Dynatrace Proposes Terms For U.S. IPO

DT is growing moderately, has a heavy debt load, and the IPO appears pricey, so I'll be watching it from the sidelines.

The firm sells IT monitoring software and services to enterprises.

Quick Take

Dynatrace (DT) has filed to raise gross proceeds of up to $427 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1/A registration statement.

The firm provides a cloud-focused software intelligence platform for monitoring IT operations.

DT has worsening operating and net results metrics, heavy debt, and the IPO is pricey.

Company & Technology

Waltham, Massachusetts-based Dynatrace was founded in 1983 to provide a software intelligence platform that provides data based on the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and user experiences for enterprise-grade cloud optimization and management.

Management is headed by CEO and Director John Van Siclen, who has been with the firm since 2008 and was previously CEO of Adesso Systems and Interwoven.

The firm has developed the Dynatrace software intelligence platform that simplifies enterprise cloud complexity and provides actionable insight that supports faster cloud migrations and adoption, as well as DevOps success.

Dynatrace works by utilizing OneAgent, an automatic instrumentation technology, SmartScape, a real-time dependency mapping system, PurePath, a transaction-centric code analysis technology, and Davis, an open artificial intelligence [AI] engine for instant answers to degradations in service, anomalies in behavior, as well as user impact.

Below is a brief demo video of the Dynatrace software intelligence platform:

Source: Dynatrace

Management claims that the company serves over 2,300 customers globally in more than 70 countries across a range of verticals, including banking, insurance, retail, manufacturing, travel, and software.

The company’s platform is compatible with Amazon Web Services, Azure, Google Cloud Platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry, Red Hat OpenShift, and Kubernetes, where it ‘automatically launches and monitors the full cloud stack and all the applications and containers running anywhere in the stack, including applications and workloads that may traverse multiple cloud and hybrid environments.’

Dynatrace has an offering for customers that choose to store data at the edge in customer-provisioned infrastructure named Dynatrace Managed, where the company provides ‘updates and enhancements automatically on a monthly basis while allowing customers the flexibility and control to adhere to their own data security and sovereignty requirements.’

Investors in Dynatrace have included Bain Capital Ventures, Bay Partners, and Thoma Bravo. Source: Crunchbase, company registration statement

Customer Acquisition

Dynatrace markets its products through a global direct sales team and a network of partners, including resellers, system integrators, and managed service providers, whose main targets are the largest 15,000 global enterprises whose revenue exceeds $750 million.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been increasing, per the table below:

Selling & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage FYE March 31, 2019 41.5% FYE March 31, 2018 36.5% FYE March 31, 2017 32.0%

Source: Company registration statement

The sales efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of sales & marketing spend in the previous period, was a relatively low 0.2x in the most recent fiscal year, as shown in the table below:

Selling & Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple FYE March 31, 2019 0.2 FYE March 31, 2018 -0.1

Sources Company registration statement

Average Revenue per Customer has dropped markedly in the most recent fiscal year, per the table below:

Average Revenue Per Customer Period ARPC Variance FYE March 31, 2019 $315,957 -54.4% FYE March 31, 2018 $693,462

Source: Company registration statement

Management has not provided any specific dollar-based net retention rate data. I expect this for a SaaS company attempting to go public, so the absence of this data is notable.

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Technavio, the global IT monitoring tools market is expected to grow by $19 billion, or at a CAGR of 34% between 2018 and 2022, as detailed in the chart below:

The main factors driving market growth are the rising demand for improved efficiency of IT operations as well as the increasing use of Big Data in IT monitoring and analytics.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest rate by region during the forecast period.

Major competitors that provide or are developing IT monitoring tools include:

BMC Software

Hewlett Packard (HPE)

IBM (IBM)

Microsoft (MSFT)

SolarWinds (SWI)

Splunk (SPLK)

Source: Sentieo

Financial Performance

DT’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Moderate topline revenue and gross profit growth

A slight reduction in gross margin

Increased operating loss and comprehensive loss

Growing cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior FYE March 31, 2019 $ 430,966,000 8.3% FYE March 31, 2018 $ 398,047,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior FYE March 31, 2019 $ 324,165,000 7.5% FYE March 31, 2018 $ 301,513,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin FYE March 31, 2019 75.22% FYE March 31, 2018 75.75% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin FYE March 31, 2019 $ (72,707,000) -16.9% FYE March 31, 2018 $ (21,759,000) -5.5% Comprehensive Income (Loss) Period Comprehensive Income (Loss) FYE March 31, 2019 $ (120,106,000) FYE March 31, 2018 $ 542,000 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations FYE March 31, 2019 $ 147,141,000 FYE March 31, 2018 $ 118,838,000

Source: Company registration statement

As of March 31, 2019, the company had $115.4 million in cash and $2.2 billion in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2019, was $139.8 million.

IPO Details

Dynatrace and selling shareholders including management intends to raise $427 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of 36 million shares of its common stock at a midpoint price of $12.00 per share, not including customary underwriter options.

Private equity firm Thoma Bravo will retain voting control of the company post-IPO.

Dragoneer Investment Group intends to purchase up to $75.0 million of the IPO at the IPO price. This is a positive signal for prospective IPO investors.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $4.4 billion.

Per the firm’s latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use a portion of our net proceeds from this offering, together with our cash and cash equivalents, to repay $386.0 million of the borrowings outstanding under our Credit Facility, under which affiliates of certain of the underwriters in this offering are lenders.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Barclays, Jefferies, RBC Capital Markets, KeyBanc Capital Markets, William Blair, Canaccord Genuity, JMP Securities, UBS Investment Bank, and Macquarie Capital.

Commentary

Dynatrace is attempting to capitalize on a favorable IPO market environment for enterprise SaaS firms.

The firm’s financials show a mixed picture.

On the one hand, the firm crossed the $400 million annual revenue run rate threshold in the most recent fiscal year and generates significant cash flow from operations.

However, its operating and net results are worsening, weighed down in part by its high debt service costs.

Revenue is only growing moderately and selling & marketing expenses have markedly increased as a percentage of total revenue, indicating less efficiency as the firm scales its revenue base.

The company is private equity owned, and it is typical of such firms to have a large debt load. In the most recent fiscal year, its debt service expense was equal to its net operating loss, thereby doubling it.

The market opportunity for IT monitoring tools is highly favorable and expected to grow smartly in the coming years.

As to valuation, management is asking IPO investors to pay a premium in comparison to competitor Solar Winds, even though Dynatrace shows lower revenue growth, negative earnings per share and worsening financial metrics in several aspects.

I’m generally leery of private equity-owned IPOs, which tend to be larded up with debt and are slower-growing firms, so will be sitting this IPO out.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: July 31, 2019.

