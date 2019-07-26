Yext: A New Paradigm In Search

Yext fails on the Rule of 40, and its expenses are very high. SG&A is more than the company takes in via revenues.

Yext, Inc. (YEXT) is the leader and only large player in a market that the company has coined Digital Knowledge Management (DKM). With more than 150 services and apps, Yext allows businesses to control facts brand consistency, presenting “brand verified answers” in search.

(Source: Yext)

The Yext platform has been bolstered by AI and the ability for a company to create a complete knowledge graph. This will allow people to ask a question and get an automatic answer to that question based on the data provided by the business. This is called an “answers-ready solution.”

I believe that there is a lot of potential for this type of product, and the stock is extremely undervalued relative to its peers. But I have issues with the company’s fundamentals, in particular, the SG&A expense and failure on the Rule of 40. For this reason, I have given Yext a neutral rating.

A New Paradigm in Search

The traditional method of conducting an online search is to type keywords into a search engine such as Google, then sort through a list of results looking for the best link that may provide you with information relating to your topic of interest.

Yext believes that the future of search is to type in a question instead of keywords and, in response, get a brand verified answer instead of a list of website links. Yext also believes that the best authority for a business is the business itself. According to the Q1 2020 results earnings call transcript:

... with the rollout of Brain and the ability for a company to build their knowledge graph, we are going to be able to make companies answers-ready by, one, letting them build their complete knowledge graph... ...The second thing we want to be able to do and this gets to new product is the ability to answer that question. And we believe that there is a big opportunity to offer a company a complete answers-ready solution that lets them answer that question directly on their own website... ...And then the third thing is, of course, putting those answers everywhere. And so as our company, as the world of search changes, the world's search changes from people just typing in keywords to asking more detailed questions, more entities are going to flow into Yext so that every company builds a bigger knowledge graph. And I think we said we now have 200 million, more than 200 million facts in Yext..."

Services and Applications

The Yelp platform allows companies to hook up with a network of more than 150 services and applications. These applications include Google Assistant and Google Maps, Amazon Alexa, Siri, Adobe, Hootsuite, and Yelp.

(Source: Yext)

Relative Stock Valuation

It seems logical to me that high-growth companies should be valued more highly than slow-growth companies. To illustrate this point, I created a scatter plot of enterprise value (EV)/forward sales versus estimated YoY sales growth for the 78 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

(Source: Portfolio123/MS Excel)

The sales multiple in the vertical direction is calculated using the EV and "next year's sales estimate" mean value based on all analysts from the Portfolio123 database. The estimated YoY sales growth is calculated using "current year's sales estimate" and "next year's sales estimate" also provided by Portfolio123.

The reason for using analysts' estimates is because SaaS stocks tend to make a lot of acquisitions which can muddy the results of the scatter plot. The analyst estimates account for these acquisitions, and the estimates are updated frequently. This makes for a cleaner chart. The sales estimates, unlike EPS estimates, are usually quite accurate for most SaaS companies, except that they tend to be a little on the conservative side.

I use an exponential best-fit trend line as it appears to be more appropriate than a linear trend line for this application. As sales growth goes up, the valuation goes up exponentially. The trend line was calculated using MS Excel. I consider the stocks sitting above the trend line to be overvalued, while stocks lying under the trend line are undervalued.

As can be seen from this scatter plot, Yext is well below the trend line, suggesting that its EV/forward sales are much lower than its peers, given its estimated future revenue growth rate. My interpretation is that Yext is extremely undervalued relative to the average stock in my digital transformation universe.

Company Fundamentals

When it comes to software companies, I don't rely on traditional value factors; instead, I focus on other measures, such as the "Rule of 40", free cash flow margin and cash burn.

The Rule Of 40

A rule of thumb often applied to software companies is the Rule of 40. This metric helps SaaS companies balance growth and profitability. There are different ways of calculating the Rule of 40; some analysts use EBITDA, and others use the free cash flow margin. I use the free cash flow margin as I believe that is the most meaningful factor from an investor perspective.

The Rule of 40 is interpreted as follows: If a company's revenue growth rate plus free cash flow margin adds up to 40% or more, then the SaaS company has balanced growth and cash flow resulting in financial health.

Revenue Growth

In 2017, Yext had annual revenue growth of more than 38%. Growth has fallen slightly since then and now sits at 33.6% for the most recent trailing twelve months (TTM). This is still quite good growth, and the modest level of decline over a couple of years should be expected.

(Source: Portfolio123)

Free Cash Flow Margin

Up until March, Yext had negative free cash flow margin TTM of approximately 16%. But with Q1 2020, free cash flow margin has now improved and is now zero.

(Source: Portfolio123)

Rule Of 40 Applied To Yext

Yext's YoY revenue growth was 33.6%, while free cash flow margin for the trailing twelve months was 0%. Therefore:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 33.6% + 0% = 33.6%

Since the Rule of 40 calculation comes out lower than 40%, I conclude that Yext has work to do in order to balance growth and profits.

SG&A Expense

As an investor, one wants to make sure that if a company doesn't score well on the Rule of 40, it is at least not burning cash. Unfortunately, Yext is, in fact, burning cash. One can tell by examining the SG&A expense relative to sales. In the case of Yext, the SG&A expense is 107% of the total revenues. The company is spending more on SG&A than it is taking in with revenues.

Note that SG&A includes Sales & Marketing, General & Administrative, and R&D.

(Source: Portfolio123)

Given that Yext doesn't meet the Rule of 40, the high level of SG&A is alarming. And, the expenses don’t appear to be slowing down. Company management stated in the Q1 earnings call that the company is hiring more salespeople and R&D staff and that the company is moving into a new global headquarters. Stock-based compensation is through the roof, doubling from $22 million to $44 million in the last year. Given the way most SaaS companies hand out stock like candy, I expect the exorbitant stock-based compensation to continue into the future.

Stock-based compensation is as follows:

(Source: Yext)

While Yext has a very promising product and its stock is extremely undervalued relative to its peers, the poor score on the Rule of 40 along with uncontrolled expenses means that I am giving this stock a neutral rating.

Summary

Yext is the leader and, in fact, the only large player in DKM. Revenue growth has been excellent, coming in at 33.6% over the last twelve months. Yext is extremely undervalued relative to its SaaS peers and has a promising product suite. But Yext fails on the Rule of 40, and this is made worse by very high SG&A expenses. I expect the high level of expenses to continue this year, given plans for hiring additional staff, exorbitant stock-based compensation, and move to a new global headquarters. For these reasons, I have to give Yext a neutral rating. On the bright side, it is possible that one of the big players such as Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) or Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) may decide to acquire Yext while it is severely undervalued.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.