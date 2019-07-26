MorphoSys: Another Solid Long-Term Bet From Europe

While its self-owned lead candidate will have a PDUFA probably late next year, its main attraction is in its well-partnered platform.

It has been a year since MorphoSys founded a fully owned U.S. subsidiary, MorphoSys US Inc. (MOR), to begin the setup of commercial capabilities in the U.S. Avisol have been bringing people’s attention to MorphoSys even before it was MOR, that is, even before it IPO-ed in the US. That was two years ago. A lot has developed with the company since then. Here, we take a look.

MorphoSys is a company with a platform. It's probably the leading antibody development platform/company in the world today. Together with its partners, and using its three connected platforms - Ylanthia, Slonomics and Hucal - the company has developed and contributed to the development of more than 100 product candidates. The company works on two fronts, one, by outlicensing its technology to major companies like Janssen, whose blockbuster drug Tremfaya was the first MorphoSys-platform drug approved by the FDA. Tremfaya is approved for plaque psoriasis. On the other front, it's using its platform to develop its own drugs, and from its robust pipeline, lead candidate is tafasitamab ('MOR208) (formerly Xmab 5574), an investigational monoclonal antibody directed against the antigen CD19, which is broadly expressed on the surface of B cells, and could be an important therapy for B-cell malignancies. This is especially true for patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL (r/r DLBCL) who are ineligible for high-dose chemotherapy (‘HDC) and autologous stem cell transplantation ('ASCT). There's a particularly high unmet medical need for this patient group. This is the lead, breakthrough-therapy designated indication for MorphoSys.

Catalyst

In Q2 2019, MorphoSys presented data from the primary analysis (cut-off date Nov. 30, 2018) of the ongoing single-arm phase 2 clinical trial of Tafasitamab in DLBCL known as L-MIND, at the 15th International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma ('ICML) in Lugano, Switzerland. The company is on track to file submission of a BLA to the U.S. FDA by the end of Q4 2019. This is the major near-term catalyst.

The company has other developments also in the pipeline.

Trial data

L-MIND was a phase 2 trial investigating Tafasitamab+lenalidomide in r/r DLBCL patients ineligible for high dose chemo and ASCT. Primary data analysis included 80 patients. These were elderly people with two prior lines of treatment who took Tafasitamab+lenalidomide in the trial and were followed up for one year. This was the data:

Efficacy - The primary endpoint, defined as best objective response rate ('ORR) compared to published data on the respective monotherapies, has been met. The ORR was 60% (48 out of 80 patients), and the complete response ('CR) rate was 43% (34 out of 80 patients). 82% of the CRs were PET (positron emission tomography)-confirmed. The median progression-free survival (mPFS) was 12.1 months with a median follow-up of 17.3 months. Responses were durable with a median duration of response (OTC:MDOR) of 21.7 months. Median overall survival (MOS) was not reached ('NR) (95% CI 18.3 months - NR) with a median follow-up time of 19.6 months. The 12-month OS rate was 73.3%. Safety - Efficacy parameters, such as response rates, showed comparable results in most patient subgroups of interest, including rituximab refractory versus non-refractory and primary refractory versus non-primary refractory, amongst others. The L-MIND treatment combination was generally well tolerated in this study; infusion-related reactions ('IRRs) for tafasitamab were reported for only 6% of the patients and were limited to grade 1. The most frequent treatment-emergent adverse events ('TEAEs) with a toxicity grading of 3 or higher were neutropenia in 48%, thrombocytopenia in 17%, and anemia in 7% patients each. Treatment-related serious adverse events ('SAEs) occurred in 15 (18.5%) patients, the majority of which were infections or neutropenic fever. 37 (43%) patients required dose reduction with lenalidomide, 62 patients (78%) could stay on a daily lenalidomide dose of 20 mg or higher.

