in half. One of the great things about recognizing this pattern is that it gives you a window of where to look for a high probability bottom to form. RACE was one of the first CABpIPO "graduates" that we started to seriously track back in 2016. Into June/July it had formed a clear 1-2 off the low in the 30 region and we were projecting a move to the 80s off 38-36 support.

We tracked it for more extension from July 2017, more extension from January 2018, and yet again in 2019 it is extending the 5th wave again. But as shown in the video it can be completing the larger 5up now as a bigger wave one and be due for a pretty substantial fade toward 90 and maybe even as deep as 60. There is a more immediately bullish alternative: If instead it holds the 120s through for a more mild fade and turns up strongly from there it is possible that the December low could have been all of a larger two.

The other names discussed in the video are Toyota Motor Corp (TM), NIO Inc. (NIO), and Tata Motors (TTM). TM seems to be in a large degree Ending Diagonal off the 2008 low. It may need more of a Primary 4 before trying to run up for the P.5 to complete the larger Cycle degree V. NIO is a competitor of TSLA and is potential completing a CABpIPO. After an initial spike high from where it came onto the exchange it faded in an ABC down below a 50% haircut from that original price. It does not yet have as clean and strong of a setup as RACE did back in July 2016, but we are following this "small" degree move up off the recent low very carefully. TTM looks more similar to F, it has a large correction down from its 2015 high which is potentially close to completing a Cycle wave II retrace, but unlike F, it does not have any movement off a low yet and can still drop to the 61.8% retrace right at 9.01.

Disclosure: I am/we are long F. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.