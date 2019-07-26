Transocean July 2019 Fleet Status Report Analysis

Deepwater Asgard

Transocean (RIG) has just released its July 2019 fleet status report, which is especially interesting since the company's stock is trading near lows amidst general pessimism towards the offshore drilling industry and Transocean's own moves which have put pressure on the balance sheet. Let's get straight to the major news:

Semi-sub Transocean Barents got a three-well contract with Equinor (EQNR). The start date of the contract is variable between January 1, 2020, and March 1, 2020. The first term of the contract is 120 days, while the value of the contract is estimated at $54 million. The value of the contract includes integrated services, mobilization and de-mobilization, and the "all-inclusive" dayrate calculates to a rich $450,000. Previous contract with Suncor Energy (SU), also in Canada, came at a dayrate of $285,000. Obviously, harsh-environment semi-subs remain in great demand. Drillship Discoverer India got a 120-day contract and six one-well options in Egypt. The rig will work from September 2019 to December 2019, but the options run until December 2021. Egypt is a cheap place, and the dayrate is low - $135,000. Semi-sub Leiv Eriksson will drill two more wells for Lundin at an undisclosed dayrate. The rig will now be busy up until August 1 when it will begin its contract with ConocoPhillips (COP) (August 2019-March 2020). Drillship Dhirubhai Deepwater KG1 will drill for Reliance in India from November 2019 to November 2020 at a dayrate of $127,000. Just like Egypt, India is a cheap place, so the dayrate is not indicative of the "normal" dayrate that we'll see in other places. In fact, the following contract confirms this. Drillship Deepwater Asgard will drill two wells for Murphy (MUR) in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. The rig will work from August 2019 to October 2019 at a dayrate of $185,000. Similar dayrates were seen in fresh Seadrill (SDRL) (here) and Seadrill Partners (SDLP) (here) contracts, although Transocean signed its rig for pure spot work, keeping its options open for 2020. Drillship Discoverer Clear Leader was stacked in June 2019. Its previous status was "idle". This is simply a death sign for the rig.

In my opinion, the situation on Transocean's ultra-deepwater front remains tense. Many drillships remain stacked and their perspectives are unclear: Ocean Rig Apollo, Ocean Rig Athena, Ocean Rig Mylos, Ocean Rig Olympia, Deepwater Champion, Discoverer Luanda, Discoverer Americas, Discoverer Clear Leader - eight rigs whose future is under question, not to mention three obvious scrapping candidates Discoverer Deep Seas, Discoverer Spirit, Discoverer Enterprise. Transocean has to take delivery of three newbuild drillships, so investors should expect that all financial firepower will be spent on this endeavor rather than on reactivation of stacked rigs. No job was announced for Ocean Rig Poseidon which is drilling in Angola for Eni (E) until July 2019 which also looks troubling.

In the near term, Transocean shares will simply follow the general market mood towards offshore drillers. Longer term, it becomes clearer day by day that the acquisition of Ocean Rig was a poorly calculated and expensive bet which put excessive pressure on the balance sheet without providing any material benefits. With as much as eight modern drillships stacked (more than the whole Pacific Drilling (PACD) fleet!), the theoretical potential for the future write-down is enormous. Currently, the company can't even afford to write off the three drillships built at the beginning of the century, so we won't see any action on this front anytime soon regardless of what Transocean thinks about the viability of its rigs. It will be very interesting to hear what Transocean's management will have to say about its recent contracts during the earnings call next week.

To sum it up, I think that Transocean released a rather disappointing fleet status report, mainly because it basically gave up on Discoverer Clear Leader, signaling that other stacked rigs won't see the work anytime soon (if ever). I don't think the news come as any surprise to the market as the stock trades at low levels. In current environment, Transocean remains a traders' stock hardly suited for bold long-term bets due to high volatility and management moves which put the company which had everything to be an uncontested industry leader into an uncomfortable position.