Discussion - This was a very sick population of r/r DLBCL patients, and these sorts of CRR and response duration is not generally seen in this population. In a study with lenalidomide and rituximab in similarly situated patients, the following data was observed:

“Overall, 10 patients (22.2%) achieved CR, and 5 patients (11.1%) achieved PR, with an ORR of 33.3%. An additional 11 patients (24.4%) achieved SD. The ORR was 28.1% for DLBCL...Median time to initial and best response was 1.8 months (range 0.8-2.1) and 1.8 months (range 0.8-20.1), respectively. Median duration of response was 10.2 months (95% CI 0.0-24.7). The median progression-free survival (PFS) was 3.7 months (95% CI 1.8-5.6), and the median overall survival (OS) was 10.8 months (95% CI 6.5-15.1). “

Now, this is a mix of various B-cell lymphoma data, but the one DLBCL reference we have is that ORR was 28.1%. Tafasitamab+lenalidomide compares well to this - at 60% ORR.

Other trial data, collected from available sources, is as follows:

1. “Acalabrutinib, a highly selective, potent, covalent Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor, has a 24% overall response rate (ORR) as a single agent in R/R DLBCL.” Adding pembrolizumab to acalabrutinib, we see the following: 2. Source “No differences in stage, international prognostic index (IPI) score, prior number of treatments, were noted between the two groups. A significant difference in clinical response to L was observed: ORR was 77% for non-GCB patients vs 11% for GCB patients (P=0.011); and 44% of non- GCB patients achieved a CR vs 11% of patients with the GCB phenotype. PFS for patients with the non-GCB subtype was 336 days vs 72 days for patients with the GCB subtype (P=0.008). Although, median OS for the non-GCB subgroup was 420+ days compared with 73 days for GCB patients, it did not reach statistical significance (P=0.4). In a separate analysis, an additional 8 patients with r/r DLBCL (all non-GCB subtype), treated at the DHOS-S with L+R, achieved an ORR of 50%. This appears to be favorable relative to historical controls.” 3. Source Treatment options in DLBCL by COO—for RR disease Ibrutinib In a phase I/II study of 80 patients with RR DLBCL, treatment with the single agent ibrutinib resulted in a 40% ORR in patients with the ABC subtype (14/38), compared to an only 5% ORR in those with the GCB subtype as identified by GEP. … A recently-published multi‐institutional retrospective study of 54 patients with RR DLBCL (36 de novo, 18 transformed) treated with ibrutinib found an ORR of 28% (5 CRs, 10 PRs) and no difference in ORR or median PFS between the GCB and non‐GCB subtypes as identified by IHC. Interestingly, a recently published phase I clinical trial of ibrutinib + ICE in RR DLBCL was found to be tolerable without any dose‐limiting toxicities at doses up to 840 mg of ibrutinib and reported an ORR of 90% (11 CR, 7 partial response (PR) to 20 patients).... Lenalidomide Early phase studies of lenalidomide, an immunomodulatory agent, as a single agent have shown moderate clinical benefits in RR DLBCL. A study of 108 patients reported an ORR of 28% and a median duration of response (DOR) of 3.7 months, with a median DOR of 10.6 months in responders. However, a small study of 44 patients with available histologic materials found a significantly higher ORR in the non‐GCB subtype as determined by the Hans algorithm compared to the GCB subtype (52.9% vs 8.7%, =0.006), with no difference in OS. This led to a phase 2/3 clinical trial of lenalidomide vs investigator's choice in 102 patients with RR DLBCL, with patients stratified by COO as determined by the Hans algorithm. The results of this study were recently published, and has also suggested a greater benefit in the non‐GCB subtype [ORR (27.5% vs 11.8%) and PFS (13.6 vs 7.8 weeks)] with lenalidomide. Bortezomib Bortezomib has also been studied in the RR population. In a small study of 25 RR DLBCL patients (19 GCB subtype, 6 ABC subtype), single agents such as bortezomib had no activity, but when combined with chemotherapy had an ORR of 93% with a median OS of 10.8 months in the ABC subtype, compared to 3.4 months in the GCB subtype.

