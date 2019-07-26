In the event Freyr Capital's bear case proves to be correct, I show ways cautious Deere bulls can stay long while strictly limiting their risk.

In a recent article, Seeking Alpha contributor Freyr Capital made a short case for Deere, based on its valuation, leverage, and the cause of its recent rally.

A Bear Case For Deere

In a recent article ("Short Deere - The Rally Was Unwarranted"), Seeking Alpha contributor Freyr Capital made a short case for Deere (DE) based on its valuation, its leverage, and what Freyr Capital says was behind Deere's recent rally. Rather than being driven by demand for Deere's products, Freyr Capital suggests it was an epiphenomenon of a supply crunch in agricultural commodities such as corn and soybean.

Freyr Capital's bearishness on Deere isn't atypical among Seeking Alpha contributors: there are currently five giving the stock a "bearish" rating and only one giving it a "bullish" rating, as you can see below.

That's in contrast to Wall Street, where there is currently only one bearish ("Underperform") rating. A cynic might suggest that Wall Street analysts are less objective about Deere than Seeking Alpha contributors as some of their firms may hope to provide Deere with investment banking services in the future.

In the event Freyr Capital and the other Deere bears are right, below are ways that cautious Deere bulls can stay long while strictly limiting their downside risk.

Downside Protection For Deere

Up until recently when I've posted hedges for securities, I've used expiration dates approximately six months out. That's been Portfolio Armor's default for years, partly out of convenience for investors and partly for the reason, Riskalyze CEO Aaron Klein explained here: Investors seem to be better able to conceptualize risk over six-month periods than longer ones. That's still Portfolio Armor's default, but we've added a new feature that lets users select their own expiration dates.

This raises an interesting question: What's the cheaper way to hedge if you adjust for the different times to expiration? To enable an apples-to-apples comparison, I've highlighted the annualized cost of each DE hedge below, two of which expire in early October and two of which expire in March. Each of these hedges is designed for an investor unwilling to risk a decline of more than 20% in his DE shares.

Uncapped Upside, Expiring In October

These were the optimal, or least expensive, puts - as of Friday's close - to hedge 1,000 shares of DE against a >20% decline by mid-October.

The cost here was $890 or 0.53% of position value (the cost of the puts in all of these examples was calculated conservatively, using the ask price - in practice, you can often buy puts at some price between the bid and ask). That works out to 2.32% of position value annualized.

Uncapped Upside, Expiring In March

This hedge uses the same parameters, except it expires in March.

The annualized cost here was higher at 4.46% of position value.

Capped Upside, Expiring In October

This was the optimal, or least expensive, collar - as of Thursday's close - to hedge against a >20% decline by October if you were willing to cap your possible upside at 12% by then. The income generated from the short calls for this collar and the next one was calculated conservatively, assuming you sold them at the bid.

As you can see here, the net cost was negative here, meaning you would have had a net credit of $270 when opening this hedge, assuming you placed both trades (buying the puts and selling the calls) at the worst ends of their respective spreads. That works out to a cost of -0.16% of position value or -0.7% of position value annualized.

Capped Upside, Expiring In March

This optimal collar uses the same parameters as the one above, except it expires in March.

Here, you would have collected a net credit of $1,550 when opening the hedge, which worked out to a cost of -0.93% of position value or -1.42% of position value annualized.

Wrapping Up

For readers wondering why I have given Deere a "neutral" rating here, I have done so because in addition to passing Portfolio Armor's two preliminary screens on Thursday, the site's potential return estimate for it was significantly lower than that for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY). Of the 2,040 securities that passed both of Portfolio Armor's initial screens on Thursday, Deere ranked #1,058 out of them in terms of the site's potential return estimate for it over the next six months.

In the event my site's neutral take on Deere is wrong and Freyr Capital's bearish take is correct, one of the hedges above may come in handy.

