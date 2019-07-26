YY - Winner Of The Turning Live Streaming Industry

China’s live streaming market has come to a turning point, where user growth is slowing down and players have to find alternative revenue generators.

YY Inc. (Nasdaq: YY) has built up a wide range of products/services in China and other Asian countries, and its current valuation makes it an attractive target.

China's Live Streaming Market Coming to Turning Point

China's live streaming market has been so hot that it attracted many players since 2016. But the music stops suddenly, leaving only a few big names still surviving. Early 2019, right before China's largest game streaming company DouYu International (NASDAQ: DOYU) went public, the third most-popular game live-streaming platform, Panda TV filed for bankruptcy. This marked the end of an industry wide craze, where it's said that there were once more than "one thousand" apps on the market running for live streaming business:

When the market started to cool down, smaller platforms were not able to maintain growth and soon got into cash flow problems. That's why the number of active streaming platforms reduced sharply since 2018.

Competition between Leading Players: YY vs MOMO

Although the market cool-down was not as devastating to the leading players as it was for the smaller players, the impact is still obvious. YY's main competitor in live streaming/broadcasting business is MOMO Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO). The revenue from streaming business has been contributing to more than 80% of MOMO's revenue historically. Even now they have actively shifting towards the so-called "Value Added Service, VAS" business, the revenue from streaming business still takes more than 70% of the total revenue.

As shown in the table below, due to the market wide slowdown, the growth in MAU for MOMO and YY has been slowing down. In 2019 Q1, MOMO's MAU showed only 1% QoQ growth. YY's MAU growth comes mainly from the launching of Hago, which was launched in Q3 2018 as a networking platform for gamers.

Although the market slowdown has negative impact on both YY and MOMO, they two adopted very different strategies in mitigating the shock.

MOMO has been strategically developing their alternative revenue sources, primarily revenues from VAS business. According to their Q1 earnings release:

Revenue from VAS continue to ramp up fast and reached RMB903.8 million in the first quarter of 2019, a 285% growth on a year-over-year basis. In Q1, the growth of the virtual gifting business came in pretty much across the board from all key revenue contributors.

YY, on the other hand, has taken the way of globalization as the answer to the situation. In March 2019, YY announced its acquisition of the remaining approximately 68.3% of all the issued and outstanding shares of Bigo Inc ("Bigo") from the other shareholders of Bigo. One thing to note here is that the Chairman and acting CEO of YY, Mr. David Xueling Li, was also founder of Bigo, which helps to ensure the merging of Bigo into YY's landscape easy and smooth.

After the acquisition of Bigo, YY has become a global social media giant operating/holding several successful apps in China and other Asian countries:

YY Live One of the largest live streaming apps in China HUYA (NASDAQ: HUYA) One of the top game streaming platforms in China (YY holds 40% of HUYA's shares) Bigo Live A leading mobile LIVE streaming in Asia Likee A short-form video app like China's famous Unicorn TikTok IMO IMO is a video calling platform, similar to Facebook's WhatsApp. It has garnered a very respectable 200 million users, primarily in Southeast Asia, or SEA.

As shown in the table, YY has not built up a wide range of products and services, which not only covers entertainment, but also covers business/office uses. Compared to its competitor MOMO, we believe YY has much stronger resistance to the change in market environment and has definitely better outlook in the future.

Convertible Bonds Offering: Not A Bad Thing

In June 2019, YY closed an offering of US$ 1 billion in aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes (500 million due 2025 and 500 million due 2026).

The Notes will bear interest at a rate of 0.75% per year for the 2025 Notes, and 1.375% per year for the 2026 Notes. The initial conversion rate is 10.4271 ADSs per US$1,000 principal amount of both 2025 and 2026 Notes (which is equivalent to an initial conversion price of approximately US$ 95.90 per ADS and represents a conversion premium of approximately 35% above the Nasdaq closing price of the Company's ADSs on June 19, 2019, which was US$71.04 per ADS).

Although the institutional investors were quite interested in the Notes (the final offering was $150MM more compared to the initial $850MM), the stock market was not reacting the same. YY's share price has dropped 15% after the convertible offering was finalized:

We consider the issuance of convertible notes positive for YY:

The offering shows management's confidence on share price. The conversion rate suggests a 35% appreciation over the current share price. The fact that the management are willing to offer at this price range and the investors are highly interested in the notes (with such low coupon rates), shows management's confidence in the share price. Investors should not worry too much about shares dilution, as YY also entered capped call option contracts with the cap price set at US$127.87 per ADS. With these capped call option contracts, the company will be able to hedge against the convertibles in case the share price goes up and additional shares need to be transferred to the notes investors;

As a Chinese company actively expanding in global market, we consider the debt financing totally reasonable. After the acquisition of Bigo and all the other associated apps, YY will have to compete with other global competitors (such as Tiktok), which will require making investment with US $. Due to the capital restrictions in China, it makes more sense to seek low cost funding externally, just as YY is doing now.

At 8.4x PE (FWD) level, we believe YY is at a very attractive valuation point and presents a good entry opportunity.

Conclusion

Overall, we found YY has a strong position when facing the turning of China's live streaming industry. Its global expansion strategy will help diversify the risk and enhance future growth. We also consider the recent convertible notes offering a reasonable move, which will help YY's global investment.

