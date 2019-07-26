Karyopharm Therapeutics: Avoid In July 2019

Lately, Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) has been one of the top trending tickers in the healthcare industry. The stock is up by 55.65% since July 1. Ironically, the stock is down by 5.98% in 2019 YTD. Still, this has not reduced the overall interest in the stock, from investors as well as analysts.

Karyopharm Therapeutics soared on July 3, after the company announced FDA accelerated approval for the first and only nuclear export inhibitor, XPOVIO (selinexor) in combination with dexamethasone for Penta relapsed or refractory MM (multiple myeloma) patients. On the same day, the company’s stock jumped by 36.03% and closed at $8.90.

A favorable regulatory decision can be game-changing for a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. However, that applies when the regulatory decision translates into revenue potential. Unfortunately, I do not see this happening for Karyopharm Therapeutics.

In this article, I will explain why I believe Selinexor may not be a blockbuster therapy. Since this is the only lead asset of the company, its fate is closely tied to Karyopharm Therapeutics. Hence, I will explain my hypothesis for staying away from Karyopharm Therapeutics in July 2019.

Xpovio’s toxicity is high, especially considering the very ill target population.

According to Karyopharm Therapeutics’ investor presentation, the current FDA approved indication of XPOVIO enables the drug to target around 6,000 MM patients in the U.S., who are currently in fourth-line plus setting. Hence, it should be remembered that Selinexor is mainly targeting a very sick patient population, where the disease has progressed despite four previous therapies.

The FDA approval of Selinexor was based on Phase 2b STORM trial. As shown above, it was seen that the fatality in the trial was 8.9%, which is unusually high considering that STORM was a single-arm, open-label trial. Results from blinded, randomized, control trials are generally better predictors of the drug’s real-world safety profile. However, here we do not have this data.

The incidence of severe adverse events such as thrombocytopenia, neutropenia, hyponatremia was unusually high in patients treated with Selinexor. It was seen that 74% of patients suffered from thrombocytopenia, while 61% suffered from Grade 3-4 thrombocytopenia. Around 34% of patients suffered from Neutropenia, while 21% suffered from Grade 3-4 neutropenia. All tested patients suffered from gastrointestinal toxicities. Nausea was reported in 72% of patients, and Grade 3 nausea in 9% of patients. Diarrhea was reported in 44% patients and Grade 3 diarrhea in 6% of patients. Anorexia was reported in 53% patients and Grade 3 anorexia in 5% of patients. Hyponatremia was reported in 39% patients, while Grade 3 or 4 hyponatremia in 22% patients. 52% of patients experienced any grade of infection. Upper respiratory tract infection of any grade occurred in 21% of patients, pneumonia in 13% patients, and sepsis in 6% of patients. Grade ≥3 infections were reported in 25% of patients. Neurological toxicities were seen in 30% of patients, and Grade 3- 4 toxicity was seen in 9% of patients.

Subsequently, we see that 27% of patients discontinued the treatment, 53% had to reduce dosage, and a whopping 65.3% interrupted therapy.

I can draw parallels here with Puma Biotechnology’s extended adjuvant breast cancer therapy, NERLYNX. Previously considered to be a very high potential drug, patients have been increasingly discontinuing therapy due to side-effects, prominently diarrhea. The company’s share price has fallen by 52.14% in 2019 YTD.

It can be argued that patients are much less desperate for treatment options in the extended adjunctive setting as compared to fourth-line plus setting. However, it should also be remembered that patients in the fourth line plus setting are in an extremely delicate situation. Hence, the majority of physicians will not initiate or continue with therapy with significant side-effects, unless there is no proof of survival benefit.

Xpovio demonstrated limited efficacy based on a weak endpoint in STORM trial.

In the STORM trial, Xpovio demonstrated ORR (objective response rate) of only 25.3%. Hence, out of an evaluated population of 83 patients, only 21 patients showed some response. There were no complete response outcomes and 16 partial responses. Four patients reported very good partial responses, while only one patient reported a stringent complete response. The median time to response was four weeks. Besides, the limited efficacy of the drug was seen in its modest duration of response of just 3.8 months.

These numbers are far from impressive. But the data seems even shakier when we see that the primary endpoint of the trial was neither overall survival nor any metric based on the quality of life of patients. And these are the two aspects that really matter to these very sick patients. Instead, the endpoint measures efficacy in terms of changes in M-protein levels, a surrogate endpoint.

