REML Yields More Than MORL, But Trading Them Can Be Tricky

New Political Developments and Concerns for the 2X-leveraged mREIT ETNs

As the 2020 election approaches political and policy risks appear more significant. For various reasons, there does not seem to be any concern about the Federal Budget deficit, which, as explained in Long-Term Federal Budget Update, will exceed $2 trillion within the next decade. That projection assumes that America does not have any recessions for the next ten years. Thus, the current economic expansion which began in April 2009, and is now the longest expansion on record, is assumed to last another ten years. That will make it twice as long as the previous longest expansion on record. Any recession will significantly increase the deficit, as would a costly war.

The swelling deficits have not dissuaded many politicians from proposing and promising various new benefits and spending programs that would massively increase deficits. These include free college tuition, increasing social security benefits, forgiving existing student loans, guarantees of jobs for everyone, using Federal money to greatly increase teachers' salaries, massive increases in military spending and enormous spending to alleviate climate change, to name a few.

This brings to mind a famous quote of H.L. Mencken who, writing about 100 years ago, seems to have been prescient when he said:

"Every election is a sort of advance auction sale of stolen goods."

Despite all of the above, and the lowest unemployment rate in decades, the consensus now is that the next move by the Federal Reserve will be to lower rates. That the low unemployment rate has not been accompanied by high inflation, and higher interest rates, has caused many to question whether the Phillips curve still works, or ever was valid. Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, Federal Reserve Chair Powell and Larry Kudlow President Trump's top economic adviser recently all agreed recently that the economy can handle "much lower unemployment than we thought" without negatively affecting inflation. If inflation were to significantly exceed the Federal Reserve targets, higher interest rates would still be likely. They key question is whether low unemployment can exist with low inflation for an extended period of time.

Some have asserted that the Phillips curve is bogus. Ironically, some who claim that corporate tax cuts and deregulation have caused rightward shifts in the aggregate supply curve, are the same who say that the Phillips curve is bogus. The Phillips curve is actually just a better way to represent the upward sloping aggregate supply curve. Since unemployment and real GDP are negatively related, the relationship shown in the upward sloping aggregate supply curve can be represented by a downward sloping curve where unemployment replaces real GDP on the horizontal axis. This is the Phillips curve that relates price levels to unemployment. For the Phillips curve to "work" changes in unemployment and price levels have to be the result of shifts in aggregate demand while the aggregate supply curve remains relatively stable, as was the case in the 1960s, when the Phillips curve uncannily exactly worked.

When the demand curve is relatively stable but the aggregate supply curve shifts, the Phillips curve does not work. The events such as the failure of the anchovy harvest attributed to El Nino weather conditions, and spikes in oil prices in the 1970s and after, due to events in the middle east and Iran, caused the aggregate supply curve to shift to the left. This caused the Phillips Curve relationship between unemployment to break down. This was called stagflation, as the levels of inflation that the Phillips curve normally indicated to accompany low unemployment, were present while there was relatively high unemployment.

The important point now, is that the rightward shift in the aggregate supply curve has allowed low inflation and consequently low interest rates to accompany low unemployment. The major causes of the rightward shift in the aggregate supply curve have been advances in technology, especially oil and gas technology such as fracking, that lowers energy costs, and globalization of world trade that lowered prices via increased efficiency and completion.

Separate from the increase in world trade, another factor that has favorably impacted the aggregate supply curve, in terms of allowing robust growth and low inflation, is the shift from a primarily industrial economy to an economy mostly based on technology and services. Fifty years ago, heavy industries such as steel were a much more significant part of the economy. As economic activity increased then, costs increases accelerated. For example, as the demand for steel increased, producers would be forced to tap into lower grade deposits of iron ore and metallurgical coal that are significantly more expensive, on a per ton of steel produced, basis. Older inefficient, high-cost steel mills that may have been closed, would be reopened as demand for steel increased. All of this would accelerate costs and prices. Most heavy industrial industies exhibit such diseconomies of scale as the aggregate demand for their products increases above certain thresholds.

In contrast, today if the demand for the services provided by corporations that now comprise major parts of the American economy, such as Facebook (FB), Google (GOOG), Twitter (TWTR) or the software produced by Microsoft (MSFT) were to double, there would still not be any diseconomies of scale. If anything the unit costs would decline. Thus, there would be no increase in inflation. More relevant to the mREITS is that there would also be no increase in interest rates.

