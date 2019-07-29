Chewy Looks Like A Buy Here

There are risks here, and the company needs to grow into its valuation; any stumble will be punished.

There's a lot to like when it comes to Chewy (CHWY). Indeed, this seems like the perfect stock for this market. Revenue continues to soar at a time when equity investors apparently will pay almost any multiple for growth. Between end market growth and share gains, there's a long runway for those top-line increases to continue, if at a slower pace going forward. And the U.S. pet market, at least judging by the financial crisis, is rather defensive - another characteristic for which investors are paying dearly at the moment.

There's at least one key concern - gross margin - but this seems like one of the better stories in the market right now. A fast-growing, defensive play on what the company in its prospectus called "pet humanization" would seem to merit a premium.

In fact, the first time I heard the term "humanization" was in the prospectus of another pet products IPO: pet food manufacturer Blue Buffalo. And there are some similarities between the two companies, particularly in the early going. BUFF jumped 35% on its first day of trading; CHWY gained 59%. Both stocks seemed questionably valued (indeed, I sadly passed on BUFF in late 2016), even considering the growth prospects. BUFF shares would wind up tumbling, and two years after the IPO were basically flat to the IPO price. Of course, growth kicked in, and the company would sell itself to General Mills (GIS) for $40, exactly double the $20 at which it went public.

I wouldn't be terribly surprised to see CHWY follow a similar trajectory in the near-term; the stock had been fading before a rally this week. But from a long-term standpoint, I like the opportunity here, and I see some of the kneejerk concerns as overblown. CHWY is expensive - but the BUFF comparison shows it might not be quite as expensive as first glance suggests. In a market that values growth, I expect Chewy, pardon the pun, will deliver.

The Simple Case for Chewy

The case for Chewy is relatively simple. Demand for pet food and pet products continues to grow, as the company highlighted in its prospectus:

Source: Chewy prospectus

Meanwhile, Chewy has taken huge market share in recent years, leading to staggering, exponential, growth:

Source: Chewy prospectus

That growth is going to slow, admittedly. In its Q1 shareholder letter, Chewy guided for full-year revenue of $4.675-$4.750 billion, up 32-34% year-over-year. That's a notable step down from the 68% posted in 2018, although a 53rd week did help last year's results (and is hurting this year). Even the 2019 outlook suggests an in-year deceleration: Chewy grew sales 45% in Q1 but is guiding for 39-42% in the second quarter and 36-38% for the full year excluding the impact of the extra week in 2018.

Still, those are big numbers. And growth should continue. The service is excellent: we are happy (and frequent) Chewy customers. Customer spend in each acquired cohort rises over time in a bizarrely consistent fashion. Chewy continues to add new customers as well. The company launched its pharmacy last year and should gain share in that multi-billion-dollar market. Direct competition appears limited at the moment (more on this later).

With market share probably in the ~10% range in 2019 (including food plus supplies), based on sales guidance and figures from the prospectus, Chewy clearly has years of revenue growth ahead of it. The stock isn't cheap, and Chewy isn't yet profitable even on an Adjusted EBITDA basis, but that hasn't stopped other growth stocks from gaining nicely. And continued top-line increases will bring the company into profitability - and, potentially, eventually to a higher valuation.

$13 Billion?!?! Are You Nuts???

At its heart, it's a basic growth stock story. But like most growth stories, it has its shares of skeptics who see significant risks and/or a valuation that incorporates 100% or more of the company's potential. Most notably, at a current price above $33, Chewy has an enterprise value of $13 billion. That's nearly quadruple the $3.35 billion Petsmart paid just 27 months ago - a deal that was the largest e-commerce acquisition ever at the time.

It's impossible to prove those skeptics wrong right now, obviously. But the kneejerk reaction to CHWY seems overwrought. And even some of the more measured criticisms of CHWY seem overly simplistic. We'll start with the most recent criticism, made by one of the world's best-known investors.

Chewy is just the next Pets.com

David Einhorn of Greenlight Capital (GLRE) made this comparison in his second quarter shareholder letter - and he's not the first. Einhorn compared the two business models using the company's own descriptions from SEC filings and noted that Chewy has "burned" $1.6 billion in cash, much more than the $200 million Pets.com lost before being liquidated.

To what extent Einhorn did his due diligence on CHWY isn't clear: it doesn't appear he is actually short the stock (at least not yet). But this case, simply put, is facile. Yes, the two companies have similar business models - but that alone doesn't mean one is like the other. Indeed, the history of the Internet shows that two companies with similar models can have very different outcomes. eBay (EBAY), Amazon (AMZN), Groupon (GRPN), and even Facebook (FB) all had rivals that eventually went bankrupt and/or were shut down.

