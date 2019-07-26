Boeing Retains Institutional Investor Support

Despite the market price hit, Market-Maker [MM] price range forecast for next 3 months stands steady where it was just 4 days ago.

Aerospace & Defense Stocks Reward~Risk Tradeoffs

Figure 1

Intersections of these expected Reward (green horizontal scale) prospects and experience-demonstrated Risk exposures (red vertical scale) are the products of the current self-protective actions of the best-informed investment market professionals.

Most-favored positions on this trade-off map are down and to the right. Note the locations of SPY at location [8] and the dominance of Boeing Company (BA) at location [17].

Other important investment attributes are shown for the above stocks in Figure 2.

Figure 2

This table lists current near-term investment attributes of the holdings of Boeing (BA) and other principal Aerospace & Defense stocks, derived from proprietary analysis of the behavior of Market-Makers [MMs] as they seek to protect their firm capital necessarily put at market price change risk in the course of filling large volume block trades for big-money-fund clients.

Columns [B] and [C] are the extremes of price deemed likely enough to justify the cost of hedging deals in derivative securities markets. Column [E] measures the gain potential between [B] and [D]. Column [G], the Range Index, [RI] measures the percentage of the [B] to [C] range between [D] and [C] to have a sense of the proportions of upside to downside change seen likely. A 50 RI indicates equal up-to-down prospects, a 25 RI would suggest 3 times as much upside as downside.

All of the other columns are products of each security’s past 5-year daily histories where prior RIs were similar to today’s. [L] and [M] tell how large is the current RI sample from the available history.

Of particular importance is [H], the proportion of [L] resulting in profitable outcomes from buys in the up to 3-month holding periods subsequent to each forecast. The [H] odds and the [ I ] % payoffs condition the reward side of the tradeoffs shown in Figure 1. Its other side, the [F] Price Drawdown experience tells how severe a scale of price risk has been encountered during holding periods of [L] experience.

The [H] odds and its complement, 1-[H], weight Reward and Risk in [O] and [P] to be combined in the single-figure Net of [Q]. An adjustment for the average holding period time involved [J] helps to allow comparisons between alternative securities choices by means of [R] basis points per day of [Q]. Rows of Figure 2 beyond the ETF are ranked by [R].

The credibility of current [E] upside forecast is measured in comparison to prior payoffs [ I ] on a today vs. prior average basis. It may (or may not) be a comfort of the analysis producing [Q] and [R] outcomes. There likely will be a correspondence generally between [R] and CAGR history [K].

The rows of Figure 2 have been ranked by the contents of columns [Q] and [R], with the equity market proxy of SPDR S&P 500 index ETF (SPY) for comparison at the bottom.

BA dominates Figure 2 as well as figure 1. It has the highest Win Odds of the group at 85 of every 100 in its RI sample of 233 and brings home the largest net payoff of any with its 7.2% gains net of loss positions, for a very competitive +47% CAGR.

Conclusion

If Boeing (BA) can retain this kind of market support in what has to be a most testing circumstance, there should be little concern about its ultimately working its way back to being a vital industrial being, and a profitable current investment for a longer horizon than our style of analysis usually contemplates.

Disclaimer: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So, our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided in the SA blog of my name. Early second-quarter closeouts of 400+ MM Intelligence List positions are running at net CAGRs of over +76%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.