Higher long-term rates are a two-edged sword for leveraged mREITS. Higher long-term rates reduce the value of their mortgage portfolio and thus the book value of the shares. The other side of the two-edged sword is that higher long-term rates and lower prices of mortgage securities provides an opportunity for mREITS to reinvest the monthly principal payments they receive in higher yielding mortgage securities. This fact has been underappreciated by the market in the past. However, a highly leveraged Mortgage REIT with say 9 to 1 leverage and CPR of 11% would be generating new cash available for reinvestment from prepayments of principle each year approximately equal to the entire equity of the REIT. Recently, the combination of declining long-term rates and propped-up short-term rates have squeezed margins for mREITs and has resulted in some cuts in mREIT dividends.

While rising long-term rates may be a two-edged sword for leveraged mREITs, rising short-term rates are a dagger to the heart. The real risk to a highly leveraged mREIT is that shot-term rates will rise. Higher short-term rates generally mean smaller spreads between what a leveraged mREIT earns from its portfolio and the interest it pays to finance the securities bought with borrowed funds. When short-term rates get high enough the yield curve can actually become inverted. That is why most of the hedging done by leveraged mREITs involves swaps, swaptions and Eurodollar futures positions which attempt to mitigate the effects of a possible increase in short-term interest rates.

Rising short-term rates are even worse for leverage-on-leverage ETNs like the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MORL), Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (REML) and MORL's twin, which is essentially identical in all economic respects, the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Series B (MRRL), that implicitly borrow money at LIBOR to buy a portfolio of Mortgage REITS. Normally, LIBOR closely tracks benchmark short-term rates such as the Federal Funds rate and rates on repurchase agreements.

The relevant rate for leveraged mREITs and is the repo rate that mREITs pay. Repos or repurchase agreements are essentially loans against securities with negligible credit risk such as agency mortgage securities where the legal title changes as the borrower sells the securities to the lender with an agreement to repurchase the securities at a specified date plus interest. That makes them virtually risk-free. Thus, while holders of Lehman Brothers commercial paper took huge losses. Counterparties with Lehman Brothers in repo transactions had no problems, since an inability of Lehman to buy back the securities allowed the lender to sell the collateral even during the bankruptcy proceedings.

The lifting of trade barriers world-wide, primarily through multilateral agreements, and the shift away from an industrial economy to one much more oriented towards technology and services, has allowed America to have a combination of low unemployment and low inflation that A.W. Phillips could only dream of. In the 1970s the term "misery index" referred to the sum of the unemployment rate plus the inflation rate. Roget's 21st Century Thesaurus, includes: benefit, blessing, delight, good fortune and boon as antonyms for misery. Rather than celebrating the factors which have given us the lowest misery index ever, some politicians are trying to undo each of those factors. This brings us to the other famous quote of H.L Mencken, also extremely prescient, which is:

"As democracy is perfected, the office of President represents, more and more closely, the inner soul of the people. On some great and glorious day, the plain folks of the land will reach their heart's desire at last and the White House will be adorned by a downright moron."

Some politicians oppose free trade for the explicit purpose of reversing the shift away from an industrial economy to one much more oriented towards technology and services. Thus, they are actively trying to sabotage the very things that have brought us the ideal economic environment of low inflation and low unemployment. Trump is neither the only protectionist or the worst,

Trump and some of his advisers such as Larry Kudlow assert that Trump is really a free trade advocate who wants to eliminate all tariffs and trade restrictions. In that respect Trump could be thought of as less likely to destroy the world trading system than the truly committed protectionists like Peter Navarro, Bernie Sanders and Senator Sherrod Brown(D-Ohio) who are prime examples of the "progressivism of fools" branch of protectionists. The only objective of tariffs supported by those protectionists is to transfer wealth to the employees and owners of favored domestic producers. That the costs and losses to the rest of Americans far exceeded the gains to the employees and owners of favored domestic producers, is never a concern of the "progressivism of fools" branch.

While Trump may not be the worst protectionist, he seems to be the most dishonest one. The worst lie is not that China pays the tariffs, that are actually paid by American consumers. The even worse lie, that is being accepted by many in the media, is that the pain to American consumers and farmers is worth it because in the long-run we will be eventually better off because of the tariffs now. The exact opposite is the case. Tariffs make the country that imposes them poorer, albeit with long and variable lags, as their protected businesses become less efficient and noncompetitive.

