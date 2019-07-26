Spotify: Streaming Toward Growth

The Street is still overlooking the lack of profitability in favor of the strong MAU (monthly active users) growth narrative.

Spotify (SPOT) is a function of a sustainable growth story in which the company will need to expand its margins in order to actualize the future cash flow that is embedded in its valuation. On the contrary, I project weaknesses in negotiating power going forward coupled with a mix-shift towards its ad-supported music offering. Therefore, I believe the stock is ahead of itself, though the company needs all the equity dollar it can get to ward off competition as it explores alternative growth opportunities.

Spotify is a leading music streaming subscription service which launched in 2008 when the music industry was battling with a consistent yearly decline in global revenue as artists struggled to monetize their songs due to piracy. The launch of its streaming service has helped buck the trend in revenue decline. However, Spotify’s sustainability relies on its ability to negotiate with creators, record labels, and artists who own the rights to the songs that are streamed on the Spotify music catalog.

The Facts

Music streaming is growing and driving the most growth in the global recorded music market. According to IFPI, streaming now accounts for 47% (+34% y/y) of the recorded music market. This is a good indicator of strong demand for streaming services.

Gross margin is expanding. Spotify started with a gross margin of 12%. Currently, the company is guiding for a gross margin of 22-25% in FY’2019. It's important to stress this fact because above this line is where Spotify loses the most cash. A bulk of the gross margin consists of payments to record labels and artists, which means there's little room to get creative if these record labels decide to raise their fees and demand more cut.

Paid subscribers are growing and Spotify has been able to penetrate more markets outside of North America. It has also been able to secure key partnerships with brands like Google (GOOGL), Samsung, and Hulu.

The Good

Management is not slowing down in its efforts to find creative ways to grow gross margin. Gross margin will improve if users stick to the platform while consuming fewer songs and more of other contents like podcasts which aren't tied to its agreement with the record labels.

Spotify has made a lot of acquisitions in podcasting. It has also developed it's ad engine to make it easy for advertisers to measure the ROI of their campaigns.

The Bad

There are more competitors than anticipated. Competitors are getting bigger( Apple Music) and more creative (Amazon ECHO). This speaks to the reason Spotify hasn’t been able to raise subscription fee since it launched. ARPU has also gone down.

There is no guarantee that Spotify will get a better deal when it re-negotiates with the music right owners.

Spotify depends on its competitor’s platform to host its apps. Apple still gets a sizable cut of Spotify's in-app revenue.

Valuation

Spotify is going to require more than a sustainable MAU growth to drive both revenue and margins. While margins can be overlooked as the company is still in the growth phase where market share is prioritized over margins, it won't be long before investors shift their gaze below the gross margin line. This happens when the MAU growth narrative is no longer impressive. Netflix's (NFLX) recent selloff is a perfect case study in market impatience.

Source: Author (Assumptions)

I'll be presenting my valuation in which I expect revenue to keep growing in the double-digit range into 2023. This will be driven by Spotify's rapid expansion into emerging markets coupled with the great user experience of its mobile app which will drive rapid app install and user retention. However, while the user experience and personalization technology will drive app install, this won't necessarily translate into paid subscribers. Most users in emerging markets already have low purchasing power. This explains the slow improvement in gross margin as more reinvestment will be required to keep existing customers while also acquiring new users.

Source: Author (Growth Forecast)

I expect SG&A & R&D cost to remain on the high end. I don't forecast Spotify will be profitable in the near term. Rather I expect a gradual shift into more ad-supported MAUs. In this scenario, Spotify's success will depend on its ability to provide a strong measurement API for its advertisers.

Source: Author

I will be applying a 10% discount rate to my 5-year DCF model. This is the average weighted average cost of capital for software (entertainment) companies in the U.S. I forecast revenue growth will approach the single-digit range faster than expected. Regardless, I'll be applying a growth till perpetuity of 3% to give a terminal value of $13.6 billion. Shares outstanding will grow by 2% and I'll be including Spotify's holding in Tencent into by cash estimate which is currently worth $2.6 billion.

Source: Author (Sensitivity Analysis)

The sensitivity table below shows the range of share price at different WACC & growth till perpetuity. I prefer a more conservative WACC of 10% and growth till perpetuity of 3% as this perfectly balances the risk inherent in holding this stock versus the gains that could be derived if users continue to adopt its paid streaming service. Risk-loving investors can explore a lower WACC & higher growth rate combination. In that scenario, Spotify could be potentially worth $199.

Based on my valuation, Spotify remains a risky bet in the near-term. While the Street will continue to overlook the lack of profitability in the near term, management has to continue to deliver on the projected MAU growth expectation. I will be initiating a hold rating with a price target of $103.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.