Even the use of the term "burned" relative to cash flow is odd: it just as easily could have been "invested". Businesses tend to run losses at their inception; and in the case of Chewy, it's chosen to run losses of late in an effort to build out its business.

More broadly, Pets.com - incredibly - generated "approximately $5.8 million" in sales in 1999, per its final 10-K. (It appears the company went bankrupt before it could finalize audited figures.) Chewy just did $3.53 billion in 2018. Pets.com was never a business; it was a puppet with investor cash used to buy advertisements. Valuation can be questioned, but Chewy is a real business.

The Pets.com comparison also goes to an error that many investors have made in the last few years, and maybe making again with CHWY: that somehow we're "back" to 1999-2000. Einhorn wrote that "for those that think the 2000 bubble was the big kahuna, consider Chewy, which went public in June 2019".

That's insane. I was in the market every day in 1999-2000 (so was Einhorn, which is why his categorization is so confusing). A company literally couldn't fall after earnings. If earnings 'missed', the company was spending more money, which meant its opportunity was even larger than expected. If earnings 'beat', profitability was around the corner, and the stock needed to move higher. Domain names sold for millions of dollars every day. In many cases - as was the case with Pets.com - revenues were close to immaterial. I was 20 years old and recognized it as madness. Comparing anything to 1999-2000 is silly.

Chewy is not Pets.com; it is nothing close. It's headed toward $5 billion in revenue, with 11 million active customers. Again, there are reasonable concerns about current valuation and out-year profitability, but this is not a bubble stock.

Structurally Unprofitable?

Chewy is, as Einhorn noted, posting negative free cash flow. In fact, 2019 guidance suggests even Adjusted EBITDA margins will stay negative, in a range between -2% and -2.5%. Those figures are guided to improve 400-450 bps in 2019 after a 540 bps jump last year - but this still is a business that, at the moment, is unprofitable.

For growth stocks, particularly in this market, that's not necessarily a problem. But CHWY is not your standard growth stock, because of much lower gross margins (likely ~22% in full-year 2019). It can't drive operating leverage through top-line to the same extent, say, a SaaS developer could.

And it's worth at least considering whether those gross margins suggest a ceiling on Chewy's overall margins. Again, retailing is generally a lower-margin endeavor. Amazon.com, for instance, posted just 5% operating margins in its North America business in 2018. That company doesn't break out D&A by segment, but the consolidated figure was over 6% of revenue. That includes amortized content costs for Prime and other factors which suggest the North America retail business might have lower D&A as a percentage of sales. It's likely, then, that Amazon's North American EBITDA margins are in the range of 10%, perhaps modestly higher.

For Walmart (WMT), the 2018 figure right now on a consolidated basis is in the 7% range, although International brings that down, and it's likely reported e-commerce losses have an impact as well. Whatever the exact 2018 or 2019 figures, it appears that those behemoths probably can max EBITDA margins in the low double-digit range, at least from the retail businesses. (Something like Amazon Web Services obviously is a very different story.)

Chewy, of course, doesn't have the store base that Walmart does, which in theory could help margins. But it doesn't have the scale of either company, either. Amazon's 10% margins come from shipping packages through a state-of-the-art distribution system - with many of those packages weighed in ounces, not pounds. The core qualitative question with the Chewy business model is not whether it's like Pets.com, but like Webvan and Kozmo, where the delivery aspect of the model - particularly Chewy's offer of free shipping for $49+ orders, which can't be cheap for the company - simply overwhelms the narrow margins inherent to retail.

It's a risk and one that needs to be considered. But I'm not ready to write Chewy off as unprofitable. For one, the company is headed toward 10 full points of EBITDA margin expansion in two years. That doesn't mean another 10 points is coming by 2021, but clearly, there's some leverage in the model. Secondly, acquired customers are unprofitable, which pressures near-term margins. Those upfront investments, however, clearly have been worth it, at least so far:

Source: Chewy prospectus

Again, this goes back to the idea that Chewy has "burned" cash or the idea that growth stocks along the lines of Netflix (NFLX) or even AMZN have silly valuations because P/E or EV/EBITDA multiples are high (or in some cases negative). Chewy shouldn't be profitable right now. We've seen what e-commerce looks like, and it's quite often a "winner takes all", or at least a "winner takes most" market. Chewy should be racing to capture that market, particularly given a net retention rate (i.e., sales to existing customers, including those who have left) of 120% in 2018, according to its prospectus.