History is replete with examples that demonstrate that tariffs damage a nation' economy and impoverish its' people. Gandhi was a great statesman but a horrible economist. Just as the ignorant argue that American workers who earn $25 per hour should not have to compete with Chinese workers who make $4 per hour, Gandhi thought that Indian workers should not have to compete with American and European workers who have the benefit of modern machines. As a result, India adopted protectionism. In 1947, the per capita income of India was similar to those of countries such South Korea. By 1977, the per capita income and standard of living in South Korea was many times that of India. India has since largely abandoned protectionism and has benefited immensely from free trade. Just as David Ricardo proved would be the case when he developed the concept of comparative advantage

Tariffs always shift the aggregate supply curve to the left. This is true whether or not there is any retaliation. Any trade restrictions shift the aggregate supply curve to the left by increasing input prices. Hence, any reduction in trade restrictions such as tariffs shift the aggregate supply curve to the right. When the aggregate supply curve shifts to the right, for any particular aggregate demand curve the equilibrium point of intersection occurs at a higher level of output. That is why NAFTA increased real GDP and lowered unemployment in America, Canada and Mexico.

One of the biggest questionable claims promulgated by Trump and many of the politicians who opposed NAFTA and other trade agreements is that America has entered into terrible trade deals. This is particularly dangerous, because so many people who are now vehemently opposed to Trump appear to have bought into it. The exact opposite is the truth. The USA may not be number one in everything, but we are definitely number one in negotiators and lawyers.

If two foreign countries, say Brazil and Argentina were in a trade related dispute, both sides will usually hire American negotiators and lawyers. One tactic the USA has used to get the upper hand in trade negotiations was to use American women to do the face-to-face negotiation. Many foreign cultures were unused to dealing with women at that level. This gave the USA an additional advantage when negotiating the trade deals, that made America the worlds' largest and strongest economy.

It is distressing that many protectionists like senators Bernie Sanders and Sherrod Brown were so quickly able to go from complaining that trade deals like NAFTA and the Trans Pacific Partnership were examples of corporate America exploiting the workers of the world, to agreeing with Trump's assertion that the trade deals were one sided against American business interests.

What Does This Mean For Interest Rates?

The rightward shift in the aggregate supply curve, has allowed the developed world to enjoy low unemployment simultaneously with low inflation, to an extent not thought possible until recently. Another thing that most economists did not think possible until recently, was negative interest rates. There are now more that $12 trillion of securities trading with negative interest rates, some actually are junk bonds. Previously, economists referred to the zero lower bound, as the lowest point that interest rates could go. It still is perplexing as to why so many market participants are willing to pay for the privilege of lending money. I believe that beyond the beneficial shift in the aggregate supply curve there are two other factors at work that have kept interest rates lower for longer than most market participants predicted.

In my first Seeking Alpha article published on June 21, 2013 Federal Reserve Actually Propping Up Interest Rates: What This Means For mREITs I set forth a proposition that contrary to the widely held belief that the Federal Reserve was artificially depressing interest rates, it was actually preventing them from falling even more than their then very low levels. I said then:

...Most investors now believe three things about the Federal Reserve, money and interest rates. They think that the Federal Reserve is artificially depressing rates below what would be a "normal" level. They believe that in the process of doing so the Federal Reserve has enormously increased the supply of money and they believe that the USA is on a fiat money system. All three of those beliefs are incorrect. One benchmark rate that the Federal Reserve has absolute control of is the rate paid on reserves deposited at the Federal Reserve...

My conclusion was that interest rates would remain lower for longer and thus a way to take advantage of that was to buy mREITs and for those aggressively seeking higher yields MORL would be an efficient way to do so. Five years later, in Federal Reserve Actually Propping Up Interest Rates: What This Means For mREITs: An Update, I discussed additional support for my view that the Federal Reserve was keeping short-term rates too high. I also said, that the Federal Reserve was likely to stop raising rates earlier than most market participants then believed and that rate cuts were not as far off as most think.

The other factor, beyond the shift in the aggregate supply curve, which I thought would keep interest rates lower for longer than most market participants predicted was discussed in my 2013 Seeking Alpha Article A Depression With Benefits: The Macro Case For mREITs. In that article, my macroeconomic rationale for investing in MORL, the only monthly Pay 2X leveraged mREIT ETN, in existence at that time, was based on the premise that government policies shifting the tax burden from the rich and onto the middle class results in more funds being available for investment, relative to productive uses for those investable funds. Since 2013, the tax code has been changed so that the burden on rich relative to the middle class has been reduced even more.

