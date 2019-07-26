At Home: Second Round Of Speculation Accompanied By Likely Earnings Miss

Despite all the clouds surrounding our investment thesis, we believe the stock price offers an attractive opportunity assuming store openings did slow down.

Last week, At Home (HOME)’s Lewis Bird reaffirmed the company’s commitment to its expansion policy. The company’s CEO stated:

With our long-term goal of opening more than 600 stores nationwide, we continue to be excited about the significant white space in front of us

In other words, management is not considering slowing down their expansion policy.

As stated briefly in our initiation two weeks ago, this expansion policy may result in bankrupting the company given comps and margin deterioration. We believe that if current environment persists, we can see the stock plummeting further given that valuation is not cheap.

In our view, management should stall store expansion and accumulate cash on its balance sheet instead. By not doing so, the company is risking facing the similar fate of that of Kirkland (KIRK) which its stalling comps and heavy promotions pushed shares from $11 to less than $2 over the last twelve months.

Latest update on At Home Group

Two days ago, HOME shares appreciated by 16% on a second round of speculation that the company is close to a sale. The linked article assumed that the buyout price would be $15 per share. While we believe that a buyout is highly likely, as mentioned in our initiation, we believe that the buyout price would be closer to $10 a share than the $15 figure. Simply because there's no need for an acquirer to pay such premium given depressed stock levels and increasing amount of risk in the company's business model (weather risk, inventory risk, and macro risk), which we will elaborate more about in this article.

Preceding buyout speculation, shares were down 20% in five trading days. We explain part of the reason why.

In its first quarter earnings call, the company expected its comps for second fiscal quarter and the full-year to be in the range of -1% to +1%. However, that was based on the assumption that weather would not be an issue again. Per first quarter’s earnings call, CEO Lewis Bird said:

Okay. What I would say is when we look at the outlook, now that the weather is behind us, what we’ve assumed in the outlook for the rest of the year is the trends won’t be much different than what we are experiencing right now

Unfortunately, things didn’t work in the company’s favor. Precipitation rates in the company’s biggest markets (Texas, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, Virginia, New York, and Oklahoma) between April and June, were much higher when compared to same period last year.

As a result, we believe that the company is likely to miss Q2 comp guidance which already factored-in heavy promotional activity. We would not be surprised if Q2 recorded -2% comp growth and annual guidance is revised lower by around 0.5 percentage point. Currently, the market is only expecting comps to decline by 0.3% by the end of this fiscal year per FactSet.

Source: FactSet (Sell-side estimates)

We believe that the market has not fully factored that in yet. While the stock price has declined 20% in the last 5 trading days preceding the buyout speculation, there’s a possibility that such decline is just an extension to the huge sell-off in May and is not related to the new weather data.

The 0.5% reduction in this year’s comp guidance is not an issue by itself, the problem lies in the huge inventory that the company is carrying, we believe. As of May 2019, the company carried $408 million worth of inventory. A 10% mark-down on that inventory is equivalent to more than 10% of the company’s market cap (the effect would be much more than 10% on the stock price as such event would significantly erode any confidence in the whole business model). The lower comps may pressure management to extend its promotional activities which may result in customers getting used to promotions which in turn threatens the whole business model (company claims that it sells more than 80% of its merchandise at full-price).

We estimate that every 100bps in merchandise margin contraction results in ~15 million in operating income reduction, or $11 million NOPAT (net-operating-profit-after-tax). Applying a 10x multiple of this reduction, a 100 bps change in merchandise margin can affect more than $100 million in market value, nearly 30% of current total market cap of At Home Group. To illustrate our findings, we shared the following data points.

It’s worth noting that our model does not include freight, insurance, and transportation costs as these are hard to quantify. Also, our 45% merchandise estimate is based on last fiscal year numbers and does not include the 100 bps reduction related to promotional activity that took place in Q1 this fiscal year.

Why we believe the CEO Needs to be Removed

HOME management has remained positive about their store opening plans, hoping that the macro environment and the weather would be on their side. However, there’s a decent possibility that that won’t be the case.

As found in our store-level profitability table above, the store-level return is not that attractive. Assuming 45% merchandise margin, the 15% after-tax return on store opening does not include interest rate costs which is near 6% for HOME. Also, as noted previously, insurance, transportation, and freight costs are not included either, so the economics of opening new stores is not that attractive when taking all these operational costs into account. The biggest proof of our theory is that the current stock price is now less than half the IPO price despite having more than double the store-base. We believe that management SHOULD stall store expansion and accumulate cash on the company’s balance sheet instead of piling debt, which makes it a more attractive acquisition target.

