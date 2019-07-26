S-Oil: Structural Improvements Underway

Investment highlights

S-Oil's (OTCPK:SOOCY) 2Q19 results were in line with our expectations and the lowered consensus estimate. Refining margin's recovery is likely to continue. The RUC/ODC (residue upgrading complex/olefin downstream complex) facilities' operation as well as the absence of massive regular maintenance work will help boost 2H19 earnings. The PO/PP (propylene oxide/polypropylene) facilities are currently running at a 100% and 90% rates, respectively, and should contribute to 2H19 earnings.

S-Oil remains our refining sector top pick and Conviction Call. In light of the robust 2020 ROE outlook of over 20%, we raise our target price to KRW130,000, based on a target P/B of 1.8x, the average P/B of 2015-2017.

Major issues and earnings outlook

For 2Q19, S-Oil reported sales of KRW6.3tn (+15% QoQ, +4.2% YoY) and an operating loss of KRW90.5bn (turned to red QoQ, YoY), in line with our forecasts. The result was also near the consensus of KRW100bn. 2H19 should benefit from the RUC/ODC's start of operations and inventory build-up ahead of the rollout of IMO (International Maritime Organization)2020.

The diesel margin surged despite weak seasonality, which we believe has to do with soaring diesel demand ahead of the implementation of IMO 2020. We expect favorable seasonality and the rollout of IMO 2020 to boost the diesel margin further in 4Q19-1H20. Our conservative assumption is USD2/bbl lower than the company's.

Based on 4Q19, the RUC/ODC facilities would generate an operating profit of KRW600bn and EBITDA of KRW800bn for the full year, as the price of Bunker-C is expected to fall. The recent Bunker C price increases are temporary and should decline going forward, helping to further widen the gasoline Bunker-C spread. Dubai crude will likely remain relatively weak, which bodes well for Asian refiners.

Surging crude exports from the US could erode the Middle East's position in the crude market and OSP may decline further as a result. IMO 2020 boosts diesel demand and, as a result, Dubai crude may see steeper price declines vs. Brent and WTI crude. The FID on a new stream cracker has been postponed until 2021, so the company is free of any massive capex burden until 2023. Concerns over financials or dividend sources are expected to ease. Chinese refiners' increased capacity in 2H19 is negative for the PX market, but it is already reflected into earnings. The increased capacity should work to stoke competition among Chinese teapot refineries and lead to utilization rate cuts and consolidations. In all, its impact on the petroleum product market is limited.

Share price outlook and valuation

IMO 2020, the narrowing Dubai premium and the RUC/ODC project provide positive momentum. We expect shares to move to price in such positive momentum.