Other Risks and Concerns

The trade saga continues and the financial markets seem to rise and fall on news regarding the possibilities of additional tariffs and possibilities of trade deals with China. The situation with Iran is extremely difficult to predict. Iran is slowly increasing its' uranium enrichment, and will exceed the levels specified in the 2015 Nuclear Agreement. If the 2015 Nuclear Agreement was still intact with American still adhering to it, Iran would not now be increasing its' uranium enrichment. World opinion now is mostly that Trumps' withdrawn 2015 Nuclear Agreement and punishing economic sanctions against Iran, have left Iran with little choice now, but to take some action. Trump and others' view that sanctions would force Iran to quickly renegotiate a new deal were very unrealistic and are now putting Trump in a very poor position.

Trump's critics and opponents will be pointing out that Iran is now increasing its' uranium enrichment as a direct result of Trump's withdrawal from the 2015 Nuclear Agreement. Trump knows that if a shooting war with Iran occurs, he will be blamed for all American losses and for causing a war that could have been avoided simply by adhering to the Nuclear Agreement. A major point made by opponent of the 2015 Nuclear Agreement, was that at its' expiration Iran could have resumed uranium enrichment. A costly war would emphasize the fact that but-for Trump's withdrawal from the 2015 Nuclear Agreement, when the 2015 Nuclear Agreement expired in the future, if necessary, that could be dealt with by a united front of all of the signatories to 2015 Nuclear Agreement.

New risks that hardly anyone considered a few years ago keep popping up in the financial markets. Imagine that some market participants were asked three years ago, to list in order of the probability of occurrence, the 100 most likely events or issues that might roil, the financial markets. I doubt that any would have predicted that a serious presidential candidate would call for the forgiveness of student loan debt. As was discussed in: The Student Loan Problem The Macro Impact And A Long Term Fix, student loan debt is now about $1.6 trillion, exceeding the level of revolving credit of $1.06 trillion and motor vehicle debt of $1.15 trillion. There are now nearly 45 million Americans with some level of student loans outstanding.

Actually forgiving that student loan debt would have enormous fiscal and macroeconomic ramifications. It is also possible that even before the 2020 election, the media might start reporting that many student borrowers have stopped making loan payments in anticipation of the possible debt forgiveness. That would be a rational thing for the borrowers to do. That could also be very disruptive to the financial markets. Mortgages and mortgage-backed securities that are held by mREITs would generally not be directly impacted by wide-scale student loan defaults. However, many financial institutions do have some exposure in that area.

The most well-known student loan forgiveness plan comes from Elizabeth Warren. Under Warren's plan, which she released in April, a large swath of student-loan borrowers could have at least part of their debt cancelled. Borrowers with a household income of less than $100,000 would have $50,000 in student debt cancelled, borrowers with a household income between $100,000 and $250,000 would be eligible for some debt cancellation, though not the full $50,000 and borrowers with a household income of $250,000 or more would receive no forgiveness.

Warren is not the only candidate explicitly calling for student debt forgiveness. Some of the candidates have not publicly made their views on the matter know, but some have. Some candidates may attempt now to outdo Warren regarding debt forgiveness. After Hillary Clinton became the Democratic nominee, Bernie Sanders, backed a Clinton proposal to make college "tuition-free for the middle class and debt-free for all."

Elizabeth Warren has also called for breaking-up big tech companies including: Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOG), Facebook (FB), and Twitter (TWTR). In some ways, this could be thought of as another attempt to reverse the shift away from an industrial economy, by attacking the technology economy. It is likely that some of the other candidates will announce support for Warren's proposals or possibly suggest even more disruptive ideas. Leveraged mREIT ETNs, mREITs, mortgages and mortgage-backed securities that are held by mREITs would generally not be directly impacted by any plans that Warren claims will drastically reduce the "excess" profits that the big tech sector's current business plans are now generating. Likewise, disruptions caused by student loan forgiveness or new regulations on high-tech companies, would not appear to threaten mREITs.

Four years ago, if asked to list the factors and concerns that could impact the securities markets, almost no one would have listed the risk that America could so regress in terms of its former leadership in the area of free trade so as to threaten the world economy and financial markets. The attitude of America's leaders since World War II could be summarized by what President Ronald Reagan said:

As the leader of the West and as a country that has become great and rich because of economic freedom, America must be an unrelenting advocate of free trade. [Address before a joint session of Congress on the State of the Union, January 25, 1983]

See Trump's Trade Policies: America's Brexit?, for a discussion of the risks related to tariffs and other forms of protectionism. Again, mREITs, mortgages and mortgage-backed securities that are held by mREITs would generally not be impacted by trade policy related risks as much as would be the case with many other sectors of the economy and securities that are related to those sectors.

