Tupperware: No Strength To Be Seen Anywhere
About: Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP)
by: D.M. Martins Research
Summary
Tupperware's early 2019 struggles and inability to reverse discouraging revenue and earnings growth trends continue.
While the new management team speaks of transforming the business, earnings and cash flow outlook for the year deteriorates sharply.
I do not see a compelling argument to be made in favor of TUP that would fully offset the meaningful risks that the company currently faces.
Last month, I made a bearish argument on Tupperware (TUP) as the company had been unable to reverse discouraging revenue and earnings growth trends. The more hopeful view was that at least fundamentals