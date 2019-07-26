Park National's High Dividend Yield Countered By Valuation

While we expect earnings to decline, we think PRK can maintain quarterly dividends at current level because of manageable payout ratio.

We expect Park National Corporation (PRK) to pay dividends of $4.24 in 2019, implying an attractive dividend yield of 4.64%. While we expect earnings to decline in 2019, we expect PRK to maintain its quarterly dividend at the current level due to a manageable dividend payout ratio. Our valuation analysis shows that PRK is almost fairly valued on a historical basis; however, it appears overvalued relative to peers.

Non-interest Income and Expense to Result in Earnings Decline

One of the primary reasons why we expect PRK's earnings to be lower in 2019 compared to 2018 is non-interest based income. PRK's non-interest income was at an elevated level in 2018 due to some revenue that was non-recurring. As it normalizes, we expect PRK to post a 2% decline in non-interest income. In 2Q2019, PRK's non-interest income was 1.9% lower than that booked in 2Q2018.

Our expectation of earnings decline is also attributable to higher non-interest based expenses driven by acquisition costs. In the 2Q2019 earnings release the Chairman noted "Comparing the first half of 2019 to the first half of 2018 is a challenge. The first half of 2018 included some unanticipated nonrecurring revenue and the second quarter of 2019 included anticipated merger-related expenses."

The table below gives our forecast of PRK's income and ratios. We expect PRK's earning assets to continue to rise in 2019, which will somewhat counter the effect of non-interest income and expense. Our projections for PRK's balance sheet are given below. We expect Fed to cut rates by 50bps in the remainder of 2019. The dip in interest rates is expected to bring PRK's net interest margin (NYSE:NIM) expansion to an end. We expect average NIM in 2019 to be 3bps below that in 2018. The table below gives our projections of PRK's yield on earning assets, cost of funds, and NIM.

PRK Offering Attractive Dividend Yield of 4.64%

PRK has already paid out $3.23 dividend per share in 2019 so far, including $1.01 for the last three quarters and $0.2 special dividend. If we assume that PRK will declare another $1.01 with the 3Q2019 results, then the full year dividend will reach $4.24. This is 4.2% higher than the payment made in 2018, and it implies a dividend yield of 4.64%.

We believe that PRK will be able to maintain its $1.01 quarterly payment for the next quarter because its payout ratio of 68% for 2019 is high but manageable.

PRK Almost Fairly Valued on Historical Comparison, Overvalued Relative to Peers

Valuation analysis on the basis of historical price to book (P/B) multiple shows that PRK is currently mostly fairly valued. The table below shows PRK's P/B multiple for the past five years, the average for which is 1.7. Multiplying the 5-year average P/B ratio of 1.7 with our projected book value per share (BVPS) of $55.3 gives us a target price of $94. This target price offers only a very slight potential price upside of 2.9%. The table below gives the sensitivity of our target price to different levels of P/B multiple.

Peer comparison, however, implies that PRK is overvalued, as shown in the table below. When we compare with peers we should keep in mind not only the P/B multiple but also the return on equity (ROE). Banks/Financials with higher ROE should trade at a higher P/B multiple relative to peers. Our projected ROE and P/B multiples for PRK's peers shows that PRK's high P/B is not justified by its ROE.

(The P/B and ROE estimates are from our previous exclusive Seeking Alpha articles)

Although our projected ROE for PRK is only slightly higher than that of Penns Woods Bancorp, our projected P/B for PRK is much higher, thereby showing that PRK is relatively more expensive than Penns Woods Bancorp. Similarly, although PRK and West Bancorporation have estimated P/B multiples that are close together, West Bancorporation has a much higher ROE. This shows that PRK is relatively overvalued when compared to West Bancorporation.

Conclusion: Adopting a Neutral Stance

PRK offers a high dividend yield of 4.64%, but its price appreciation potential is not attractive. It appears almost fairly valued relative to its own history, and seems overvalued relative to peers. As our total expected return on the stock is lower than 8%, we are adopting a neutral stance on the stock. We advise investors to purchase the stock when price declines to below $85.5, which is 10% below our target price of $94.

About the Company

PRK is a bank holding company that provides a wide range of banking services through its subsidiaries. The services include (i) acceptance of deposits for demand, savings and time accounts and the servicing of those accounts; (ii) commercial, industrial, consumer and real estate lending, including installment loans, credit cards, home equity lines of credit and commercial leasing; (iii) trust and wealth management services; (iv) safe deposit operations; (v) electronic funds transfers; and (vi) Internet and mobile banking solutions. PRK organization consists of 11 community bank divisions, a non-bank subsidiary and two specialty finance companies. PRK is headquartered in Newark, Ohio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.