Trading REML, MORL, and MRRL

MORL started in 2012, MRRL in 2015, and REML in 2016. Until September 6, 2018, MORL and MRRL usually traded very close to each other and to their net indicative (asset) value which is identical for both. The price relationship between MORL and MRRL changed after September 6, 2018. UBS then announced that they would no longer issue any new shares of MORL. While typically called "shares" ETNs are actually notes. The price of MRRL has continued to closely track net asset value since that announcement. However, MORL began trading far above MRRL (and the net asset value of both). The spread between MORL and MRRL eventually widened out to $0.97 on September 17, 2018.

This enormous spread prompted my article: Sell MORL, Buy MRRL which included:

..Just because MORL can possibly trade at a significant premium to net asset value does not mean that it should. This is especially true since the identical twin MRRL is still available at very close to net asset value. There may be some sort of a short-squeeze occurring in MORL. These are dangerous to participate in from either side. However, some short-term traders may want to get involved. For investors who own high yielding 2X leveraged ETNs for the very high current yields. If they are making a new purchase, MRRL is a better buy than MORL at present prices. Those that own MORL may want to take advantage of the historic spread and sell MORL and use the proceeds to buy MRRL...

The spread between MORL and MRRL narrowed dramatically soon after the article appeared on Seeking Alpha. The spread has bounced around since then, with MORL generally trading higher than MRRL, but until recently not reaching the spread levels seen on Friday, September 17, 2018, and on Monday, September 20, 2018, prior to the article appearing on Seeking Alpha. Recently, the spread has exceeded the September 17, 2018 level. The all-time high for the spread was $1.33 on June 11, 2019. There are some investors such as myself that have positions in MORL and may be wondering whether and/or when, to switch to MRRL or REML. They and others may be trying to decide as to which of 2X leveraged mREIT ETNs to add to or establish new positions in. Likewise, some may be trying to decide which to sell.

For some, liquidity is a major issue. REML is followed much less than MORL or MORL. The volume and liquidity of REML are in the category of what some would derisively refer to as a "trades by appointment" security. There are some who see advantages in low volume securities. At times, I have been able to execute very favorable trades utilizing limit orders with prices far away from the market in low-volume securities. During periods of extreme market volatility, it is possible to buy and/or sell low volume securities if you have limit orders in place at prices drastically better than previous levels. Recently, there has been some improvement in the liquidity of REML, as measured by the spread between the bid and ask. That said, REML is probably not for those who plan on trading in and out frequently. Limit orders should be used for now when trading REML. Market orders are usually not advised.

At the other extreme, those who plan to hold a 2X Leveraged ETN until maturity does not care about liquidity. They might be interested to know that REML matures on July 11, 2036. MORL and MRRL mature on October 16, 2042. Waiting 19 years until REML redeems the shares at net asset value may be more attractive for those very long-term investors than waiting 25 years for the maturity of MORL. It should be noted that it is unlikely that 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs will pay their $25 face value at maturity. They will pay whatever the net indicative (asset) value is at the maturity date. That is likely to be lower than $25. The fees and expenses for most 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs including REML, are deducted from principal rather than income. This imparts a downward bias in price. The methodology used by most 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs that I follow, and why in terms of the total return, it generally does not matter whether the fees and expenses reduce dividend or the principal, was discussed in: Is An ETN Yielding 20%, Expected To Decline In Price By 4% A Year, Better Than One Yielding 15% Not Expected To Decline?

Another reason MORL holders might consider REML as a good substitute, for at least some of their holdings is to diversify the credit exposure. As was discussed in Bank Issues Could Impact 20% Yielding ETNs, recently, a French court ordered UBS, Switzerland's largest bank to pay 4.5 billion Euros ($5.1 billion) in fines and damages for helping wealthy French clients evade tax authorities. UBS is the sponsor of MORL and MRRL. REML is sponsored by CS another very larger Swiss bank. It is possible CS that might face similar issues.

I do not regard the credit risk relating to ETNs to be very significant. However, diversification among ETN sponsors could reduce whatever small risk exists in that regard. In UBS Leveraged ETNs: Separating Fact From Fiction, I said regarding the credit risk posed to the dependence on UBS to make payments to ETNs:

