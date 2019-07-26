VIIX: It's Time To Sell Volatility

The market just hit a new high - new highs are largely followed by lower volatility, which means shorting VIIX is a good trade.

Roll yield is the key to understanding VIIX movements, and the front structure is likely to push further into contango.

VIIX almost always drops in value, but I believe we're going to see a rapid drop in the near future.

Over the last month, the VelocityShares VIX Short-Term ETN (VIIX) has done what most volatility ETNs do…it has fallen. As you can see in the following table, price is off pretty strongly across the entire year.

If you're familiar with how these instruments work, this isn't much of a surprise - these things drop and then drop some more. In this article, I'm going to suggest shorting the instrument because I believe that further above-average downside is in store. Specifically, I believe that buying a deep in-the-money short-term put on VIIX is a great trade based on recent action in the S&P 500.

The Instrument

If you're new to volatility instruments, we've got some ground to cover. First and foremost, let's talk about VIIX. It's an ETN which gives exposure to futures on the VIX. If you've never read a fund prospectus, this is a good day to start because there is a lot of nuance contained in this strategy.

First off, the VIX is not a tradable instrument. VIX is calculated by taking the implied volatility on a few different puts and calls in S&P 500 index options. VIX futures are products which are provided by the CBOE that give a non-deliverable futures contract which settles based on the VIX value on a certain date.

What VelocityShares does through its VIIX ETN is that it gives the return that investors would achieve if they were rolling exposure across VIX futures. We're really in the weeds here, but it's critical to understand this if you're going to interact with any volatility funds.

When it comes to any ETF or ETN which gives exposure to a futures curve, you need to immediately ask how the roll happens. Futures markets have expiration dates on contracts. Most ETFs and ETNs don't trade that way, so a position which gives constant exposure to something with an expiration date must be rolled to the next futures contract before expiry. This process generates something called roll yield. Roll yield is the reason why VIIX falls month after month.

Roll yield is the return which is attributed to holding a position in a futures contract in the back of the curve. There is a basic tendency in futures markets for contract in the back of the curve to approach the spot value as time nears expiry. This chart from Wikipedia captures the idea perfectly.

When the market is contango (front contract below back contract), long positions will lose value in relation to positions in the front month. When the market is in backwardation (front contract above back contract), roll yield will be positive in that positions established at lower prices in later months will trade up in value towards the front month.

The VIX futures market is almost always in contango because the market is generally not volatile. When the market is presently volatile, then it will be in backwardation because futures will price in the effects of volatility more strongly in the immediate future rather than in later months. For example, during market panics when volatility enters the S&P 500, the immediate VIX index will surge in value and VIX futures will reflect this increase most strongly in the front contracts. VIIX holds a position in the front two months and rolls it daily, which means that when volatility is elevated in the front, return is positive.

At present, volatility is subdued…and I believe it will remain that way for some time. In fact, I believe we are going to see even lower volatility in the immediate future. Here's some data to back up this assertion.

Prepare for Unusually Low Volatility

Earlier this week, the S&P 500 made a new all-time high.

As seen in the following chart, the current annualized volatility in the S&P 500 (of which VIX attempts to be a predictive proxy) is fairly low.

Volatility in a lot of situations is mean reverting. In other words, periods of high volatility tend to be followed by periods of low volatility and vice versa. For example, here's a comparison between 50-day past changes in volatility versus what happened 50 days in the future from that specific change.

As you can see, when volatility decreases, it is likely to increase in the future. And as you remember from the last chart, we are currently in a period of decreasing and low volatility. Normally, this would be a very bad time to look to go short volatility by shorting an instrument like VIIX. However, a very specific reason lets me say "this time is different".

The reason I can fairly confidently say that S&P 500 volatility will be lower in the immediate future is due to the fact that we recently hit a new high in the market. This seems like an arbitrary event in terms of volatility, but it's not.

Each market has a unique way in which it trades. Equity markets generally have higher volatility on downside movements and lower volatility on upside movements. The following chart may be confusing, but take a look and I'll explain it below.

The chart above shows the effects of what happens to volatility a certain number of days after a new high or a new low is reached in the market (a new 50-day low to be exact). When the market hits a new low, volatility increases strongly (up to 70-80% of the time 2-3 weeks in the future). When the market hits a new high, volatility decreases strongly (falling around 60% of the time 2-3 weeks in the future with the effect dissipating within a month). The black line gives the baseline comparison; in general, volatility basically increases or decreases 50% of the time no matter how far out you look (which is to be expected in something which has no underlying trend).

Since we have made a new high in the market, we are likely to see volatility contract in the immediate future. As volatility contracts, VIIX will decrease in value at an accelerated rate since contango in VIX futures will widen.

As any trader of volatility-linked instruments can attest, it's hard to find shares to short, which is why I like VIIX. It has a relatively liquid options chain. I'd suggest a deep in the money put because it makes your delta near -1. Specifically, I'd suggest buying the prompt $21 put and holding it for the next 20 days to capture the statistical tailwinds which follow a fresh market high.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.