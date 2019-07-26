Ultra Petroleum: Facing A Potentially Grim 2020

Ultra has limited hedges in place for 2020, so it needs a very substantial improvement in natural gas prices next year.

These prices would result in substantial cash burn for Ultra if it attempts to maintain production.

Ultra Petroleum (UPL) is facing a potentially grim 2020 with natural gas futures for that year at a level that it may only generate 10% IRRs from its Pinedale vertical wells. With Ultra's high interest costs it will likely burn a considerable amount of cash just to maintain production, and also has limited hedges to protect against those low gas prices.

Termination Of The Exchange Offer

Ultra Petroleum recently terminated its exchange offer involving its 7.125% Senior Notes due 2025 for new 9.00% Cash / 2.50% PIK Senior Secured Third Lien Notes due 2024. This exchange could have resulted in a modest decrease in Ultra's debt and interest costs (up to around a $90 million decrease in total debt and a $4.7 million decrease in cash interest costs per year), but it never got much interest from the 2025 noteholders.

Full participation in the exchange would have deleveraged Ultra slightly (by around 0.2x), but the termination of the exchange has little effect on Ultra's future prospects.

2020 Outlook With Improved Efficiency And Current Strip

Ultra's future is more seriously hampered by low natural gas prices. A company like Cabot Oil & Gas could still potentially grow natural gas production by 20% at $2.30 Henry Hub natural gas without cash burn. At around $2.50 Henry Hub natural gas (with the current expectations for Rockies differentials), Ultra would have significant cash burn if it wanted to just maintain production.

I previously looked at how Ultra Petroleum might do in 2020 if it improved both its capital efficiency and its controllable cash costs (both improved by 10% from 2019 levels). The current strip prices for 2020 paint a very challenging picture for Ultra even if it does improve its costs and capital efficiency by that amount.

The Henry Hub strip for 2020 has fallen to around $2.48 per Mcf, while the Rockies basis differentials for that same period are averaging around negative $0.47 per Mcf. Thus Ultra would receive around $2.15 per Mcf for its natural gas with those prices in 2020.

Assuming that Ultra Petroleum keeps production flat compared to 2019, it would then end up with $610 million in oil and gas revenue.

Units $ Per Mcf/Bbl $ Million Natural Gas [MCF] 232,750,000 $2.15 $500 Oil [BBLS] 2,041,667 $54.00 $110 Total Revenue $610

With a 10% improvement to capital efficiency and controllable cash costs (from original 2019 guidance levels), Ultra would end up with $687 million in cash expenditures if it wanted to maintain production levels. Ultra's maintenance capex budget would be approximately $302 million with the 10% improvement in capital efficiency.

$ Million Lease Operating Costs $69 Facility Lease Expense $27 Production Taxes $66 Net Gathering Fees $71 Cash G&A $12 Cash Interest $140 Capital Expenditures $302 Total Cash Expenses $687

Thus at current strip prices, Ultra would be burning around $77 million in 2020 if it wanted to maintain production, and if it could improve capital efficiency and reduce controllable cash costs by 10% from 2019 levels.

Ultra would need to improve capital efficiency and reduce controllable cash costs by approximately 28% from 2019 guidance levels in order to have neutral cash flow and maintain production levels at 2020 strip prices.

Ultra's hedges aren't much help in 2020 since they would currently add only around $9 million in positive value at current strip prices.

Pinedale Economics

Part of Ultra's problem is its high interest costs. However, the economics at Pinedale don't really work at current prices. For example, at $2.25 natural gas (Henry Hub less Rockies basis), Ultra's IRRs would be around 15% with $3.1 million per well capex costs and an EUR of 4.0 Bcfe. Ultra has been averaging around $3.1 million to $3.15 million per well in capex costs for its vertical wells at Pinedale recently.

Source: Ultra Petroleum

The 2020 strip suggests $2.01 natural gas at the moment (Henry Hub less Rockies basis), which would appear to result in around a 10% IRR for a $3.1 million vertical well with a 4.0 Bcfe EUR.

Source: Ultra Petroleum

Ultra probably needs closer to $3.00 natural gas (Henry Hub less Rockies basis) to generate decent returns at Pinedale. This may require Henry Hub to approach $3.50 with current Rockies differentials or around $3.25 with where Rockies differentials were a few years ago.

With strip prices being what they are for 2020, it doesn't make much sense based on well-level returns for Ultra to drill, which could result in its production falling considerably. This is a challenging situation in that Ultra needs to be increasing production in order to support its large debt burden. However, the economics are quite poor at current prices for its vertical Pinedale wells, and it isn't in a position where it can afford more poor results from horizontal development if it tries that again.

Conclusion

Ultra's future outlook looks pretty grim based on current strip prices. The 2020 natural gas prices are just over $2.00 (Henry Hub less Rockies basis), a level Ultra's Pinedale wells may only generate 10% IRRs at. If prices don't improve, Ultra could end up with more than $100 million in cash burn in 2020 if it attempts to maintain production levels and has the same costs and level of capital efficiency as its original 2019 guidance.

At this point, any natural gas hedges Ultra adds would be at unsuitable prices, so its only option is to hope that natural gas production collapses. The challenge for Ultra though is that many producers are able to achieve decent returns at $2.50 Henry Hub natural gas (probably keeping production from declining rapidly), while Ultra's economics don't work at $2.50 Henry Hub natural gas and current Rockies differentials.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.