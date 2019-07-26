Cracker Barrel Sips From The Punch Bowl Of Growth

Management likely needs to do more to really grow the business and maintain current levels of profitability in a difficult industry environment.

Deal is relatively small and likely has a limited financial impact in the near term but could be a preview of future acquisitions and new strategic direction.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NYSE:CBRL) operates 659 full service restaurants in the United States. The company is celebrating its 50th anniversary since its founding in 1969, known as a pioneer in the casual dining segment. The stock has been a big winner over the past decade up more than 700% on a total return basis since 2009. On the other hand, returns have been more muted in recent years as growth has slowed while investors value the company's focus on dividend growth and steady earnings. This article provides a recap CBRL's most recent earnings release and an analysis on the deal to invest in the fast-growing restaurant startup Punch Bowl Social which was reported on July 23.

Background

Whether you're a fan of the Cracker Barrel chain of restaurants or not, you have to admire the job management has done this past decade adapting to industry trends and helping to keep this concept relevant. While revenue has grown at just an average 2.5% annual rate since 2009, EPS of $10.29 for the last fiscal year is up more than 3x over the period.

CRBL Fiscal Year Revenue and EPS 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Revenue Growth y/y 1.2% 6.0% 2.5% 1.5% 5.9% 2.5% 0.5% 3.6% EPS $3.61 $4.4 $4.90 $5.51 $6.82 $7.89 $8.37 $10.29

Indeed, the story here has been incredible efficiency by being able to hold down operating costs and expenses. Over the past 10 years margins have climbed steadily leading to higher profitability.





Q3 Earnings Recap

The company last reported fiscal 2019 Q3 earnings on June 4, 2019. Comparable store restaurant sales grew of 1.3% y/y while traffic fell -1.8%, with both metrics outperforming the casual dining industry. Total revenues for the quarter reached $739.6 million, up 2.5% year over year was driven by a 3.1% increase in the average check.

CBRL 3Q19 operational metrics. Source: Company press release.

It's worth nothing that Cracker Barrel's unique concept includes a retail store in most locations that sells branded merchandise, this segment represents a significant 17.5% of total sales. Following trends of broader retail in general beyond the restaurants industry, Cracker Barrel comparable retail sales fell 2.6% y/y in the quarter as a weak point in the report. This is concerning as the business was a growth driver for much of the last decade and a large part of the reason the company was able to drive margins higher. Potential signs that customers are skipping the souvenir at the gift shop implicates an expectation of tighter margins going forward.

The company also announced both a special dividend and new $50 million share repurchase program. The company increased the regular rate of its quarterly dividend 4% to $1.30 while issuing a special dividend of $3.00 which had a record date of July 19, 2019. CBRL has been something of a dividend growth darling in recent years, growing the quarterly rate every year since 2010 and offering an additional special dividend in each of the past five years. Overall CBRL gets a high grade for being shareholder friendly.

Punch Bowl Social

The major recent development following the earnings release came with the announcement that Cracker Barrel is investing $140 million to acquire a non-controlling stake in Punch Bowl Social, acquiring the position from private equity firm L Catterton. The industry magazine Restaurant Business, reports that Punch Bowl sales grew by 34% last year to $46.5 million. The cash infusion will give Punch Bowl growth capital for its ongoing expansion. The deal comes with the option for CBRL to buy the company outright at a later date while more details were not disclosed.

Punch Bowl Social is a unique rapidly growing restaurant concept that combines a casual dining experience with craft beers and cocktails while featuring a number of entertainment options from karaoke, arcades, table games, and even bowling in some locations. This is a different spin on something like Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) with less of an emphasis as a sports bar, and more of a "hip gathering spot" targeting millennial and generation Z demographic. Here is the description from the press release:

Founded in 2012, Punch Bowl Social is an award-winning experiential food and beverage concept offering a compelling social experience, pairing a made-from-scratch food and craft beverage program with social gaming in a design-forward environment. Punch Bowl Social's large-format locations provides a unique and authentic atmosphere through distinctive, engaging design. It currently has 17 locations across 12 states and plans to open 11 additional units by the end of calendar year 2020.

We see this deal as representing one of the most ambitious initiatives Cracker Barrel has undertaken in recent history. Not so much in terms of the Dollar value but more from the strategic aspect. To place the investment in context, the $140 million amount compares to a reported cash position of $167 million at the last quarter end and the company generates approximately $200 million in free cash flow per year. A portion of the deal will be based on financing. It's an overall small commitment relative to CBRL's $4.2bn market cap. The liquidity impact is overall minimal. More importantly however, is that the move here could potentially signal a new growth strategy and a preview of future acquisitions.

Analysis and Conclusion

CBRL has been something of a profit juggernaut growing EPS at a rate average 16% per year over the past decade. On the other hand, more recent signs of weaker growth and an apparent plateau in margins will make it difficult to maintain the rates shareholders have become accustomed to. We like the direction of this latest deal with Punch Bowl Social, but given the relatively small size and limited financial impact in the near term, the pressure is still on for management to do more. Consensus estimates expect revenues to average just 2% over the next two years, while EPS is also expected to remain relatively flat through fiscal 2021.





It's an overall difficult period in the restaurant industry with a trend of declining same store traffic. Investors should monitor operational metrics like comparable sales and the evolution of financial margins. Current valuation metrics like a forward P/E at 18.9x and 11X EV to EBITDA are fair in our opinion given the consistency of the earnings. Still, without a clear catalyst for a sustained move higher in the stock price, we officially rate CBRL a hold.

