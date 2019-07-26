Southwest Airlines Plays Defense, As It Should

I agree with the company's voluntary grounding of the MAX until 2020, as the move should help reduce uncertainties ahead of the holiday season.

Southwest's 2Q19 was rocked by the MAX issue, without which the airline would have probably reported one of its best quarters in recent memory.

"It's really all about the MAX".

These words, offered by CEO Gary Kelly during Southwest's (LUV) earnings call, summarize the company's 2Q19 financial results and outlook for the remainder of the year. In fact, due to the grounding of Boeing's (BA) aircraft, it is hard to make sense of the airline's (1) sharp capacity decline in the quarter when it was originally intended to grow 5% in the year; (2) substantially higher occupancy rates, a consequence of flight cancellations and rescheduling; and (3) atypically high cost of operation.

Still, Southwest managed to deliver decent second quarter results, relative to what they could have been for a company that operates the largest fleet of 737 MAX in the world. Revenues of $5.91 billion pretty much matched expectations, growing a timid 3% YOY (the lowest rate of the past four quarters) over easy 2Q18 comps marked by last year's accelerated fleet retirement and the flight 1380 incident. EPS of $1.37, the highest of the past five years at least, topped expectations by two cents.

The top-line drivers seemed to align with the story told by other players in the airline sector, including peer American Airlines (AAL). With fewer aircraft at its disposal, Southwest's ASM (available seat miles) dropped by nearly 4%. But more efficient use of the equipment in operation led to a noticeable load factor increase of 170 bps. Likely aided by a favorable air travel environment, average airfare climbed more than 3%, supporting revenue growth and partially offsetting the negative impact of richer opex on margins.

Speaking of opex, a CASM-ex fuel (cost per ASM adjusted for certain items) increase of nearly 11% YOY was painful to watch. Most of the spike can be attributed to the MAX groundings and the resulting lower second quarter 2019 capacity. The following quote from the CEO helps to illustrate the operational disruptions caused by the MAX issue and the root cause of substantially higher opex in the quarter:

Our front line employees have truly risen to the occasion dealing with 20,000 flight cancellations. They certainly have a hard time completing their mission without a plan. They have worked grueling hours, they have improvised, and they have really, really delivered.

Based on the guidance offered, 3Q19 is likely to be a repeat of the most recent quarter in most aspects. Per unit revenue is expected to grow once again in the low-to-mid single digit range, while capacity is unlikely to improve much, if at all. CASM ex-fuel should be up around 10% once again, with about seven percentage points being directly credited to the MAX problems.

To deal with the challenges, Southwest has chosen to play defense, voluntarily grounding the MAX until January 2020 and pulling out of Newark airport. I believe the move makes sense for a couple of reasons. First, it helps the airline better plan for the busy holiday season, which is likely to minimize the unpleasant, last-minute disruptions to travelers. Second, removing speculation from second half results may, in fact, help the stock perform better by hopefully containing volatility in the short term.

Still a solid stock

It is unfortunate that Southwest has been dealing with operational challenges that are outside its control, without which the company would probably be delivering its best quarters of financial performance in recent memory. But if there is a company well-equipped to deal with the headwinds, Southwest is probably the one - armed with a robust balance sheet (the only U.S. airline to be rated A3 by Moody's and A- by Fitch) and operating an otherwise lean cost structure (last year's minimal 0.7% increase in CASM ex-fuel and robust 24% pre-tax ROIC help to illustrate the point).

LUV continues to be the priciest of the Big 4 U.S.-based airlines, trading at a next-year EPS multiple of 10.3x, and long-term PEG of slightly less than 1.0x (see chart above). Any valuation premium to the peer group is justifiable, in my view, if one is to look at the stock as a multi-year investment, considering the quality of Southwest's fundamentals.

While predicting short-term stock price behavior may be tricky, given the current environment, I continue to see in LUV and Delta Air Lines (DAL) the best long-term investments in the airline space.

