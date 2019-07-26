Johnson & Johnson et al: Rumored $100B Opioid Settlement Could Upend Pain Management Companies

I believe J&J will win, but if they don't, it opens the door for a speculated $100B master settlement that could bankrupt the companies exposed in the Post.

That is still my base case, however, a verdict in Oklahoma is due by end of August, prosecutors asking for $17B from J&J for its involvement in the opioid epidemic.

In my previous article on this top, I asserted that a Washington Post exposé on the opioid epidemic was largely irrelevant to the stocks involved.

As I covered earlier this month, the companies implicated in the opioid epidemic in a recent exposé by the Washington Post are in dire straits. My thesis in that article was that any settlement would be symbolic because the companies cannot afford big payouts. Teva (TEVA), McKesson (MCK) and Mallinckrodt (MNK) are not healthy companies and cannot afford multibillion dollar penalties. They may not even be able to survive it at all. But there is a (small) chance that a multibillion dollar settlement will be forced through anyway, and this could even spell the end of the companies above. To protect against this possibility, investors may want to hedge against these stocks declining or even falling to zero.

The small chance comes from one company with much deeper pockets that is being targeted, and ongoing litigation is now spurring speculation of an 11-figure master settlement. That is Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), whose mere earnings last year were 62% higher than the combined market caps of the three manufacturers implicated in the Post piece for 88% of the opioids distributed during the 2006-2012 epidemic.

Where exactly does Johnson & Johnson fit in to the opioid epidemic picture?

Source

According to the data unearthed by the Post above, nowhere. In fact, Johnson & Johnson’s biggest opioid product, a fentanyl patch called Duragesic, already saw sales tapering off long before the beginning of the epidemic in 2006. The sales numbers for Duragesic, taken from annual reports, are as follows:

2004 - $2.08B 2005 - $1.59B 2006 – $1.3B 2007 - $1.16B 2008 - $1.04B 2009 - $888M

Nucynta has a much smaller market. Assertio Pharmaceuticals (ASRT) acquired the rights to it in 2015 for $1.05B and sold $190M worth from April to December that year (page 5). Sales figures for the years prior when it was owned by Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceuticals are not available in annual reports.

The relatively small numbers here are not stopping the company from being sued by the State of Oklahoma, with prosecutors hyperbolically calling it the “Kingpin” of the opioid epidemic to boot. State Attorney Brad Beckworth put this in no uncertain terms:

"What we do have in Cleveland County is 135 prescription opioids for every adult. Those didn't get here from drug cartels. They got here from one cartel: the pharmaceutical industry cartel. And the kingpin of it all is Johnson & Johnson."

The Post’s infographic which breaks down data from the Drug Enforcement Agency on a county by county basis, puts the number in Cleveland County at 41.1 per person per year between 2006 and 2012. The numbers in these cases are all over the place and there is very little clarity. Who is responsible for what goes beyond companies. It includes doctors and the FDA itself.

Despite all the inherent uncertainty, prosecutors are seeking $17 billion, just for Oklahoma victims, just from Johnson & Johnson. The verdict is due at the end of next month. If Oklahoma prosecutors get what they are demanding or close to it, it could cause a domino effect that could bankrupt Teva, McKesson, and Mallinckrodt, and severely hamper research and development in the analgesic market. A multibillion dollar settlement would also obviate the need for warnings on labels and Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategies (REMS) requirements for FDA-approved drugs. Both JNJ opiates underwent REMS requirements, but those do not seem to be stopping any of the lawsuits in their tracks. Then, one could ask, what is the point of either?

Fierce Pharma quotes Wells Fargo (WFC) analyst David Maris and Yale law professor Abbe Gluck regarding a possible master settlement. Maris believes a master settlement could get to $100 billion, and Gluck said that a settlement was becoming increasingly likely because the judge in the case is looking for a neat resolution to sprawling and complicated claims. Gluck added that a settlement would hit opioid manufacturers, distributors, and retailers. Maris, quoting Gluck, acknowledged the possibilities of corporate bankruptcies. “(Gluck) stated that a $100B+ master settlement is in the realm of possibility and could ultimately result in company bankruptcies if they cannot meet the obligations.”

Johnson & Johnson lawyer Larry Ottaway put forth rational arguments in defense of his client. The two opioids that Johnson & Johnson market are Nucynta, from which it has since divested, and Duragesic, a fentanyl patch. Both were minimally used in Oklahoma. Both had FDA approval, and both had warnings of the risk of addiction. Ottaway even presented video testimony of doctors insisting that Johnson & Johnson marketing did not sway them to prescribe its drugs unnecessarily, one of the main claims of Oklahoma prosecutors.

Here is the warning on the Nucynta label:

NUCYNTA® can be abused in a manner similar to other opioid agonists, legal or illicit. This should be considered when prescribing or dispensing NUCYNTA® in situations where the physician or pharmacist is concerned about an increased risk of misuse and abuse. Concerns about abuse and addiction should not prevent the proper management of pain. However, all patients treated with mu-opioid agonists require careful monitoring for signs of abuse and addiction, since use of mu-opioid agonist analgesic products carry the risk of addiction even under appropriate medical use.

Duragesic comes with a similar black box warning of addiction.

What makes the case even more confusing is the fact that settlements have already been agreed upon between Oklahoma and both Teva and Purdue for much less than $17 billion. Teva settled for $85 million and Purdue for $270 million. These two companies played a much bigger role in the opioid epidemic and paid a combined 2% of what prosecutors are trying to extract from Johnson & Johnson.

It seems that the reason prosecutors are asking 50 times more from a company that had a lot less to do with the problem in the first place is that Johnson & Johnson can afford it, while the others clearly cannot. It’s a litigious version of “From each according to his ability, to each according to his need.”

Conclusion

If, by the end of August, the judge in this Oklahoma case orders Johnson & Johnson to pay $17 billion, that could mean that a $100 billion master settlement is actually possible, as unbelievable as it sounds. If so, that could spell the end of Teva, McKesson, Mallinckrodt, and Endo Pharmaceuticals, who may have to liquidate to meet obligations. These companies were much more involved in manufacturing and distributing opioids than Johnson & Johnson.

I still see this as unlikely, ultimately, if logic is to prevail. But just in case it does happen, traders may want to hedge with some September 2019 puts on Teva, McKesson, or Mallinckrodt, expiring just after the verdict is in. It is also quite possible that the verdict overhead is depressing the stocks of these companies, and they could jump significantly if the verdict goes against Oklahoma and in Johnson & Johnson’s favor.

A multibillion dollar sum awarded could also make it impossible for any company to pursue better pain medications in the future for fear of being sued and bankrupted. Other pain companies such as Collegium (COLL) developing abuse-deterrent forms of opioids could fall significantly. If the FDA and REMS strategies are not there to prevent these types of litigations, if doctors must prescribe these medications and companies cannot sell them directly, if warning labels exist on all of them, then what is the purpose of any of it if these companies can still be sued despite it all to the point of bankruptcy?

If logic were to prevail here, the case would be dismissed and the Johnson & Johnson case would be irrelevant to the companies involved in the opioid epidemic. This is till my base case, as I wrote in my previous article on this topic. But logic does not always prevail. If Oklahoma wins this lawsuit, pain medication development could be significantly damaged long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.