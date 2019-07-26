AT&T - Value Over Volume

Revenues, margins, and EBITDA all grew in the Mobility Group. Warner Media results are also up from last year though down sequentially.

Delivering as Planned

AT&T (T) just reported results for 2Q 2019 that were in-line with expectations for net income. While subscriber growth targets did not meet analysts' expectations, that is not necessarily a negative. AT&T has been successful at cutting costs and reducing promotional activity resulting in higher margins in the Entertainment and Mobility groups. Warner Media's results have improved relative to 2Q 2018 (its last quarter as an independent Time Warner) although not as good sequentially. Management still has work to do to roll out a streaming service based on Warner Media's content library and fully deliver on the promise of the Time Warner merger.

AT&T is delivering on its free cash flow goals and its promise to deleverage following the Time Warner merger. In 2Q 2019, free cash flow was $8.8 billion, as compared to $5.1 billion in 2Q 2018, when the TWX merger closed late in the quarter. The company raised its free cash flow forecast for 2019 by $2 billion to $28 billion and predicts net debt levels of $150 billion, on track to hit the target net debt/EBITDA ratio of 2.5. This is down from $180 billion or 3.0 net debt/EBITDA at the time of the merger close and $171 billion at the start of 2019.

With a forward P/E below 10, AT&T is attractively valued compared to the market and its main competitor Verizon (VZ) and maintains a higher dividend yield. While a few more quarters are needed to see if the company fully delivers on all the selling points of the Time Warner merger, the stabilization of net income and improvements in free cash flow are encouraging. AT&T is a buy based on the strong secure dividend with potential upside from expansion of fiber-based high speed internet service, 5G wireless, and roll out of its streaming platform.

Improving Margins Despite Video Subscriber Loss

As AT&T released its 2Q earnings, many of the initial takes on the results focused on the large loss of video subscribers. The company lost 778,000 premium TV subscribers (a 3.5% loss to a total base of 21.6 million) and 168,000 DirectTV Now subscribers (bringing the total down 11.4% to 1.3 million). The company mentioned last quarter that it intended to cut back on promotional pricing which created many short-term, unprofitable customers. As they followed through on this strategy, while revenue did drop $0.1 billion to $11.4 billion, Entertainment Group EBITDA margin increased to 25.1% and EBITDA increased from $2.8 billion to $2.9 billion. (2Q 2019 vs. 2Q 2018)

Clearly, long-term customers paying full price are more valuable than short-term customers who drop the service after the promotional rate expires. This is seen by looking at average revenue per user growth which is now positive after being negative a year ago.

Nevertheless, AT&T has a strategy to regain video subscribers again. The company is rolling out a more affordable service known as AT&T TV (live TV over broadband) with trials beginning in the third quarter. Also, AT&T continues to build out its fiber network which now passes 14 million potential subscribers and just this last quarter added 318,000 new customers for a total of 3.4 million. Fiber offers internet speeds on par with cable internet and is far superior to the combination of DSL and satellite that made up earlier offerings.

In the Mobility group, AT&T both added subscribers and increased margins, leading to EBITDA growth despite a low rate of smartphone upgrades in the quarter. Revenue per user increased 2.2% vs. the year-ago quarter.

By allowing low-margin customers to leave and by controlling cost, AT&T improved margins and EBITDA in the Communications segment (Mobility + Entertainment + Business Wireline) vs. 2Q 2018. Potential for further growth in this segment exists with increased build-out of fiber for internet and video customers, and further rollout of 5G for wireless customers.

Warner Media

Results and outlook at Warner Media are a bit more mixed. The segment has shown margin and EBITDA gains compared to 2Q 2018, when it was still an independent Time Warner for most of the quarter. Sequentially, the trends are not as positive, although it is important to note that many of the businesses have seasonality, especially Warner Brothers with its 4Q-heavy slate of movie releases.

The company announced that its new streaming service HBO Max would launch in Spring 2020, which seems like a long time to wait given competing new services from Disney and existing ones like Netflix and Hulu. The company's existing streaming service HBO Now, which offers less content than the upcoming HBO Max, has been growing but not fast enough to offset losses of pay TV subscribers. A content-rich streaming service would seem to be a key value component of the Time Warner merger and it is still too early to tell if it will deliver for AT&T as advertised.

Improving the Balance Sheet

AT&T delivered $8.8 billion of free cash flow this past quarter, up from $5.1 billion in 2Q 2018 when the Time Warner merger closed near quarter-end. The company believes it is on track to generate $28 billion of free cash flow for the full year. The company started 2019 with net debt of $171 billion, which is 2.9xEBITDA. After two quarters, the net debt is down to $162 billion with a goal to reach $150 billion by year-end, which would be 2.5xEBITDA. This is achievable with $14 billion of 2H free cash flow, less $7 billion of dividends, and an additional $5 billion of divestment proceeds or working capital reduction.

Dividend payout is currently about half of free cash flow, and the company has indicated they could do buybacks after the net debt/EBITDA ratio reaches 2.5, or continue paying down debt depending on the cost of debt vs. equity capital. At this level the dividend appears safe even in a potential downturn in the economy.

Conclusion

AT&T delivered income as expected in 2Q 2019. While the company lost video subscribers, they were low-profit customers generally on promotional rates. By retaining the high-value customers and cutting costs, the company increased margins and EBITDA even with flat or slightly lower revenues. The company's free cash flow was above plan and AT&T expects to deliver on its goal of net debt/EBITDA at 2.5 by the end of 2019. The dividend appears safe at only half of free cash flow. The stock is a buy based on the strong, safe dividend, and has capital appreciation potential if the company delivers on its new streaming service HBO Max and increases data speeds by growing fiber-based broadband and 5G.

