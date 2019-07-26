Credit Inflation Is Alive And Well: Check Out The Government's New Budget Deal

Looking at the budget deal just passed by the US Congress, one can only argue that credit inflation will dominate markets in the near future, whether for good or not.

This environment has grown up over the past sixty years and is so pervasive that it dominates the whole economy.

Economic policy has become a big credit binge that moves asset prices but does little or nothing for general economic growth.

There has been a tremendous change in the economic world over the past sixty years or so.

The earlier part of this time period was dominated by fears of consumer price inflation and the woes that came from too great an expansion of monetary variables.

But, also, during this time period, politicians also focused upon unemployment and built into the US government's policy-making system a means to almost continually follow a program of inflation to keep unemployment as low as possible.

The particular "tool" used to pursue this goal was called the "Phillips Curve" which empirically showed the trade-off between the unemployment rate of the economy and the rate of inflation in the economy.

The Phillips Curve showed that the government could achieve a little less unemployment at the price of a little more inflation.

Seems like a reasonable tradeoff… especially for politicians.

This is one of the reasons why the Federal Reserve has a 2.0 percent target rate of inflation amongst its goals.

But, this approach to lower unemployment was criticized "right out of the gate."

Milton Friedman, a Nobel-prize winning economist, insisted that this could not be a stable relationship. Mr. Friedman correctly stated that expectations would not remain constant as the government continued to pursue lower levels of unemployment.

The reason why unemployment, in the Phillips Curve argument, would drop below a full employment level was that the government would stimulate a higher than expected rate of inflation, say 2.0 percent when the markets expected a zero percent rate of inflation.

Business would hire more people due to the higher demand for goods and services created by the small rise in inflation.

Mr. Friedman argued that markets would adjust to the new, higher rate of inflation, and unemployment would rise again. That is, as full employment inflationary expectations would rise to 2.0 percent. Therefore, to reduce unemployment back below the full employment level, the government would have to stimulate the economy to achieve, say, a 4.0 percent rate of inflation.

But, then 4.0 percent inflation would become the expected and unemployment would rise again back to the full employment level. And, so on, and so forth.

Friedman was correct about the changes that would take place in inflationary expectations in a world like this. The markets came to expect rising levels of inflation.

However, as things have worked out, it is not consumer inflation that is the constant result of the continuous economic stimulus.

Asset prices can also inflate because of the stimulus.

And, as inflation took off in the late 1960s through the 1970s and into the 1980s, financial innovation and financial engineering took off. Corporations and wealthy or sophisticated individuals came to take advantage of all the credit being pumped into the economy to meet "Phillips Curve" goals. But, it was much cheaper and easier to take advantage of all the liquidity being created in the world by buying and selling assets that are producing and consuming physical goods.

By the 1990s, it became apparent that consumer price inflation was not performing as it had in the earlier part of this period. Since the end of the Great Recession, consumer price inflation has been almost non-existent.

But, asset price inflation - or credit inflation - has been ramped, and not only in the United States but also in the world.

And, this is where we are today. The United States has gone through three rounds of quantitative easing. The European Central Bank has conducted its own form of quantitative easing. And, others in the world have contributed to this program.

We know that liquidity exists in massive amounts throughout the world. These monies are very mobile and can flow just about any place and impact markets all over the world.

Bond yields in Germany have hit historical lows, like a negative 38 basis points for the 10-year German Bund, while flows throughout the globe can have substantial impact on the US dollar and US bond rates, which are still in positive territory.

But, economic growth remains lower than the politicians would like, and so, even with 50-year lows for the unemployment rate in the US, governments push for looser government budgets and easier levels of monetary policy.

In December 2017, the US government passed a huge tax reform bill to stimulate the economy. Right now, the Federal Reserve System is considering the reduction of its policy rate of interest.

And, the US Congress has just passed a new budget, which will massively increase future deficits.

Oh, the European Central Bank is on the verge of a new round of asset purchases that will result in even lower policy rates of interest for the eurozone.

And, consumer price inflation remains below 2.0 percent and there is a concern in some parts that it could drop even lower.

Yet, asset prices continue to rise. US stock market prices hit new historical highs this week. Bond prices continue to rise. And, who knows where new increases in asset prices might occur.

Credit inflation is alive and well.

It seems as if no one is really concerned about what future deficits might look like.

The problem is that credit inflation cannot generate faster economic growth.

With all these "financial" events going on, economic growth remains anemic. Economic growth in the second quarter was only 2.1 percent.

So, investors take note. Credit inflation is alive and well and will continue to dominate economic and financial markets for the near future. Even were a collapse to take place, the major adjustment would primarily be in asset prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.