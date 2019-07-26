Annaly Capital Management: $10 Price Target

I have doubled down on mortgage real estate investment trust Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) last week because shares have an appealing risk/reward-ratio and the dividend should be sustainable after the company adjusted its payout downward in the second quarter. Investors have become too fearful of Annaly after the mortgage REIT reduced its dividend payout. I see 5-10 percent upside over the short haul, and an investment in NLY yields 10.5 percent.

Annaly Capital Management - Portfolio

Annaly Capital Management started out as a mortgage real estate investment trust with an investment focus on agency mortgage-backed securities. Agency securities are securities which are collateralized by residential mortgages that are guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, or Ginnie Mae.

In recent years, Annaly has expanded into other related investment areas including middle market financing and commercial real estate debt and equity. Today, Annaly Capital Management is a broadly positioned capital manager with more than $126 billion in assets.

Source: Annaly Capital Management Investor Presentation

NLY's strategy to expand into other businesses by acquiring publicly-traded mortgage REITs has added investment breadth and depth to its portfolio which in turn has resulted in a much better diversification profile. In other words, Annaly today is a less risky mortgage REIT than just a few years ago.

Source: Annaly Capital Management

Value Proposition: Enhanced Scale And Cost Advantage

Annaly has an equity value of ~$14.0 billion, and it has morphed into the largest mortgage REIT in the sector, thanks to the relentless pursuit of acquisitions.

Source: Annaly Capital Management

The large scale of the company has not only increased the depth of its portfolio, but also improved its cost structure. Operating expenditures as a percentage of average equity are significantly below the operating costs of its peers (1.8 percent vs. 3.8 percent). In a more difficult market environment, I expect investors to seek out mortgage REITs with efficient cost structures and long performance histories, which are key advantages of Annaly Capital Management. Source: Annaly Capital Management

High Risk-Adjusted Returns And Outperformance

Annaly has produced above-average risk-adjusted returns in the past, with a lower amount of risk. The beta coefficient, which measures the stock's sensibility to market moves, is well below 1.0. A value below one means that the stock is less volatile than the stock market. In the case of NLY, which exhibits a beta coefficient of 0.52, this means that it is only about half as volatile as the overall stock market.

Source: Annaly Capital Management

NLY has outperformed other mortgage REITs and the Bloomberg Mortgage REIT Index by a substantial margin over the last decade, partly due to the Fed's low interest rates.

Source: Annaly Capital Management

Recent Sell-Off And Rebound

Shares have sold off sharply after the mortgage REIT said in May that it would cut its quarterly dividend from $0.30/share to $0.25/share, thereby handing investors a ~17 percent dividend cut. That said, though, shares bottomed out in June (reaching a 52-week low of $8.74), but the stock price has now started to recover.

Source: StockCharts

Before the dividend cut, Annaly paid out ~100 percent of its core earnings as dividends, so it always had a very narrow margin of dividend safety. The dividend cut is set to improve the distribution coverage going forward, even if core earnings drop off slightly.

Source: Achilles Research

Valuation And Entry Opportunity

I added to my position in NLY last week because I thought the sell-off had gone too far and that there was a good chance of a continued rebound that could lift the stock up to at least $10. Investors seem to have made their peace with the dividend cut now, and I believe the improvement in investor sentiment could drive the share price higher going forward.

Today, shares sell for about accounting book value, though they were priced at a premium in the past.

Data by YCharts

I have a $10 price target on NLY and believe the current rally can continue, because 1. Annaly is not yet overpriced, and 2. investors have made their peace with the dividend cut and are returning to the NLY trade. A $10 price target implies a moderate 3.4 premium to the last reported accounting book value of $9.67/share (and assuming the book value remained stable in Q2-2019) and constitutes ~5 upside.

Another indication that NLY is currently undervalued is that the consensus price target for the mortgage REIT sits at $10.50, indicating ~10 percent upside potential.

According to Marketbeat, the consensus price target for Annaly Capital Management has only decreased $0.10/share over the last 90 days, from $10.60 to $10.50.

Source: Marketbeat

Risk Factors

Annaly Capital Management carries a lot of interest and credit risk, thanks to its multi-billion-dollar investments in mortgage securities and commercial real estate loans. Hence, NLY is a high-risk, high-yield mortgage REIT that investors need to keep a close eye on. I recommend not to invest more than 3 percent of total portfolio assets into Annaly as the mortgage REIT's shares can be expected to remain volatile.

Investors who think that NLY's common shares are too risky, but who like the mortgage REIT's business model and diversification strategy, may want to take a look at one of Annaly's fixed-to-floating preferred shares which offer decent value. I have covered the Series F fixed-to-floating preferred shares in my article titled "Annaly Capital Management: Take A Look At This 6.8%-Yielding Preferred Stock" and believe it offers good value for investors who want to reduce investment risk.

Your Takeaway

I feel comfortable doubling down on NLY because shares are slightly undervalued. While 5-10 percent upside potential is not much, I think the safest dividend is the one that has just been cut. Annaly's management will likely have erred on the side of caution here and made sure that the mortgage REIT won't have to cut its dividend again anytime soon.

Annaly today is also a much more diversified, cost-efficient mortgage REIT than just a few years ago, and it should be able to sustain the current dividend run-rate. The company's low beta coefficient and high risk-adjusted returns further support the investment thesis. Since distribution coverage stats are set to improve after the dividend cut, and shares have kicked off a recovery, the risk/reward ratio is still positive here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NLY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.