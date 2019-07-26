East Pulling West: What Recent Oil Inventory Data Is Revealing

Data aggregated represent June and July, giving us a sneak peek into what global balances could look like when IEA later reports global total liquids number.

We recently updated our energy thesis in a Q2 2019 update letter, which our readers can find here.

One of the key points we shared in the letter was what happens in the next few months will be critical for determining how the market unfolds in H2 2019. In order for oil prices to recover materially as we head into year-end, we'll need to see oil inventories begin to draw heavily, led by the East as it whittles away any excess stock.

Earlier in Q2, oil inventories increased significantly worldwide. Much of this was because US inventories increased by 79M barrels. In contrast, total liquids in OECD countries (excluding the US) drew by 40M barrels, thus leading to an overall OECD net build of 39M barrels worldwide. This effectively meant that while builds were occurring in the US, outside of the US was an entirely different picture.

We can illustrate the non-US OECD draws with the following graphs:

Again while the US is building, total liquids outside of the US are down. Non-US OECD crude inventories are slightly higher for the year, but below the five-year averages, and petroleum products are down heavily. Since these figures are only to May and non-US data lags by a few months, we're forced to infer inventory changes from a variety of third-party services. While satellite imagery is one form, we can also combine recent data from regional oil centers. Let's see what we can see if we cobble them all together for June and July. The following chart includes information for the following countries/centers:

US Europe (ARA) Japan Fujairah (UAE) Singapore

So what're we seeing? US inventories overall have begun declining, slowly reversing the builds we saw in Q2. Products continue to increase, but should trend down as Hurricane Barry greatly affected product inventories a few weeks ago and as heavier demand season kicks-off. Crude stocks, however, have fallen dramatically as increased refinery throughput, exports and the hurricane disrupting production have resulted in higher than average five-year draws. In contrast, Europe has recently built both crude and products. Lagging economic growth likely being the culprit.

East of the Suez is another story as both crude and products continue to show draws. Notably, Singapore products are pulling hard, which may explain why crack spreads throughout Asia remain healthy. Combined, crude supplies have fallen by 8M barrels and products by 11.3M barrels, effectively more than double what's happening on a net liquids basis in the West.

Of course, this is only part of the information we use as a directional guide to understand how global oil inventories are shaping up, but it's useful at the very least to see trends. If we're correct in our analysis, we should continue to see the same dynamic continue (i.e., East pulling harder on Western supplies). Fingers crossed, as we're in what we call the crucible. It's time to draw and it better be large.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.