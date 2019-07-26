Overall Sentiment Remains Bearish In The Grains Market As Weather Supports Crop Progress

Investment Thesis

Weather will not have a negative impact on crops over the next couple of weeks, which should support continued bearishness in the grain market.

Grain markets finished Thursday mixed with weather and export sales data in focus

On Thursday, the U.S. September corn futures finished down 1.15% to $4.1812, with the U.S. November soybean futures down 0.95% to $8.9938 and the U.S. September wheat futures finishing higher 0.63% to $5.0012. For the less-volatile, unleveraged Teucrium ETF grain products, the Teucrium Corn ETF (CORN) finished down on Thursday 0.30% ($0.05) to $16.39, with the Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB) down 0.85% ($0.13) to $15.42 and the Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT) higher 0.55% ($0.03) to $5.47. Figure 1 below is a price trend chart of the front-month September futures contract for corn over the past 24 hours.

Source: Investing.com

Figure 2 below is a price trend chart of the front-month November futures contract for soybeans over the past 24 hours.

Source: Investing.com

Figure 3 below is a price trend chart of the front-month September futures contract for wheat over the past 24 hours.

Source: Investing.com

On Thursday, the September Chicago Soft Red Winter Wheat (SRW) futures were seen up 2.4 cents to $5.002, with September Kansas City Hard Red Winter Wheat (HRW) futures down 1.6 cents to $4.376, resulting in a bearish 63-cent premium of CBOT wheat to KCBT wheat. MGEX's Hard Red Spring Wheat (HRSW) September contract was up $0.016 to $5.222. Figure 4 below is a price trend chart of the front-month July futures contract for spring wheat.

Source: MGEX

Wheat export sales surprise with bullish report; corn and soybeans mixed

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) released its weekly net export sales report for the week ending July 18 Thursday morning.

The 2019/20 wheat export sales for the week ending July 18, 2019, came in at 659,700 metric tons. This came in more than traders' expected range of 191,000-463,000 metric tons. The 659,700 metric tons were up 90% from the prior week and 74% from the four-week average. Main buyers of the old wheat crop last week were from Japan, unknown destinations, Mexico, Nigeria, and Thailand.

The 2018/19 corn export sales for the week ending July 18, 2019, of 121,200 metric tons exported came in below traders' expectation range of 152,000-406,000 metric tons. The 121,200 metric tons were down 39% from the prior week and down 59% from the four-week average. The main buyers of the old corn crop last week were Japan, Mexico, and Columbia. For the 2019/20 new corn crop, net export sales for the week ending July 18, 2019, of 386,600 metric tons came in more than the traders' range of 102,000-305,000 metric tons. The main buyers of the new corn crop last week were from Guatemala and unknown destinations.

The 2018/19 soybeans export sales for the week ending July 18, 2019, of 78,200 metric tons exported were below traders' expected range of 109,000-299,000 metric tons. The main buyer of the old soybean crop last week was from unknown destinations. For the 2019/20 new soybean crop, net export sales for the week ending July 18, 2019, of 223,700 metric tons were in line with traders' range of 109,000-299,000 metric tons. The main buyers of the new soybean crop last week were from Mexico and Taiwan.

Weather outlook over the next couple of weeks no threat to crop progress

On the weather front, the next five days will feature changeable weather conditions across the central and eastern U.S. With upper level geopotential heights increasing over central/eastern Canada, the north-central and Northeast U.S., coupled with a heat dome over the Southwest U.S., temperatures over the next 2-3 days or through the weekend will range warmer than average across much of the country. Days 4-5 or early next week, a vort. max centered over north-central Canada (west of the Hudson Bay) and extending down into the north-central U.S. will be a key player in the weather pattern during this very time period and into the medium range (6-10 day). This upper level weather feature will be associated with a surface cold front that will lower temperatures closer to normal values days 4-6 or early to mid next week across the Midwest.

The heat dome over the southwest U.S. will be a persistent feature in the pattern over the next couple of weeks. In the 6-15 day, we will see this feature situated over the interior West U.S. with downstream troughing developing across the eastern U.S. This atmospheric configuration in the upper levels will translate to a hot West U.S. vs. a cool/mild Northern, Central, and Eastern U.S. during this 6-15 day time period. Figure 5 below is a map from the 12z GFS ensemble (GEFS) depicting the 8-13 day (August 2-7) upper level/jet stream pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

From a precipitation standpoint, outside of the southwest U.S. monsoon, things elsewhere look to range from normal to drier than normal levels over the next couple of weeks. There are not a lot of organized precipitation events that will impact the central and eastern U.S. over the next couple of weeks. There could be occasions where a storm system travels around the periphery of the heat dome out west eastward across the northern U.S. into the east-central U.S. That said, the bulk of precipitation looks to be scattered in nature and diurnally driven. Figure 6 below is a map showing the seven-day accumulated precipitation forecast across the Lower 48.

Source: NOAA

Figure 7 is a map from the 06z GEFS depicting a normal to drier-than-normal pattern over much of the country in the 1-7 day time frame (July 25-August 1).

Source: Tropical Tidbits

On the trade front, the USDA is expected to begin sending trade aid in August to crop and livestock producers after details of the 2019 Market Facilitation Program were released.

Final Trading Thoughts

Domestically, the weather pattern overall over the next couple of weeks looks favorable for the grain market. We're not seeing anything out of the ordinary precipitation or temperature-wise. Precipitation looks to be near normal levels, perhaps drier than normal across much of the grain belt. Temperatures by and large will range near normal levels of late July and early August across the grain belt. This would suggest continued downside risk outweighing upside potential. Internationally, we have to keep watch on the crops across Europe and parts of China as Europe is set to get its second major heat wave, while parts of China are also experiencing some heat and dryness issues. Assuming a significant loss in crops in these areas, demand would jump and that could result in a bullish signal for the U.S. grain market with the potential for increased exports. Near-term however expect for a continuation of downside risk in the grain markets.

Stay Tuned For More Updates!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.