And to drive that growth and cement its status in the market, Chewy is spending big. Most notably, advertising and marketing spend in 2018 was over 11% of revenue. That percentage will come down, both due to revenue growth and the fact that Chewy will be able to back off the pedal at some point as its unaided brand awareness rises. Leverage on that line alone should get EBITDA margins easily into the black.

What's interesting about the "structurally unprofitable" argument is that there actually are a lot of similarities to other growth stocks similarly painted as "too expensive". In fact, when taking a closer look at aspects of the story like cohort data, there's actually quite a bit of the SaaS model in Chewy, with the notable exception of gross margins.

Recurring subscription revenue is a key reason why the SaaS model is attractive: Chewy gets two-thirds of revenue from Autoship, with even more customers who "behave like Autoship", as CEO Sumit Singh put it on the Q1 conference call. SaaS customers are 'sticky', which creates enormous lifetime value. Chewy customers similarly don't appear to be going anywhere, and they're not shopping like they might on Amazon or at Walmart, changing food selections or looking for bargains.

Customer revenues generally tick up over time for SaaS customers, as product use broadens among departments; Chewy's customers act in a similar fashion, and likely will continue to do so amid expanding penetration of the company's pharmacy, which was launched last year. In fact, Chewy even is a somewhat capital-light model, with capex even amid distribution center developments running at a little over 1% of revenue.

And like SaaS plays, it's silly to dismiss the stock because it's not profitable right now. Near-term investments in customer acquisitions are pressuring that profitability; but like many highly-valued companies, Chewy is investing now for revenue (and, yes, profits) later. Gross margins present a risk in terms of a potential EBITDA margin ceiling, but this is a business that relatively soon should be able to drive positive net income and solid free cash flow. In fact, looking at ad spent and cohort behavior, it seems reasonably clear that Chewy could be profitable right now, if it wanted to be. But like a lot of growth companies right now, it's not focusing on profitability - and the data we have suggests that is a smart move.

Competitors Are Coming

If an investor sees the first two skeptical arguments as overdone, that leads to a third. If the opportunity is so wonderful, why, exactly, will Amazon and Walmart leave it to Chewy? Amazon, after all, already has rolled out private label products under the Wag brand, and according to one estimate generated $2 billion in pet product sales in 2017. Walmart continues its focus on 'omnichannel' retailing, and pet food would seem a natural category to target with the "get your product when, where, and how you want it" philosophy driving its recent strategy.

I'm skeptical of either rival being a real threat to Chewy, however. First, one of the attractive parts of using Chewy is that it's simple to track purchases, particularly in a multi-pet household. I personally do not want to go to Amazon Prime and skim through my purchases of batteries and tools and family gifts to figure out what I bought and when. This attribute probably becomes more important as pharmacy penetration increases. Autoship - again, two-thirds of revenue - provides another reason to stay. Amazon and Walmart can replicate that effort, but they can't really improve on it.

Chewy already has 1-day delivery to ~80% of the U.S. and "almost 100%" in two days; Amazon and Walmart can't do much to top that, particularly for products where speed isn't essential (again, particularly for Autoship customers, who usually wind up building some 'inventory'). They could compete on price, but even the 2011 cohort, eight years on, averages ~$800 in annual spend. Does a 5% reduction in price - $40 a year - move the needle against convenience and ease of use? To this customer, absolutely not - and a 5% price cut by either Amazon or Walmart would substantially limit the profitability of the category, even accounting for incremental margins that are higher than their consolidated figures.

And for all the hype about Amazon (which is mostly deserved; I actually still like AMZN stock at these levels, earnings miss or no earnings miss), it's important to remember that the company hasn't been great in displacing established leaders in key verticals. I'd point to companies like Shutterfly (SFLY), Etsy (ETSY), and (if you want to stretch the argument a bit), Netflix. Particularly in specific verticals, Amazon hasn't won often going head-to-head against a company that has a head start. Chewy has that head start.

From here, the most likely scenario is that Chewy continues to take market share, continues to grow revenue, and moves EBITDA margins from ~-2% in 2019 to positive in 2020, with further expansion ahead. Where the ceiling on those margins might be is tough to gauge, and perhaps the biggest stumbling block to the current valuation.

CHWY Valuation

I've seen a few observers point to Chewy's price-to-sales multiple as evidence that it's actually cheap. EV/revenue, based on guidance, still is below 3x. In a market where stocks are regularly getting high-single-digits and up, and given the growth opportunity, that suggests a buy on a relative valuation basis.