...that does expose the investor to some degree of credit risk. However, it is very different and of much less magnitude than the type of credit risk one would face by buying a regular senior bond issued by UBS. If you were to buy a bond from UBS and something drastic happens causing UBS to be downgraded, to say BBB, you would suffer an immediate loss since the credit risk of the downgraded bond would be reflected in the market price. However, the net asset value of UBS redeemable ETNs such as MORL and CEFL would not be affected, and because shares of the ETN can be redeemed at net asset value, the market price of the ETN would not be impacted either. If giant meteors were to simultaneously destroy Zurich, London and New York overnight there might be an advantage to holding a UBS fund which was bankruptcy remote as compared to a note. However, under reasonably foreseeable circumstances the redemption feature eliminates the credit risk. Even if the ability to redeem shares did not exist, the UBS credit risk with MORL and CEFL would be rather small. USB has a relatively high percentage of their revenue from fees for managing assets, which is a much more stable revenue base than making loans, underwriting or trading securities. UBS is the biggest bank in Switzerland, operating in more than 50 countries with about 63,500 employees globally, as of 2012. It is considered the world's largest manager of private wealth assets; with over CHF2.2 trillion in invested assets. According to the Scorpio Partnership Global Private Banking Benchmark 2013, UBS had assets under management of US$1,705.0 billion, representing a 9.7% increase versus 2012..."

The gist of that is still essentially true regarding the credit risk posed to UBS ETN holders. The rating agencies still rate UBS highly. I have not seen any rating changes since the announcement of the French fines and penalties. The most recent rating action was on June 18, 2018, under the headline: "Moody's upgrades UBS AG's long-term senior debt ratings to Aa#, outlook stable." That is a very high rating. Additionally, UBS is appealing the action of the French court. It will take years for this to work its way through the legal system.

I am going to keep an eye on both UBS and CS with regard to any possible credit concerns. However, I still do not see either UBS or CS going from investment grade to default in the less than the 5 days that a redemption at net indicative (asset) value can be effectuated.

That said, in order to trade out of MORL and into REML efficiently, observation of some metrics is advisable. Since, the relationship between MORL, MRRL, and REML changed after Friday, September 14, 2018, it should be useful to look at the period after that. The Chart I below shows the ratio of REML over MORL since September 17, 2018 through to July 22, 2019.

It should be noted that REML and MORL do not always have the same ex-dates. Thus the Chart I below and the statics shown below use adjusted values for the prices of REML and MORL. The adjustment involves using the closing prices adjusted for ex-dividend dates. For example, MORL had a dividend of $0.5018 with a July 11, 2019 ex-dividend date. REML had a dividend of $0. 9227 with a July 11, 2019 ex-dividend date. While typically called dividends, the payments from ETNs are technically distributions of interest payments on the ETN note based on the dividends paid by the underlying securities that comprise the index, pursuant to the terms of the indenture.

The most important aspect of differing ex-dividend dates is that, anyone considering a transaction involving out of MORL and into REML should be sure that either they both are trading ex-dividend or cum-dividend, but that it is not a date where one is ex-dividend and the other is not. Such problems do not happen every month, but there are some months when both ex-dates do not occur on the same day. That would distort the spread.

For the September 17, 2018 through to July 22, 2019 period the mean adjusted spread was 1.685. The highest spread was 1.761, on December 18, 2018. The lowest spread was 1.591 on June 11, 2019. The standard deviation was 0.036. Using a guideline of two standard deviations, the ratio of REML over MORL data since September 17, 2018, through to July 22, 2019 would suggest that a good point to sell MORL and use the proceeds to buy REML would be when the spread is equal to or less than: 1.685 - (2 x 0.036) = 1.613.

Chart I

Analysis of the August 2019 REML Dividend Projection

My projected August 2019 REML monthly dividend of $0.1284. is a function of the calendar. Most of the REML components pay dividends quarterly, typically with ex-dates in the last month of the quarter and payment dates in the first month of the next quarter. The January, April, October and July "big month" REML dividends are much larger than the "small month" dividends paid in the other months. Thus, the $0.1284 REML dividend paid in August 2019 will be a "small month" dividend.

As can be seen in the table below, only four of the REML components - AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC), ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR), Orchid Island (ORC) and Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) - now pay dividends monthly. Some of the quarterly payers do have ex-dates in July 2019. Thus, they will contribute to the August 2019 dividend. These are: Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (GPMT), Arlington Asset Investment Corp (AI), Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (HASI) and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT).

Arlington Asset Investment Corp (AI) paid a quarterly dividend of $0.375 with an ex-date of March 28, 2019. They did not declare a second quarter dividend. AI did declare a third quarter dividend of $0.225 with an ex-date of July 2, 2019 that will contribute to the August 2019 REML divdiend. with DX had a 1 for 3 reverse stock split effective June 21, 2019. DX declared a monthly $0.18 dividend with an ex-date of June 25, 2019. Last month DX had a monthly $0.06 dividend. As of the beginning of June 2019 DX had a weight of 0.70% in the index upon which, REML is based. The price for DX shown on the table and used in the calculation is adjusted for the 1 for 3 reverse stock split effective June 21, 2019.

