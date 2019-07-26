Vector Group: A Risky Dividend Investment

I don't believe that dividend growth is on the books; on the contrary, it might eventually lead to a dividend cut if revenue numbers aren't turned around.

As purely a dividend play, Vector has been an attractive stock for several years. Now, the company is paying more to borrow, with revenue growth failing to buffer the effect.

Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) makes its income from two segments: tobacco and real estate. Although revenues have been growing until last year, the past quarter saw a decline in revenue as well as operating margin. The company also has significant debt, the interest expense for which is now approaching its operating income levels. The dividend payout is one of the things keeping long-time investors in the game with Vector Group. Though it doesn’t look like management is ready to announce a dividend cut, the current financial position is going to make it very difficult to increase the payout from here.

The company’s strategy for growth has been to take on debt and then service that debt using its cash flow. Now, however, interest expenses are starting to catch up and operating income is on the decline for the past two years. Although the company has been gaining market share in its tobacco business due to its discount approach, that requires Vector and its tobacco unit, Liggett, to make additional payments under the MSA, or Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement. These payments are primarily for market share in excess of set limits, but they do add to the cash drain the company is currently experiencing.

Although management has been 'growing on debt' for the past decade or so, certain factors have been shifting against them in recent quarters. One of these is their borrowing ability, which could take a hit. We’ve already seen the company issue 10.5% senior notes at the end of 2018, so it’s clear that the company is being forced to pay more to borrow money. And with revenues on the decline and net income margin at 3.5%, it’s going to get harder to manage the debt position.

Stockholders’ deficit stands at $590 million, up from $394 million in the year-ago period, and the company reported total current liabilities at $302 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. With an operating income of $42.6 million, the company paid $37.5 million as interest expense.

However, Vector Group has been riding the tide as a lucrative long-term dividend investment. Current forward yield stands at 16.77% with a payout ratio of 285.71%. The question here is whether the long-held view that dividend cuts are overdue is valid. Can the company keep paying out such attractive dividends when its stock price continues to decline and is now trading near 52-week level lows?

It would appear that the company is quickly approaching critical mass with its strategy of issuing debt to support growth and keep the dividends flowing. It may not happen in the next few quarters, but the safety of Vector Group’s dividend has undoubtedly taken a hit. As such, it now represents a much riskier dividend investment than ever before.

The only choice the company has at this time is to get back on the growth path. That’s easier said than done because the core discount brand portion of tobacco revenues is already showing signs of weakness. Moreover, the company has already warned investors about liquidity commitments for the fiscal year 2019:

During 2019, we have significant liquidity commitments that will require the use of our existing cash resources. As of December 31, 2018, our corporate expenditures (exclusive of Liggett, Vector Tobacco and New Valley) and other potential liquidity requirements over the next 12 months include the following: repayment of the convertible notes, which included repayment of the $230 million of 7.5% Variable Interest Senior Convertible Notes that were repaid at maturity in January 2019 using proceeds of an offering of $325 million unsecured notes issued in November 2018, and, by April 2020, repayment of $232.0 million of our 5.5% Variable Interest Senior Notes due 2020;

cash interest expense of approximately $118.3 million,

dividends on our outstanding common shares of approximately $240.0 million based on a historical quarterly cash dividend rate of $0.40 per share, and

other corporate expenses and taxes. In order to meet the above liquidity requirements as well as other liquidity needs in the normal course of business, we will be required to use cash flows from operations and existing cash and cash equivalents. Should these resources be insufficient to meet the upcoming liquidity needs, we may also be required to liquidate investment securities available for sale and other long-term investments, or, if available, draw on Liggett’s credit facility. While there are actions we can take to reduce our liquidity needs, there can be no assurance that such measures will be successful.

Unless there’s a significant increase in YoY revenue during Q2 2019 and subsequent quarters, Vector may be forced to liquidate some of its investments, which will reduce cash on hand and thereby reduce total current assets. This might not immediately impact their ability to pay dividends, but it does increase the risk factor.

As such, unless you have an appetite for risk and are willing to invest exclusively for the dividends, this is not a stock I would recommend at this point. Vector’s debt obligations are starting to eat into cash on hand and other current assets, and there’s no revenue growth to mitigate the situation. It’s better to wait for Q2 2019 results to evaluate the attractiveness of this stock as a dividend investment.

