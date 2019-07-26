Health Catalyst: IPO Is A Real Catalyst For This Long-Term Health Play

I like the story a lot based on relatively modest sales multiples, although the most appeal has been wiped out by large opening day gains.

A combination of data, technology, and experts makes sense and seems to resonate well, as impressive growth still requires some improvement on the bottom line as well.

Health Catalyst (HCAT) is a company which aims to improve health care by delivering on measurable improvements through a combination of both experts, technology, as well as data. It seems that the company is certainly doing pretty well as it is posting impressive revenue growth rates while recently some leverage on the bottom line has been seen as well, although Health Catalyst continues to post losses.

Nonetheless, the prospects for the company look pretty good and the valuation appears to be compelling at the offer price based on sales growth, long-term promise, and a relatively modest valuation. This conclusion has been altered a bit after a huge opening day move higher in the share price has killed most of that relative appeal.

Business - A Mission

Health Catalyst aims to be the catalyst for large and measurable data-informed healthcare improvements. The company has developed a process which is called the Health Catalyst Flywheel, comprised of three components: data platform, analytics applications, and service expertise. After these three stages are executed, it should drive measurable improvements driven by engagement of the team members.

Customers of the company include academic medical centers, integrated delivery networks, community hospitals, and physician practices. The company currently employs 700 workers, of which nearly 300 experts work on an adhoc and subscription basis. The market potential is huge, of course, with wasteful spending in the US Healthcare system being very large, of course, with about a fifth of all spending in the economy taking place on healthcare in a system filled with flaws and ill-thought out incentive plans.

IPO & Valuation Talks

Health Catalyst aimed to sell 7.0 million shares in a range of $24-25 per share. Strong pricing resulted in final pricing being set at $26 per share, which resulted in gross proceeds from the public offering amount to $182 million. With 35.1 million shares outstanding, the company is valued at $913 million at the offer price. The offer proceeds and $15 million in net cash holdings ahead of the offering resulted in operating assets being valued at around $725 million, that is based on the offer price, of course.

The company generated $73.1 million in sales in 2017 while it reported an operating loss of $45.5 million. Revenues were up 54% to $112.6 million as operating losses increased by 32% to $60.1 million, still equivalent to more than half of sales.

Recent trends are quite encouraging, however. First quarter sales for 2019 rose by more than 70% to $35.2 million as operating losses narrowed from $11.9 million to $11.1 million, both quite encouraging signs. Further improvements are seen in the second quarter with sales at $36.5 million at the midpoint of the range while operating losses might come in just below the $10 million mark. Annualised sales thus come in at $146 million, for a reasonable 5 times sales multiple, based on the offer price.

The acceleration in growth requires some explanation as the company acquired a smaller peer called Medicity in June of 2018, as that business added $6.6 million in first quarter sales. Adjusted for that, sales growth totalled 39% in the first quarter, still an impressive growth rate by all means.

Following a near 50% move higher on the opening day, shares currently trade at $39 per share. This translates into an enterprise valuation of roughly $1.2 billion, resulting in a much more steeper valuation at 8.2 times annualised sales, that is based on the Q2 results.

Final Thoughts

Health Catalyst is an interesting company which is definitely operating in a rapidly growing market and seems to be growing the business at a pretty steep rate. The company is working largely with experts and seems more of a mixture of consulting and technology, rather than a pure play value-added SaaS business model. Despite this observation, I was very appealed to the IPO price valuation at 5 times sales while organic growth comes in around 40% and real progress is made on the bottom line, both in absolute and relative terms.

That observation is not exactly the same anymore after a 50% move higher which has pushed up expectations to largely fair valuations in my book. Rapid growth and offering real solutions in an appealing market might make this a natural acquisition target in my book, on top of the organic growth story. Risks are plentiful and include fierce competition from among other Epic, Cerner, IBM, Optum, and others as well as a rapidly evolving industry.

Trading just shy of the $40 mark, I cannot do else than to conclude that Catalyst seems about fairly valued.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.