The table below shows the ticker, name, weight, dividend, and ex-date for all of the components. Additionally, the table includes the price and contribution to the dividend for the REML components that will contribute to the August 2019 dividend. My projection for the August 2019 REML monthly dividend of $0.1284 is calculated using the contribution by component method. The table below shows the ticker, name, weight, dividend, and ex-date for all of the components. Additionally, it includes the price and contribution to the dividend for the REML components that will contribute to the August 2019 REML monthly dividend.

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is a fund based on the same index as REML, rather than a note and does not employ the 2X leverage that REML does. REM also pays dividends quarterly rather than monthly. As a fund, the dividend is discretionary by the fund management as long as it distributes the required percentage of taxable income to maintain its investment company status. Thus, it does not lend itself to contribution by component dividend projections as an ETN like REML, which must pay dividends pursuant to an indenture.

Conclusions and Recommendations

Switching out of MORL into MRRL or REML can generate additional income and ultimately additional value. Timing, with regard to the spread between MORL and REML, can be tricky because the ex-dividend dates are not always the same. MORL, MRRL, and REML have been the primary positions in my portfolio which are constrained to only contain securities with current yields above 15% at the time of purchase.

Recently, many seem to be adopting in part my view on the Federal Reserve regarding short-term interest rates. Recently nominated as a Federal Reserve Governor Judy Shelton, has called for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates by half a percentage point. When I wrote my original article in 2013, Shelton was adamant that the Federal Reserve needed to raise interest rates much faster and more than they actually did.

I am still willing to collect the very high yields that REML, MRRL, and MORL pay while waiting to see if my views of the future course of interest rates and economic conditions prevail. The emergence of Modern Monetary Theory as something possibly on the radar screens of investors makes me somewhat more willing own the 2X Leveraged High Yield mREIT ETNs. See: Modern Monetary Theory And 20+% Dividend Yields On REML, MORL And MRRL. Those views include that despite all of the risks posed by the exploding Federal Budget deficit, the massive shift in the tax burden away from the rich and onto the middle class will eventually bring interest rates down. This argument is based on the fact that the wealthy clearly have a lower marginal propensity to consume than do the non-rich. My rationale was explained in the Seeking Alpha article, A Depression With Benefits: The Macro Case For mREITs.

In addition to protectionism and the recent calls by presidential candidates to forgive student loan debt and break-up major tech companies, other risks that I had not previously considered particularly relevant has arisen since the 2018 election. There are some newly elected Democrats and others that appear to be favoring far left policies that have previously been tried and subsequently been rejected and reversed to a major extent, in countries such as France, Sweden, and the Netherlands. It is unlikely that these could ever be enacted in the United States. However, many things have taken place in the last few years that may have previously been considered unlikely. These far left policies such as increasing the minimum wage to a level where a large portion of the workforce is covered by it, as is the case in France, are distinct from adopting modern social welfare policies that are in place in every developed country except for America, such as controlling health care prices. See: Single Payer, Medicare-For-All And The Investment Implications.

Addressing the acceleration in inequality caused by the tax code is not just a concern of those on the left. There is a growing view that the 2017 tax bill went too far in what Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B), was describing when he said that

"through the tax code, there has been class warfare waged, and my class has won. It's been a rout."

Whatever one thinks of the advisability of enacting legislation that reverses the massive shift in the tax burden onto the middle class and away from the rich, it could have negative implications for the financial markets. Since shifting the tax burden from the rich and onto the middle class results in there being more funds being available for investment, reversing that results in less funds being available for investment.

My focus is not to examine the merits or feasibility of these proposals, or if the amounts that advocates claim would be raised from such taxes on the rich are accurate. I do think there is a reasonable likelihood that the 2020 Democratic nominee for president will be someone who favors, to a greater or less extent, something along the lines of the "tax the rich" plans being recently proposed by Sanders, Warren, and Ocasio-Cortez, among others.

The probability of the 2020 election resulting in a change in the tax code that significantly reverses the massive shift in the in the tax burden away from the rich and onto the middle class is still very probably low as long as the Democrats continue to combine such tax proposals with plans to spend the proceeds on various social programs like free college tuition. However, a plan to raise taxes on those with assets above $50 million and/or incomes above $10 million and use all of the proceeds to reduce the taxes on everyone else might have a much higher probability of being enacted.