The reason we believe the CEO needs to be removed is because we doubt his discipline to put this company back into the right direction. The CEO got a one-time special bonus of $40 million in immediately-vested options with an exercise price of $37 per share in mid-2018 as a compensation for his efforts to lead the company into a then-successful IPO. Based on our research, the CEO did not cash-out any of these options. Instead, he cashed out $6.1 million of previously granted options with an exercise price of $9.7 a share.

Source: FactSet

We believe that a loss of $40 million in compensation package would cloud the decision-making process of the CEO, pushing him to double down on store expansion, hoping that weather and macro-economic environment would be on his side. We believe that if the company does not accumulate cash or pay back debt, its survival is on stake given the thin margins of its store and the huge lease liabilities ($1.1 billion) which pushed the company into bankruptcy 15 years ago.

While the company brags about its stores having a payback period of 2 years, this figure does not include corporate, marketing, maintenance, financing, and distribution costs. If we include financing costs and risk-free rate on our 15% NOPAT store margin, seen in the table above, that figure would go down to 7% only assuming 2% risk-free rate and a 6% financing cost. Thus, it makes more sense to buyback shares that are trading at a forward earnings yield of 15% or pay back debt than threaten the survival of the whole company which carries only $15 million in cash on its balance sheet and is flooded with accrued liabilities and debt.

Why We Own the Stock

If management stalls expansion, we believe that valuation would be more compelling given reduced pre-opening expenses and capital expenditures which should materially improve the free-cash-flow of the firm. Not to forget that by shifting management's focus to efficiency rather than expansion, margins might improve further.

To put it this into context, the company is spending $210 million in capex this year. We estimate that $163 million of that, net sale-leaseback proceeds, is related to store expansion assuming an average investment of $4.7 million per store. Allocating half of the $163 million for store expansion next year and buying back shares should push shares significantly higher as that would ease some of the selling pressure that has been taking place for the last two months. Furthermore, we do not see any other competitor opening big box stores which makes the rapid expansion unnecessary. On the contrary, we are seeing store closures by companies such as Office Depot (ODP), and Bed Bath and Beyond (BBBY).

Moreover, the company owned 12 properties as of February 2019. We estimate that these properties can be sold for $100 million, at least, based on historical average selling price of $12 million per property for the company.

Source: Company's 10-K and 10-Q

As of February 2019, the company carried $183 million on its balance sheet in land ($53 million) and buildings ($133 million). It did not sell any of these in the first fiscal quarter per our analysis. Regardless, the company is not allowed to sell its assets per its asset-based-facility covenant.

While we believe that this management cannot lead the ship at this time, it’s worth noting their successful strategy of buying undervalued properties and selling them for a cumulative gain of $99 million over the last 3 years. In our view, a win-win deal would involve Lewis Bird stepping down as chairman and remaining as CEO with the board forcing management to stall store expansion and buyback shares.

Closing Thoughts

The company is likely to miss second quarter comp growth and reduce guidance for the whole year. The market is still expecting a -0.3% comp for the full fiscal 2020 year, which we believe is highly unlikely to take place. We estimate that cash from operations under such scenario would barely pass above the $100 million mark if we assumed only $50 million of working capital investment vs ~$100 million last year. Our estimates are assuming no change in guided margins which should get worse given increased promotional activity. The CEO’s latest commitment to his 600 store target does not reflect what the street is expecting. Sell-side analysts, per Fact Set, are expecting the company to open 32 stores next year and only 25 stores in the following year. Previously, they were expecting high 30s to low 40s annual openings (data can be found in the "sell-side estimates" table above).

We believe that the quarter miss is partially reflected in the stock and if we were right the stock might trade lower for a short period of time before rebounding. We advise investors to buy OTM put options as a hedge in case things went south and management continued its doubling down efforts. We do like the January 2021 put options with a strike price of $5 a share and an ask price of $2 a share. While the option is expensive, we believe it's necessary to hedge this position given the high volatility of the stock. Assuming shares did reach our price target of $9 a share within May of next year (end of FQ1), the investment would yield around 24%, depending on the volatility of the stock at the time of exiting the position. Per our E*Trade option analyzer which takes into account the delta, theta, and vega of our selected option, a $800 position composed of 100 HOME shares and one Jan'2021 $5 option contract would have a value of $990 by May 2020, taking option spread into account. It's worth noting the limitation of this analysis as the option analyzer assumes that volatility would remain constant, which is yet to be known. If volatility did decline, the investment would generate less than the implied 40% return.

Source: E*Trade Option Analyzer

As stated in our initiative previously, shares might increase by 50% from current levels assuming base-case scenario. At the same time, we remain bullish on the stock given attractive free-cash-flow yield assuming a stall in store openings which if taken place should push shares to our $9 PT, we believe.

Lastly, it's worth noting that we were interviewed by "The Dallas News" in which the paper discussed HOME's CEO excessive compensation. To read the article, press here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HOME. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.