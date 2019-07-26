Apple's Stock May Surge Following Results

Apple (AAPL) will report results on Tuesday, July 30, after the close of trading. Analysts aren't expecting a tremendous fiscal third quarter out of the company, with earnings forecast to have dropped by 10%, on flat revenue. Despite the lackluster expectations, the stock has performed well in recent weeks. Based on some option betting and the technical chart, the stock is likely to continue to rise after the company reports results.

The main focus for Apple has always been iPhone sales. But with sales slumping, weakness in China, and seasonality, it may be more critical for the company to show strong services growth this quarter. That's because the stock has seen significant multiple expansion in recent months.

Services Weakness?

Service's revenue has slowed pretty dramatically in the last three quarters, to between 16 and 19%. In fact, in the fiscal second quarter services revenue grew at the slowest pace since the third quarter of 2017.

Apple has taken on several initiatives to re-energize services growth over the past few months, such as the launch of Apple News+. However, according to an article in Barron's that service revenue may have slowed even more in the fiscal second quarter. The report notes slowing App store sales.

The reason why services are likely to be the No. 1 focus to investors is that Apple stock is beginning to trade like a consumer discretionary and less like a hardware company. Apple's P/E ratio for fiscal 2021 has climbed to nearly its highest levels since the stock peaked in October 2018, now trading at 16.4.

For the stock's price to continue to climb, amid sluggish iPhone sales, the stock is going to need to further multiple expansion. That means that the company is going to need to deliver strong services growth.

A Hidden Gem

The secret to Apple's success this quarter may come from its wearable unit, which has shown remarkable growth in recent quarters. It has been growing at rates north of 30% since the fourth quarter of 2017.

In fact, as of the last quarter, wearables were nearly tied with the Mac as Apple's No. 3 revenue source at $5.1 billion. It's important to remember that Apple has more than the Watch when it comes to wearables.

Technical Strength

The technical chart is very bullish and suggests that Apple rises after results, potentially to as high as $217.50. The chart shows the equity is testing a healthy level of resistance at $209.50. Should shares break out, they are likely to rise back to $217.50. The stock has been climbing in a channel since mid-June.

Additionally, the relative strength index also is bullish and is currently consolidating in the low 60s. It still has room to rise to 70, before it would put the stock into overbought territory.

Additionally, the options activity suggest that Apple's stock rises as well. In recent days, there has been an increase in the open interest at the Aug. 2 $195 Puts and the $200 Puts. Which sounds bearish on the surface, but when digging deeper, according to data from Trade Alert, the majority of that activity was Put selling. It would suggest that Apple stock stays above $200 by the expiration date. I created a whole video for my Seeking Alpha Market Place subscribers on the process I use to figure this out. Options 101: Did They Buy Or Sell?

The last time I wrote on Apple was on June 20. At the time I noted that the stock was likely to rise to around $210 from its then price of $199.25. The stock reached a high on July 25 of $209.24, less than 50 basis points from my target. You can now track all of my stories on Apple and my free seeking Alpha Articles on this Google spreadsheet I created. I have a similar spreadsheet for my subscribers as well.

For now, the market appears to be getting ready for Apple's stock to rise following its quarterly results on July 30. However, for that to happen Apple will likely need a better than expected showing out of services and wearables units.

For now, the market appears to be getting ready for Apple's stock to rise following its quarterly results on July 30. However, for that to happen Apple will likely need a better than expected showing out of services and wearables units.



Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.