It is hard to envision the Democrats being politically savvy or ideologically flexible enough to embrace a policy of directly shifting the tax burden away from the middle class and onto the rich. Rather than using the proceeds of taxes on the rich for spending programs. The Democrats have generally been deluded in their belief that the current level of taxes on the middle class is politically sustainable. In Hilary Clinton's speech announcing her candidacy, she said that the middle class pays too much taxes. She never mentioned a middle class tax cut again. Presumably due to pressure from Sanders, who pushed her to the left, which severely hurt her chances in the general election.

Most Democrat politicians are not aware that, by far, the best thing government could do for most middle-class households would be to lower their taxes. Thus, in many cases, middle-class voters have been willing to grasp at any chance they think could lower their tax burden, and thus support candidates who promise them a tax cut, no matter how odious the candidates might be otherwise.

Regarding REML, one item that should be addressed relates to the possibility of early redemption, or the lack thereof. Some comments in Seeking Alpha articles have asserted that while MORL and MRRL can be called, REML cannot. I do not consider that among the valid reason to switch from MORL to REML. Fidelity does not allow new purchases of any of the UBS 2X leveraged ETNs such as MORL and MRRL but does allow new purchases REML (for now). Conversations with people at Fidelity seem to have led some to believe that REML cannot be called. This is not correct, as can be seen from the REML prospectus:

...Our Call Right: On any Business Day through and including the Maturity Date, we may, at our option, call all, but not less than all, of the issued and outstanding ETNs. To exercise our Call Right, we must provide notice to the holders of the ETNs (the "Call Notice") not less than sixteen (16) calendar days prior to the Call Settlement Date specified in the Call Notice. Upon our call in the event we exercise this right, you will receive a cash payment equal to the Call Settlement Amount, which will be paid on the third Business Day following the Call Valuation Date (the "Call Settlement Date")...

REML Components and Contributions to the Dividend

Ticker Name Weight Price Ex-div Dividend Frequency Contribution NLY Annaly Capital Management Inc 17.11% 06/27/2019 0.25 q AGNC AGNC Investment Corp 11.78% 17.34 7/30/2019 0.16 m 0.050496 NRZ New Residential Investment Corp 8.11% 6/28/2019 0.5 q STWD Starwood Property Trust Inc 7.98% 6/27/2019 0.48 q TWO Two Harbors Investment Corp 4.63% 6/27/2019 0.62 q BXMT Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc 4.59% 6/27/2019 0.62 q CIM Chimera Investment Corp 4.45% 6/27/2019 0.5 q MFA MFA Financial Inc 4.43% 6/28/2019 0.2 q ARI Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc 4.37% 6/27/2019 0.46 q IVR Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc 3.32% 6/27/2019 0.45 q LADR Ladder Capital Corp 2.74% 6/7/2019 0.34 q HASI Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc 2.70% 27.53 7/3/2019 0.335 q 0.015263 PMT PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 2.61% 21.89 7/12/2019 0.47 q 0.026034 RWT Redwood Trust Inc 2.49% 6/13/2019 0.3 q NYMT New York Mortgage Trust Inc 2.03% 6/21/2019 0.2 q ARR ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc 1.73% 7/12/2019 0.19 m 0.008281 GPMT Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc 1.60% 19.14 7/3/2019 0.42 q 0.016311 TRTX TPG RE Finance Trust Inc 1.53% 6/27/2019 0.43 q ABR Arbor Realty Trust Inc 1.41% 5/22/2019 0.28 q STAR iStar Inc 1.23% 5/14/2019 0.1 q CMO Capstead Mortgage Corp 1.17% 6/27/2019 0.12 q MITT AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc 0.82% 6/27/2019 0.5 q KREF KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc 0.80% 6/27/2019 0.43 q WMC Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp 0.75% 6/28/2019 0.31 q RC Ready Capital Corp 0.74% 6/27/2019 0.4 q JCAP Jernigan Capital Inc 0.67% 6/28/2019 0.35 q ACRE Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp 0.64% 6/27/2019 0.33 q DX Dynex Capital Inc 0.63% 17.1 7/19/2019 0.18 m 0.003081 ANH Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp 0.59% 6/27/2019 0.11 q XAN Exantas Capital Corp 0.55% 6/27/2019 0.225 q ORC Orchid Island Capital Inc 0.53% 6.63 7/30/2019 0.08 m 0.002971 CHMI Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp 0.39% 6/27/2019 0.48 q AI Arlington Asset Investment Corp 0.37% 6.51 7/3/2019 0.225 q 0.005941 AJX Great Ajax Corp 0.35% 5/16/2019 0.32 q EARN Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0.16% 6/27/2019 0.28 q

