NOBL: Stick With Dividend Aristocrats As Economic Fears Mount

The US economy is facing some headwinds and the Fed could cut interest rates soon, which is why this might be a good time to consider dividend stocks.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) offers a decent dividend yield. But what I like most about this ETF is that it gives investors exposure to some of the highest-quality and most well-established companies out there which have stood the test of time. The dividend aristocrats have a rich history of rewarding investors for decades and will likely continue going this way in the future. In the current uncertain economic and geopolitical landscape, this ETF could be exactly what investors need right now.

The US economy appears to be in great shape. The stock markets are soaring, with the Dow Jones and the S&P-500 posting gains of 16.7% and 19.5% on a year-to-date basis. The unemployment rate is at 50-year lows of 3.6%. The country’s economic growth clocked in at a robust 3.1% in the first quarter and if it continues to expand through July then that could mark the longest streak of continuous growth on record for 121 consecutive months. Yet the economy is facing headwinds and inflation remains well below the 2% rate which the US Federal Reserve believes is healthy. The central bank is preparing to cut interest rates, possibly in this year. The headwinds primarily relate to slowing global economic growth and the trade war between the US and China. The two factors have also stoked recession fears among US businesses.

With declining interest rates and economic headwinds, this might be a good time to consider dividend stocks. Although dividend stocks typically appeal to income-seeking investors, growth investors might also find them interesting since a declining interest rate environment can push the prices of high-yielding equities higher. In my previous article, I talked about the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM), which gives investors access to more than 400 dividend-paying stocks and is tilted heavily towards some of the best dividend payers in the industry. The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, on the other hand, has a much smaller portfolio, but every single constituent is one of the most reliable dividend payers, which have rewarded investors by consistently growing payouts for at least a quarter of a century.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, or NOBL, invests only in the so-called dividend aristocrats or those S&P-500 companies which have grown dividends for at least 25 straight years. There are other ETFs out there which focus on companies that have grown dividends for several years but no other fund covers a bigger time frame. One drawback of this approach is that NOBL ends up with fewer holdings than other dividend funds. Some of the leading dividend funds, such as the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG), SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY), iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY), and Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD), have more than 100 holdings in their portfolios. NOBL, on the other hand, has 57. But that’s because NOBL focuses on the best of the best dividend stocks and only a few companies can meet its tough selection criteria. The focus is on quality here, not quantity.

NOBL isn’t as large as the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF, SPDR S&P Dividend ETF, iShares Select Dividend ETF, and Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, which manage $36 billion, $25 billion, $18.7 billion, $17 billion, and $9.7 billion of assets respectively. But in the broad dividend ETF universe of more than a hundred funds - a vast majority which have less than $1 billion of net assets - NOBL is one of the biggest with approximately $5 billion of assets under management. NOBL is also highly liquid, with an average daily trading volume of almost 396,000 shares (last 3 months) or $27.7 million.

What I like most about NOBL is that unlike other dividend ETFs, it isn’t solely about the dividends or payout growth or yield. Although NOBL selects stocks based on a strong track record of consistent dividend growth, this helps the ETF in picking some of the strongest companies out there which have shown that they can withstand recessions, business cycles, political pressures, and all sorts of issues which a company might face. The dividend aristocrats have a rock-solid business model with a sustainable competitive advantage which enables them to generate reliable levels of profits and cash flows, even during challenging times such as the global financial crisis. This allows the dividend aristocrats to reward investors by growing dividends, year in and year out. In this sense, NOBL isn’t just a dividend ETF. It’s a fund that gives investors exposure to some of the most well-established and highest-quality companies, many of which could become a core part of any portfolio, even more so during the current times when the economy faces major headwinds and recession fears mount.

All of NOBL’s holdings are equally weighted. Additionally, investment in any single sector is capped at 30%. The portfolio is rebalanced quarterly. This equal weight and sector limits make NOBL a diversified ETF that doesn’t have significant exposure to a single stock or sector. This makes NOBL largely immune to the risks associated with a significant decline in the value of a particular stock or a sector-wide sell-off.

Not surprisingly, NOBL’s leading sector is consumer staples with 23.51% weighting. The consumer staples companies such as Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL), Coca-Cola Co (KO), Procter & Gamble Co (PG), and PepsiCo Inc (PEP) provide products that are frequently consumed, even when the economy gets tough. These companies hold a dominating position in their respective industries and generate stable profits and cash flows each year which enables them to grow dividends. This makes them ideal for defensive investors who are looking for recession-proof stocks.

What I also like about NOBL is that it offers a dividend yield of 2%, which is decent for an ETF that doesn’t focus on yield. NOBL’s yield is higher than the S&P 500 average of 1.93% and better than the 1.75% yield offered by tits bigger rivals VIG and SDY.

NOBL is not an expensive ETF. It comes with an expense ratio of 0.35%, which means that the ETF charges $35 per year on every $10,000 of investment. SDY is one of the biggest ETFs in this niche and represents those companies which have been growing shareholder payouts for at least 20 consecutive years. SDY also charges a similar expense ratio of 0.35%. Other ETFs, such as Invesco Dividend Achievers Portfolio ETF (PFM), which tracks stocks with more than a decade of dividend growth, has a higher expense ratio of more than 0.40%. But NOBL isn’t the cheapest ETF either. VIG, which tracks companies with at least 10 consecutive years of dividend growth, features an expense ratio of just 0.06%. However, NOBL does the strictest screening of dividend resilience than any other fund and has a concentrated portfolio of high-quality stocks. I think NOBL is ideal only for those investors who are willing to pay a higher price for better quality.

Shares of NOBL have risen by 15.3% this year, trailing behind the S&P-500 which has gained 18% in the same period. I expect NOBL to continue doing well in the future, particularly if investors turn towards the dividend aristocrats during the uncertain economic environment. The ETF is currently fairly valued at around 20x earnings, which is in-line with its peers VIG and SDY. NOBL is also currently hovering near a 52-week high of $70.59. I believe value hunters should wait for a dip before buying this ETF.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.