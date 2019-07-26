October Approval To Restart The Boeing MAX - Impact On Stock Is Asymmetrical

Boeing took a $5.1 billion revenue Charge to compensate Airlines for the cost of 737 Max aircraft, which could not be used because of the grounding and an additional $1.7 billion.

Boeing (BA) has no commitment on a timetable for the recertification or even that the list of requirements will not continue to expand. Its current plans are built around a certification in October 2019. The year after recertification will be more profitable than when the company traded at $440. The approval to resume flying will move the stock to the $400 range with continued growth after that. Missing that date, which is not unlikely, would result in a decline but nowhere near as great as the gain.

Second-Quarter Financials

Boeing's grounding is so costly that it has affected the U.S. trade balance and gross domestic product. Boeing took a $ 5.1 billion charge to compensate airlines for the Max grounding and a $1.7 billion charge for higher program costs. That, along with the absence of Max deliveries, caused revenue to fall $ 8.5 billion compared to the prior year.

Revenues for commercial airplanes were down by sixty six percent. However, outside of this segment, the defense and space and the global services businesses both showed excellent financial performance.

The commercial aircraft business also has a problem with the 777X. This plane was scheduled to test fly at the beginning of 2019. The plane itself has had an excellent development result. However, the GE 9X engine has run into yet another problem. Boeing has said that it will still begin commercial deliveries by the end 2020. However, this is difficult and probably will not happen. They expect to offset this problem by selling more 777 freighters.

The biggest difference to next year's performance would be the sale of the Max planes that were built this year but not deliverable. This should be spread over several quarters. In addition, the Max production will be increased from the current 42 a month to 57 a month in 2020. This scenario should result in greater profits and cash.

October Approval to Resume Max Flights

The best news for the investor would be approval in October. With this approval, Boeing would begin its recovery. This would involve delivery of existing Max planes that are parked at airport ramps. Over the next several quarters, this would increase 2020 profits and cash flow. However, Boeing has not provided any guidance going forward and will not do so until the Max returns to service.

Boeing fixed the MCAS system responsible for the crashes of the Lion Air and the Ethiopian Airline crashes. However, the regulators have increasingly demanded more and more changes in a process that has seen the FAA lose the power to certify the plane. Now it is a multi-national regulatory group with new demands such as emergency process checklists, potential electronic component failure protection, and new software to speed up emergency response, pilot training and pilot's ability to return the emergency crank. This is an ongoing process and new requirements cannot be ruled out. Foreign regulators have taken the position that the FAA is too close to Boeing and cannot be trusted. In the May meeting of international regulators, many said that they were under political pressure to reject the FAA's conclusions.

Boeing's planning is based on a submission to the regulatory agencies addressing all the new points. In September, a flight certification test is planned. Authorization to resume flights in October should follow. This is not guaranteed. The schedule is controlled by the regulatory agencies, not just the FAA. Given the history of this process, it is very likely that approval will not be granted this year.

It would take about 45 days to get the plane ready for flight. The airlines would be lucky to have the aircraft for the holiday season. If certification cannot be received in October, Boeing may consider a shutdown of the Max production line. Failure to get approval in October would result in additional charges for the additional car cost incurred by a longer grounding Which could also cause a temporary production shutdown.

Conclusions

Boeing shareholders, despite the continued delay in the Max return to service, are remarkably loyal to the company because they expect a return to its exceptional performance. The public reaction and the response of the media to the crash was the belief that Boeing was producing very unsafe planes. This has led the regulators to not accept the FAA certification and demand changes that go far beyond fixing the problems that caused the crash. It is very likely that Boeing will not make the October date for recertification and that this program could slip into 2020. But earnings potential is only delayed. Boeing is a strong buy.

