3 Large-Cap Dividend Growth Stocks Reporting Earnings Next Week, 5% To 8% Yields

They all go ex-dividend in the next 10 days, one company issues a 1099.

Looking for dividend growth in the high yield midstream space?

Here are three companies which all deliver on that metric: Oneok (OKE), Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP), and MPLX LP (MPLX). OKE is the largest of the three, with a $28.5B market cap, followed by MPLX, at $25B, with MMP being the smallest, at $15B:

Distributions:

All three firms just declared their upcoming distributions, ex-dividend dates and pay dates. In keeping with their growth patterns, all three increased the August payout. That makes the 69th straight quarterly hike for MMP, 26th straight hike for MPLX, and the seventh straight quarterly hike for OKE.

Although OKE has the fewest consecutive quarterly hikes, it has the highest dividend growth rate, 20.15%, of all three companies, vs. 16.94% for MPLX and 12.58% for MMP.

MPLX goes ex-dividend on Friday, 8/2/19, while OKE and MMP go ex-dividend at the beginning of the following week, on 8/5/19 and 8/6/19, respectively.

MPLX has the highest yield, at 8.67%, followed by MMP, at 6.07%, while OKE yields 5.19%. They all have very similar DCF/distribution coverage ratios of 1.38 to 1.39X.

OKE issues a 1099, while MMP and MPLX issue K-1s.

Upcoming Earnings:

We compiled this earnings table, which gives you the expectations for each company's upcoming earnings report, plus earnings beats/misses over the past four quarters.

OKE reports on Tuesday, 7/30/19, after the market closes. Analysts are expecting EPS of $.71, which would be a 4.41% rise vs. Q2 '18. OKE has a mix of up and downward earnings revisions over the past 90 days, 5 up/ 10 down. However, they've beaten analysts' EPS estimates three out of the last four quarters, only missing in Q4 '18. They've beaten revenue estimates one out of the last four quarters.

MMP reports on Thursday, 8/1/19, before the market opens - analysts are expecting an 11.7% rise in EPS. MMP has had five upward revisions and has beaten EPS estimates in three out of the last four quarters. They've beaten revenue estimates in one out of the last four quarters.

MPLX also reports on 8/1/19, Thursday a.m. MPLX has one upward estimate revision. Analysts are expecting big EPS growth from MPLX of 16.36%. However, MPLX has only beaten EPS estimates two out of the past four quarters, while beating revenue estimates three out of the last four quarters:

2019 Earnings Guidance Growth:

OKE and MPLX both issued guidance for EBITDA, DCF and net income.

MPLX is expecting much bigger growth figures than OKE for full-year 2019, with DCF up nearly 12% vs. 6.48% for OKE. This should enable MPLX to continue its distribution increases.

MPLX also projects ~12% growth in adjusted EBITDA, vs. 3.34% for OKE, and 20.88% in Net Income, (which includes lots of non-cash depreciation and amortization, among other potential non-cash expenses).

MMP didn't guide for EBITDA or net income, but it did guide for 6.31% growth in DCF. MMP's management guided for much lower EPS of $4.05, vs. $5.84, but MMP's 2018 figure included a one-time $353.8 million gain related to the sale of a portion of the partnership’s ownership interest in BridgeTex Pipeline Company, LLC.

Adjusting out that one-time gain of ~$1.55/unit leaves $4.29/unit, which indicates a ~ -5.6% decline in 2019 EPS:

Analysts Price Targets:

MPLX has by far the highest upside spread, 25.85%, between its current price and analysts' average $38.75 price target. OKE's spread is much closer, at 5.22%, while MMP's spread is just 2.86%.

Valuations:

MPLX has the cheapest price/DCF valuation, (distributable cash flow), at 8.62, while OKE, at 14.54, and MMP, at 13.21, are both receiving premium valuations which are much higher than the industry average of 8.43X.

MPLX also has the lowest EV/EBITDA of the group, 10.48, and the lowest price/book, at 3.67.

Financials:

MMP wins the prize in the Financials category, with better ROA, ROE, interest coverage, and operating margin figures, in addition to much lower debt leverage ratios. Other than its debt/equity ratio of 1.53, which is slightly higher than the average of 1.42, all of MMP's financial metrics look much better than industry averages.

Options:

Our Covered Calls Table can give you more details for this covered call trade, plus over 40 others, all of which we update throughout each trading day.

Considering OKE's $72.15 price target, this January 2020 $70.00 covered call trade actually exceeds that threshold, with its $2.60 call premium.

Here are the three main profitable scenarios for this trade:

A. Static - If OKE doesn't rise to or above $70.00 during the term of this trade, your potential profit would be $4.49 from the call option premium and the two distributions. Your nominal yield would be 6.55% during this six-month trade, or 13.82% annualized.

B. Assigned - Your nominal profit in this scenario would be 5.88%, a total of $4.03, from the $2.60 option premium and the $1.43 spread between the $70.00 strike price and OKE's $68.57 price/share.

C. Assigned after both ex-dividend dates - If your OKE shares get assigned after both ex-dividend dates, your total profit would be $5.92, an 8.63% nominal yield in six months, or 18.22% annualized:

Conversely, you may feel that the current prices for these stocks are a bit spendy. In that case, you may want to sell cash secured puts below the stock's current price.

Our Cash Secured Puts Table can give you more details for the following two put-selling trades, plus over 45 others, all of which we update throughout each trading day.

OKE has a January $67.50 put strike, which pays $3.60, giving you an 11.25% annualized yield, and a breakeven of $63.90, which is 11.43% below its $72.15 average target price:

MPLX also has an attractive January 2020 put strike, which pays $1.75, giving you a $28.25 breakeven, which is just below MPLX's 52-week low:

Tax Deferral Feature:

All three of these trades also have a potential tax deferral advantage: Even though you receive the option premium money in 2019, if the trades aren't closed in 2019, you won't have to pay taxes on the gain until mid-April 2021.

All tables furnished by DoubleDividendStocks.com, unless otherwise noted. Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

Our Marketplace service, Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, focuses on undercovered, undervalued income vehicles, and special high yield situations. We scour the US and world markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 5% to 10%-plus, backed by strong earnings. We publish exclusive articles each week with investing ideas for the HDS+ site that you won't see anywhere else. Find out now how our portfolio is beating the market since its inception.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MPLX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our legacy service, DoubleDividendStocks.com, focuses on selling options, combined with high dividend stocks.