Again, however, the gross margin problem colors using EV/sales. SaaS stocks might be getting 8x or 15x revenue - but their gross margins usually are in the 70%+ range. EV/gross profit for those stocks, then, often is something closer to the mid-teens (assuming a ~10x EV/revenue multiple and low-70% gross margins). Assuming Chewy generates gross margins of 22% this year, up 100 bps-plus y/y, its EV/gross profit is in the 13x range, not far from the market's highflyers. And the stock may well deserve a discount if operating leverage is lower and if the risks cited above are real.

That said, I don't think CHWY necessarily is expensive given its potential. One way to show that is to back into the current valuation of $13 billion. General Mills took out Blue Buffalo for ~25x EBITDA. Using that multiple - which for Chewy would be something like a 35x P/E multiple, owing to minimal interest expense and low D&A - Chewy would need to generate ~$520 million in EBITDA.

On the 2019 revenue base, in other words, Chewy needs to get Adjusted EBITDA margins from -2% to ~11% to grow into the current valuation. (That assumes BUFF is a reasonable comparable. I think it's in the ballpark, particularly given Chewy's potential for EBITDA conversion to free cash flow.) And that's probably the simplest fundamental way to understand the divide over the stock. Does the model have that type of leverage in it?

I personally believe Chewy can get to something close to those levels. I don't see why the company can't match Amazon's profitability (which, by the way, still includes quite a bit of upfront/one-time investments itself at the moment). Again, advertising easily can leverage ~500 bps alone over time. G&A increases - which matched revenue growth from 2016 to 2018 - will slow. Even the company's shipping can improve (we've gotten a few weirdly empty boxes over the years). Companies that have grown revenue 50x in five years generally wind up with fat to cut as a result; it's impossible to grow that fast and do so at absolute efficiency. Chewy is going to have to compete on price, and it's going to have to spend a lot of money on shipping, and that implies a long-term ceiling. But I still believe that ceiling is 10%+.

If that's the case, then the stock is probably going to double or close within five years. Revenue growth over that period likely will be 100%+ (~15% CAGR). Margins should expand alongside that growth. If CHWY has a path to $1 billion-plus in EBITDA - 10% of what should be ~$10 billion in 2024 revenue under this model - a $25 billion market cap doesn't seem unreasonable, and that's a $60+ share price.

After all, it's not as if growth necessarily ends. There's still the possibility of going international, which per commentary on the Q1 call is a long way off. It'd be fascinating to see if Chewy would consider acquiring PetIQ (PETQ), moving it into services and bringing own-label brands into pharmacy. E-commerce penetration seems likely to grow - and Chewy seems likely to remain the leader in the vertical.

The Risks to CHWY and Near-Term Trading

To be sure, CHWY is not a risk-free play even assuming it holds off competition. 13x gross profit is a big multiple. As noted, BUFF weakened not long after its IPO. Lawsuits filed by Nestle's (OTCPK:NSRGY) Purina unit were a factor, but BUFF also took a hit amid the market pullback of early 2016. It wouldn't be stunning to see CHWY underperform the market if broader sentiment reverses.

There's also the potential overhang from Petsmart, who still owns ~69% of outstanding shares. Petsmart has quite a bit of debt, and the increase in Chewy's valuation has led its bonds to soar. Its P-E owner, BC Partners, likely will look to CHWY to pay down that debt and/or take out more cash, which suggests secondary offerings might be on the way.

The biggest fundamental risk seems to be a revenue miss. There are reasons for worry on the margin front, but investors in this bull market seem comfortable with the idea that revenue growth can solve profitability questions at some point. A revenue miss, though, can fundamentally change the story in ways that are meaningful longer-term. Is e-commerce penetration going to be slower than projected? Are Amazon and Walmart taking (or keeping) market share? It's too careless to suggest that margins don't matter - but some extra spending here and there can be managed if revenue growth continues.

At its core, the bull case here relies on multi-year market share gains. Any weakness on that front likely will lead to CHWY being punished for legitimate reasons that go beyond "sales came in $80 million below consensus". Growth can slow - in fact, it likely will, if only because of increasingly tough comparisons - but a sharp top-line deceleration dramatically changes the bull case, as it then amplifies the concerns around margins and long-term profitability.

An Attractive Growth Play

All that said, I'm willing to bet on CHWY here. The key risk is in terms of revenue growth - but that's precisely the point. There's little reason to see growth slowing given the quality of Chewy's service, growth in its market, and increasing awareness. The harder assumption long-term is whether margins can rise accordingly - but there's enough reason to believe they can. Simply put, there's a lot to like here - while the current valuation is something Chewy can grow into - and beyond.

