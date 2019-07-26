Shares dropped sharply after hours, pointing to downward pressure on them over the next couple of days.

Ford Motor (F) released a weak set of financials for the second quarter on Wednesday. The auto company missed earnings expectations and issued a soft forecast for the year that triggered a minor sell-off in shares after the market closed. I expect Ford's poor outlook to continue to weigh on shares going forward and see additional downside risk related to the unresolved trade conflict between the United States and China.

Second-Quarter Earnings Review

On Wednesday, Ford Motor reported revenues of $38.9 billion for its second quarter, which were essentially unchanged from the year-ago period. Partly due to restructuring expenses tied to operations in Europe and South America, Ford saw its net profit slump from $1.1 billion, or $0.27/share, a year ago to just $148 million, or $0.04/share, in Q2-2019.

In terms of adjusted profits, the auto company reported $0.28/share in earnings for Q2-2019 compared to $0.27/share in the year-ago quarter. Analyst estimates called for adjusted profits of $0.31/share, reflecting a $0.03/share miss on the part of Ford.

Here's an earnings snapshot:

Source: Investor Presentation

Ford Motor's domestic market, North America, continued to be a powerhouse in the second quarter. The North American market contributed $1.7 billion to the Automotive EBIT, making up for losses in South America, China and the Middle East/Africa business.

Source: Ford Motor

Other key metrics for Ford were either negative (sequential drop-off in adjusted free cash flow) or moderately good (stable adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBIT margin year-over-year). That said, the second quarter generally was nothing to write home about.

Source: Ford Motor

Disappointing Outlook

What really ticked investors off, however, was Ford's weak guidance for the year, something I have warned about for months.

The company expects $1.20-$1.35/share in adjusted profits in 2019, indicating a possibility of a year-over-year earnings drop of up to 7.7 percent. Analysts expected Ford to guide for 2019 full-year adjusted profits of $1.39/share.

Here's the earnings guidance:

Source: Ford Motor

Trade Update

What makes things worse for Ford is that the trade conflict between the United States and China remains unresolved. The trade war has negatively affected China, which has most recently experienced its slowest economic growth in 27 years.

Economic weakness in China is not good news for Ford, for obvious reasons. The company's sales in China slumped 21.7 percent in the second quarter, and a new round of tit-for-tat tariffs could make things worse for Ford.

As long as the trade conflict remains unresolved, I am having a hard time seeing Ford move significantly higher from here.

Valuation

Ford Motor's shares slumped ~6 percent in after hours trading, clearly indicating that investors weren't happy with what they were hearing from the auto company. The valuation reflects investor concerns about an impending U.S. recession and uncertainty with respect to the trade stalemate.

Ford Motor and General Motors (GM) are both moderately valued in terms of forward earnings.

Data by YCharts

Risk Factors Investors Need To Account For

Ford Motor faces multiple risk factors that could negatively (or positively) affect the share price. The trade conflict is probably still the biggest headache for Ford and could even result in the company readjusting its supply chain (which would be expensive). It also faces considerable earnings risks tied to the trade war and could be forced to lower its guidance in the second half of the year in case the trade conflict unexpectedly escalates again (remember May?). A full trade resolution and continued economic strength in the U.S., however, would point to a reversal in investor sentiment and a potential multiple re-rating for Ford.

Your Takeaway

I have sold out of Ford Motor earlier this year and can't find a compelling reason to buy again. The company just missed second-quarter earnings and gave a weak earnings outlook. In addition, the trade conflict between the U.S. and China remains unresolved and has the potential to really disrupt the stock market. Since stocks are already at all-time highs, chances are that we are going to see a major correction within the next 6-12 months. Ford Motor, at least for now, is NOT a compelling "Buy".

