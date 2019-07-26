Transcontinental Inc.: Deeply Undervalued While Transitioning From Printing To Packaging

The low valuation (Forward P/E < 6) and planned deleveraging should logically restore market confidence over the next 2 years. The stock should double.

The company has taken out over CAD $1.41 Billion is debt, but this is supported by about $250 million in annual free cash flow, which should bring leverage down.

Transcontinental Inc. is transitioning from a printer to a manufacturer of flexible packaging. However the market is valuing it like its the former not the latter, i.e. a value trap.

Investment Thesis

Investors continue to dismiss Transcontinental given its legacy, to what is perceived to be a terminally declining print industry. This has driven the stock down to a low valuation, selling for a forward P/E of <6 and a free cash yield of 18%. In my opinion, this is not only an overly pessimistic view, but also an outdated view. Transcontinental Inc. has made major investment in the Flexible Packaging a modestly growing industry, while continuing to efficiently work its declining legacy printing business. I judge the stock to have a 50 to 100% upside that can be realized over the medium term. This family controlled company’s management is shareholder friendly and is paying a generous dividend of over 6% while we wait for price to reflect value.

The Investment

Transcontinental (OTCPK:TCLAF) with operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media. Class A Subordinate Voting shares entitle holders to one (1) vote per share and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange {TSX} under the ticker symbol TCL.A; Class B shares entitle holders to twenty (20) votes per share and are listed on the TSX under the ticker symbol TCL.B. Both classes of common shares have the same economic rights and the super voting shares are meant to keep the company under the control of the founding families. Transcontinental Inc. is controlled by a private company called Capinabel Inc. Capinabel Inc. is controlled by Mr. Rémi Marcoux, the founder of Transcontinental. All of the outstanding shares of Capinabel Inc. are held directly and indirectly by Mr. Rémi Marcoux and members of his immediate family. The shares held by Capinabel Inc. represent 71.21% of the voting rights attached to all outstanding shares of the Corporation The president and chief executive François Olivier is the son-in-law of the founder Rémi Marcoux and his daughter Isabelle Marcoux is the chairwoman of the board of directors. The Marcoux family has thus far been good stewards of the company, but investors should be aware that in a dire financial situation, the family will be put its interest first and that may conflict with that of the minority owners.

Over the last 5 years Transcontinental has consolidated the printing industry (printing magazines, newspapers, flyers on contract, et. al.) in Canada and is in the process doing the same for flexible packaging. It divested its own magazines and local newspaper business. In fiscal 2018 it acquired Coveris Americas for US$1.32 billion (approximately C$1.72 billion). Transcontinental Inc. is now the 8th largest flexible packaging supplier in North America. It also has a small digital and print media business. The growth engine of the company is the flexible packaging business, while print is declining but generates good cash flow.

While Transcontinental Inc. has taken on ~$1.4 Billion in debt for its acquisitions in 2018, it’s well supported by cash flow.

Source: Author with data from Gurufocus.com

Transcontinental Inc. has a good history of leveraging up to make acquisitions and using excess cash flow in subsequent years to bring debt under control. Transcontinental Inc. is a strong free-cash flow generator (18% F2019E FCF yield), which should allow for steady deleveraging, periodic dividend hikes, and additional acquisition activity down the road. Transcontinental Inc. has a stated desire to consolidate the flexible packaging industry. Total packaging should grow at about the rate of North American GDP.

6% Dividend Yield is Well Covered with Cash Flow

Transcontinental Inc. has a long history of dividend payment and growth. It has grown its dividend per share by over 12% CAGR over the last 20 years and the dividend is still growing. It pay a yield of > 6%. Compare this to the Canada 10 year Government bond yield of 1.71%.

Dividend Growth annualized Year 5 years 3 Years 1 Year 6% 5% 2%

Source: Author's Calculations.

Source: Gurufocus.com

Growth

Compounded Annual Growth Rate (OTCPK:CAGR) over various time periods is provided in the table below. Over the long term, the company has posted good growth numbers. For example over the last 20 years the company grew its EBITDA by 5.13% annually on a per share basis. The growth has been acquisition driven.

Source: Author with data from Gurufocus.com

Valuation

I have valued Transcontinental Inc. using a number of methods. Each of the methods show that Transcontinental Inc. is significantly undervalued.

Gordon Dividend Growth Model

Value of stock = D1 / (k - g)

Where, as:

D1 = next year's expected annual dividend per share, which is $0.88

k = the investor's discount rate or required rate of return, which I set to be 5.5%.

g = the expected dividend growth rate (which I set to be 2%).

0.88/(0.055 -0.02) =$25.4

By the Gordon Dividend Discount Model Transcontinental Inc. is significantly undervalued with a large margin of safety.

Discounted cash flow model. (Using the Gurufocus.com DCF Calculator).

Source: Gurufocus.com

Valuation based on historical median price ratios. I used price / book, price to sales and price to operating cash flow to evaluate TC. It shows significant undervaluation with all these metrics.

Source: Gurufocus.com

Industry Comparison. At Price to EBITDA of 6.5, Transcontinental Inc. sells significantly below this metric of comparable flexible packaging companies in North America as shown below. As the packaging business takes on a dominant role within the company, my thinking is that the P/EBITDA gap with the industry would close.

Source: Gurufocus.com

Earning Power Value (NYSEARCA:EPV) Model. Below is my attempt to calculate Earning Power Value using Professor Bruce Greenwald's EPV method. This method assumes no growth and attempts to value the company in its present steady state. I came up with a value of $20 per share.

Opinion

As shown above Transcontinental is cheap based on traditional value metrics. It's print business is in decline and it's newer packaging business is growing. The challenge for Transcontinental would be to manage the free cash flow coming out from the Print segment well enough, so it can deleverage to pay for the debt taken on to pay for the packaging segment, before the former declines terminally. I beleive the print business has a good five to ten year runway where it can continue to produce free cash flow. It intends to payoff ~$500 million of debt in 2019 and 2020 so that it can reduce its debt/ebitda ratio to below 2. I believe this is a possible stretch goal as the company is currently generating free cash flow at a run rate of $230 million and paying out dividend of about $75 million. If the company can achieve its debt reduction goal it has set for itself without cutting its dividend, this will go a long way to restore confidence in the market. The stock price could then double from the present.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TCLAF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Currency is in CAD $. The company pays dividends in CAD $ and is subject to withholding tax for US investors if held in a non-retirement account.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.