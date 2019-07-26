Another 'Ugh' Quarter From ABB

ABB's core assets are likely worth more than the share price suggests, but I don't trust the board and the company badly needs a high-quality CEO to realize its potential.

Lowered expectations helped ABB's quarter look a little better, and Motion and Electrification are doing okay, but process automation and robotics are weak.

Looking at second quarter results, and reexamining the results over the past few years, it’s pretty clear that for all of the positives ABB (ABB) may have, including a strong portfolio of products and technologies across its electrification, automation, and robotics platforms, these assets have been badly mismanaged for years, and it’s going to take a while to climb out of this hole. New management, particularly if an outside hire is made for the CEO role, could help change the tone more quickly, but fundamental improvement will take a while and the cycle is now moving against the company.

I can’t honestly provide good reasons for choosing ABB over other automation investment options like Emerson (EMR), Rockwell (ROK), or Schneider (OTCPK:SBGSY) other than valuation and expectation. This company has beaten down to a point where I think the inherent value of the assets provides upside, but the competence of the board is very much up for debate and waiting for the ABB ship to turn could be a longer wait than most investors want.

An Okay Quarter Only In The Context Of Lowered Expectations

Although ABB’s Q2 results don’t look so bad relative to sell-side expectations, those expectations declined multiple times throughout the quarter, and the absolute levels of performance was not great on balance.

Organic revenue rose 2% this quarter, more or less meeting expectations. Electrification revenue rose 4%, maintaining a fairly steady pace over the last year on ongoing strength in the U.S. datacenter market and demand in China. Eaton (ETN) has yet to report, but Schneider’s Energy Management business was even stronger at 7% growth in the second quarter. Adjusted EBITA was up 2%, with 250bp of margin dilution that was largely (-200bp) attributable to the GEIS acquisition. That earnings result was slightly below expectations Still, with Schneider showing year-over-year improvement in first half margin (they don’t report margins on a quarterly basis), this isn’t a great result.

In Industrial Automation, revenue rose 3%, actually beating expectations slightly but coming in a little light relative to Honeywell (HON). Earnings fell 18%, with 220bp of margin erosion, coming in well short of sell-side expectations and management only offered vague excuses like “underabsorption”, “project mix”, and “investments in growth” for a business that should be enjoying the best part of its cycle.

Motion rose 5%, which will likely stand out as a pretty good result on a relative basis, but the business is clearly slowing. Operating earnings were up 3% as reported, with 40bp of margin improvement – the only segment to show margin improvement this quarter.

Robotics and Discrete Automation saw revenue decline 3%, worse than the 1% decline at Schneider and the modest growth at Rockwell, though the better comp would be a blend of Motion and Robotics & DA, and keep in mind Schneider and Rockwell have no robotics. Profits dropped almost a quarter, with 260bp of margin erosion, though this was at least in line with what the Street expected.

Weak Orders And A Worsening Macro

Although ABB management did acknowledge some worsening of the macro climate, the tone seemed more positive than the order numbers would otherwise support. While I’m willing to take management at its word regarding an improvement in IA orders in the third quarter, looking at these results, the reports from Rockwell and Schneider, and the industrial sector earnings reports in general, I see ABB’s markets getting worse before they get better.

Orders declined 1% overall, coming in slightly worse than expected. Orders were strong in Electrification, and this business continues to grow well, but ABB still did miss expectations slightly. Orders in IA were down 4%, a 3% miss relative to expectations and definitely a sharp contrast to the 10%-plus orders that Schneider talked about from its Invensys business. There have been some signs of slowdown in process industries, yes, but I find ABB’s weakness here to be concerning (and I’ll definitely be paying attention to Emerson’s outlook).

Motion saw 4% order growth, and although management mentioned strong rail orders, I’m honestly a little surprised this business is holding up as well as it is. On the other hand, Robotics and DA saw 9% order contraction, with weaker auto and general industrial demand in China (no surprise relative to Yaskawa’s (OTCPK:YASKY) report), but some strength in U.S. logistics (where Honeywell’s Intelligrated and Teradyne’s (TER) Universal Robotics are both still growing).

As far as end-markets go, while ABB seems to be doing well in pulp/paper and marine, its former strength in mining doesn’t seem to be holding up, and once again the company’s lack of leverage to U.S. oil/gas and petrochemicals is hurting its growth. Datacenters remain quite healthy, and although logistics has slowed, it’s still growing. The Motion business is the more surprising result, particularly relative to weakening demand for factory automation.

A Lot Of Work To Do

It’s clear based on the recent performance trends that there is a lot of work to do to get ABB on better footing and start generating growth and margins more on par with the peer group.

One of the issues that has become increasingly clear is the company’s spotty M&A history. The company recently announced its exit from the solar inverter business, and it looks like this six-year venture lost the company something on the order of $1.5 billion as the inverter market quickly became commoditized and there was little-to-no synergy with the rest of the portfolio. That’s not particularly encouraging with respect to the GEIS acquisition, though at least the company is seeing progress with margins (the segment-level margin drag improved from -270bp in Q1 to -200bp).

Management has also indicated that another EUR 3 billion (in revenue) of assets are under strategic review. That’s a significant amount of revenue (more than 10% of revenue), and while I applaud the decision to deal with these underperforming and/or non-strategic businesses, it’s well worth asking how things got to this point.

ABB’s former CEO gets a lot of the blame, and that’s fair, but I think the board of directors also needs to share that blame. As is fairly common with European companies, ABB’s board is rather “active” in the management of the business; a former CEO left when he butted heads with the board over M&A and other strategic priorities. This board signed off on the bad M&A deals, signed off on multiple restructurings (ABB has changed its reporting structure multiple times over a relatively short period), and has otherwise presided over a pretty poor run of performance. I realize there’s only so much activist investors can do, but I think the company may benefit from a cleaner sweep, as I’m not sure the current board has demonstrated that it is competent to choose the best new leader for the company.

The Outlook

I’ve once again lowered my near-term expectations for ABB, partly due to the costs of exiting the solar inverter business, and partly to reflect more short-term operating headwinds, but the long-term outlook of low-to-mid single-digit revenue growth and high single-digit FCF growth is still intact. Unfortunately, that longer-term outlook now looks more “aspirational” relative to recent performance trends, though it still assumes below-peer levels of performance.

I believe the underlying value of ABB’s business assets still supports a fair value of over $20, but it is clear that this company desperately needs good leadership and a cohesive strategic vision. I believe rivals like Honeywell, Rockwell, Schneider, and Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) have outmaneuvered the company and are presently better-prepared for where the automation markets are going. ABB isn’t out of the game, but they are behind and they need to get their act together.

I do wonder whether ABB could be a buyout target. The company’s size would normally lead me to dismiss that idea, but there are even larger conglomerates that have said they want to get into automation, and ABB’s electrification and automation assets are valuable. Buying a business that needs a lot of fixing would be controversial, but there are plenty of CEOs with enough ego to assume they’d be the one who could fix it.

The Bottom Line

I’m ambivalent about owning ABB shares now. On one hand, I’m tired of the ongoing disappointment and beginning to question whether the full value of the assets will ever be realized. On the other hand, I think the share price already discounts a lot of that, and I do have some concerns that this would be selling at or near the bottom. As is, though, it’s only a stock that only patient investors should seriously consider, as there is a lot of work to be done before this company outperforms again.

