VC Deals: Comcast, Mary Meeker Back Hippo Insurance

Welcome to Seeking Alpha’s Venture Capital Deals of the Week. Follow this account and turn on the e-mail alert to receive VCDeals in your inbox on Friday afternoons.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) participated in the $100M Series D for home insurer Hippo Insurance at a $1B valuation. Mary Meeker’s Bond Capital led and Lennar, Felicis Ventures, and Fifth Wall Ventures joined. Hippo will use the funds to expand its geographic footprint, deepen its D2C products, and form more partnerships. Lennar is among Hippo’s current partners.
Hippo says it has seen premiums grow 10x in the past 12 months. The company says its data-driven pricing and real-time underwriting analyzes public data sets for a more accurate view of a homeowner’s property. The result is a tailored and accurate quote within 60 seconds and a premium cost reduction of up to 25%. Hippo provides its customers with complementary smart home devices to guard against water leaks, fire, and break-ins.
“Hippo has emerged as one of the highest growth companies we’ve seen among its insurance peers and more broadly in FinTech. The Hippo team is world-class and we’re excited to partner with them as they build the next generation insurance company,” says Noah Knauf, General Partner at Bond, who is joining Hippo’s board.
Other top deals of the week:
- Ally Invest (NYSE:ALLY) competitor Robinhood raised $323M in a Series E round at a $7.6B valuation. DST Global led with participation from Ribbit Capital, NEA, Sequoia, and Thrive Global. The securities trading app has loaded new features in the past year, including its own clearing system and financial news briefs. Robinhood has raised more than $860M in total funding.
- HomeAdvisor (NASDAQ:IAC) and ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) competitor Thumbtack raised $150M at a $1.7B valuation. Sequoia Capital led and contributed $125M of the capital. Thumbtack lists local service professionals and also offers users instant quotes on those services. Providers pay Thumbtack for each customer contact it facilitates. The company expects this to be the last funding round before going public.
- ADP (NASDAQ:ADP) and QuickBooks (NASDAQ:INTU) competitor Gusto raised $200M in a round led by Fidelity and the Al Gore-founded Generation Investment Management. The SMB-focused Gusto crossed 100K customers in the past year. The new money will help scale the product and team. Gusto will open a new R&D center in NYC in September.
- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) joined the $56M Series A for vaccine developer X-Vax Technology. X-Vax’s vaccines mediate the killing of infected cells. The new funds will help advance the lead program, a herpes vaccination, towards a Phase I study.
- Novartis (NYSE:NVS) led and GV (GOOG,GOOGL) joined the $48M Series B for T-cell therapy developer TScan Therapeutics. The company is using a high-throughput, genome-wide system that discovers natural targets for TCRs, particularly new antigens across patient and cancer types.