The company’s confirmatory trial for full approval of XPOVIO, Phase 3 BOSTON study, has also not picked up overall survival as its primary endpoint. Instead, primary endpoints are PFS (progression-free survival) and ORR based on M-protein changes.

In February 2019, even the Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee Meeting, had recommended against approving Selinexor. The reasons cited for the adverse recommendation were limited safety and significant toxicity. The FDA Report also revealed that the overall survival in the now-canceled Phase 2 trial, SOPRA, was worse in the acute myeloid leukemia patients treated with selinexor as compared to those treated with placebo. This was attributed to the high level of toxicity of the drug. The worrying factor here is that the toxicity was seen to be similar to that noted in the Phase 2b STORM trial.

In this backdrop, it will be difficult to convince the majority of physicians to opt for this therapy for their most sick patients, thereby restricting the widespread adoption of XPOVIO.

There are other risks that may affect Karyopharm Therapeutics’ valuation.

A major chunk of the company’s R&D pipeline is centered around Selinexor. The company has allocated resources to study this drug in other hematologic-oncology indications such as DLBCL (Diffuse Large B-cell lymphoma) and relapsed/refractory and front-line MM. Besides the drug is also been studied in solid tumor malignancies such as liposarcoma, endometrial cancer, and glioblastoma.

If the drug demonstrates a high fatality rate in its approved Penta refractory MM indication in the real-world setting, it will be difficult to secure accelerated FDA approval as well as commercialize the drug in other indications. These dynamics expose the company not only to the standard R&D failure risk inherent in most early-stage biotech companies but the excessive level of business concentration risk.

At the end of the first quarter, the company had $265.1 million cash on its balance sheet. The company expects these funds to sustain its operations till mid of fiscal 2020. The limited cash exposes the company to equity dilution risk.

On July 24, 2019, Gainey McKenna & Egleston announced a class action lawsuit against Karyopharm Therapeutics in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts, by shareholders who purchased or acquired the company’s shares between March 2, 2017, and February 22, 2019. It is alleged that the company is in violation of securities law. Shareholders are claiming that the company has misrepresented the safety and efficacy of selinexor in the company’s registration statements for the 2017 and 2018 follow-on offerings. The company had claimed that the drug was well-tolerated in the trials, while there were "no new clinically significant adverse events in the patients receiving selinexor." However, contrary to information about the overall survival results from Phase 2 SOPRA trial were highlighted by the FDA in February 2019.

There are a few potential upsides for the company.

While Selinexor has demonstrated very high toxicity and modest efficacy, it should be remembered that the drug is being approved for patients who are desperate. And therein lies the appeal of the drug. It provides hope to these patients. Physicians may opt to use Selinexor as a last-ditch effort for these Penta-refractory MM patients.

Selinexor can report better outcomes in Phase 3 BOSTON study, thereby improving overall sentiment for the drug. The drug can also report higher efficacy and lower toxicity, especially in solid tumor malignancies. FDA can also grant full approval to the drug.

Finally, Karyopharm Therapeutics is also evaluating eltanexor in myelodysplastic syndromes and prostate cancer indications in Phase 1 trial. The company is studying another investigational agent, KPT-9274, in solid tumors and lymphoma indications. Finally, another agent, verdinexor, is being studied in lymphoma for companion animals in Phase 2 trials. The clinical trial success of any of these investigational therapies can have a favorable impact on Karyopharm Therapeutics’ share prices.

Despite these probable upsides, I believe it is best to stay away from Karyopharm Therapeutics in July 2019.

Trading at a P/S of 26.61x and PB of 4.47x, Karyoparm Therapeutics is definitely not a cheap pick. However, I believe that the stock is mispriced and derives much of its value from the hype surrounding the potential commercial prospects of selinexor.

In February 2019, Bank of America/ Merrill Lynch had downgraded the stock from neutral to underperform. This was in response to a report published by FDA’s Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee Meeting. I believe the target price set by Bank of America/ Merrill Lynch of $5 is more indicative of the risk-adjusted value of this stock.

In this backdrop, I will suggest average-risk appetite investors avoid Karyopharm Therapeutics in July 2019.