MorphoSys has a chart that presents comparative data from other lenalidomide therapies in r/r DLBCL.

Source

And another chart for non-lenalidomide approaches

That's a lot of data we are throwing at readers. Not all of this data is relevant because of the particular patient population in the L-MIND trial. Moreover, some of these trials classified patients according to the molecular subtype of DLBCL, which was seemingly not done in the L-MIND trial. However, this data substantiates what Professor Gilles Salles, Chair of the Clinical Hematology Department at the University of Lyon, France, and lead investigator of L-MIND, said that such a high CRR and a prolonged response duration is unusual in this population of relapsed or refractory DLBCL.

Execution

MorphoSys updated its financial guidance for the year 2019, on the initiation of Phase 3 clinical program with otilimab ('MOR103/GSK3196165) in Rheumatoid Arthritis ('RA). Dosing of first patient in the trial will trigger a milestone payment of EUR 22 M from the company's licensing partner GSK. MorphoSys now expects revenues in the range of EUR 65-72 M (up from previously EUR 43-50 M), and earnings before interest and taxes ('EBIT) of EUR -105 to -115 M (from previously EUR -127 to -137 M).

A cash balance of 388.9 M at end of FY 2018 and operating expenses of 117.3 M places the company at a comfortable position to carry through with the various developments in tafasitamab and other opportunities.

Competition

DLBCL is a curable disease in about 2/3rd of its patient population, and the standard of care is R-CHOP (rituximab plus a chemotherapeutic regimen consisting of cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, vincristine, and prednisone). ASCT is also a potentially curative treatment. However, a large number of patients are either unfit candidates for ASCT, or are refractory to it, and are eligible for treatment with other novel therapies. So far, two CD-19 directed CAR-T therapies, Yescarta and Kymriah, have been approved targeting r/r DLBCL. The company’s 20-F says that “For r/r DLBCL patients ineligible for stem cell transplantation, other important pivotal trials are ongoing with combination regimens: with polatuzumab, bendamustine plus rituximab, with the checkpoint inhibitors avelumab and/or utomilumab (both from Pfizer) plus rituximab plus chemotherapy, and with the TG Therapeutics compounds umbralisib (a PI3K inhibitor) plus ublituximab (a CD20 antibody) in combination with bendamustine….Other CD20 targeting antibodies obinutuzumab (Gazyva®) and ofatumumab (Arzerra®) have not been successful in showing superiority to rituximab in the treatment of DLBCL.”

The market potential looks like this:

Source

Risks

DLBCL is a differentiated market with various treatment options. So, tafasitamab will have strong competition. Moreover, while the data it generated from the L-MIND study was good, the comparisons we have made above are not foolproof and need actual verification in a controlled trial. Also to be noted, CAR-T data has generally been much better than tafasitamab data; ZUMA-1, as shown above in the chart, has provided exceptional data.

Opinion

Tafasitamab is just one aspect of MorphoSys - its lead drug candidate and the first fully self-owned product coming out of its antibody platform. What we must remember, however, is that MorphoSys derives most of its current value from its platform, including licensing fees, milestones and royalties. From that licensing pipeline, one product is already approved - Tremfaya - which is fast catching up with billion dollar blockbuster cosentyx in the psoriasis market. Two other licensed products are in phase 3 trials, partnered with Roche and I-Mab Biopharma respectively. All these are producing/will produce royalty revenue in another year. Besides, the company has 13 other products in phase 2 trials which will continue the revenue flow.

So, while the successful launch of its first self-owned drug will be a good thing, MorphoSys already is an established revenue earner through its platform, and a leader in what it does. So, we buy MOR for the entire deal - the platform, the ongoing and upcoming revenue being generated from it, and the progressing self-owned pipeline of drugs in various indications.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.