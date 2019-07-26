Time To Empty The TIPS Jar

Rolling them over doesn't seem like the best idea.

The return over the last 10 years was good, but not great.

Nearly 10 years ago, early in the recovery from the financial crisis, I bought Treasury Inflation Protected Securities, with the intention of holding until maturity.

In those days, the interest rate paid on a recent 10-year issue was much higher than now - 1.875% versus only 0.25% for a series recently issued. The difference reflects lower rates over the last decade despite a stronger economy. However, since the principal value of TIPS rises with inflation, the actual return would be higher than the coupon rate.

Some of my TIPS matured on July 15, so I went back to calculate the results.

My cost basis was $25,029, and they were worth $28,752 at maturity, for a capital gain of $3,723, with total interest payments of $4,967. Putting the cash flows in a spreadsheet, I found that worked out to a gain of 34.7% over 9.75 years, or 3.1% annualized.

This isn't a bad return for the safety of government securities, but I decided to compare it with what I could have earned by holding the iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) instead of actual securities for the same period. The return would have been 36.7% over 9.75 years, or 3.3%.

In other words, the zero-fee TIPS I owned performed a little worse, despite a 0.19% expense ratio for the TIP fund.

The likely explanation is that interest rates fell during the period, and the TIPS, with steadily falling duration, didn't capture the benefit to existing securities as well as a basket of securities with staggered maturities would have. The TIP ETF has an average effective duration of 7.34 years.

Data by YCharts

Currently, I'm thinking about how to reinvest.

I'm already overweighted in equities (mostly dividend growth stocks) relative to normal for my age, so I'm looking to keep the money in the non-stock portion of my portfolio. How should I reinvest the proceeds?

Alternative investments

Rolling it over - The closest thing I can find to my matured investment is the recently issued US Treasury TIP 0.25% 07/15/2029. Note the minuscule rate - unless rates go negative here as they did in Europe or Japan, practically all of the return will come from the inflation adjustment. It sells for just over par.

TIP - The iShares TIPS Bond ETF managed by BlackRock has a recent 12-month distribution yield of 2.16%. The market price has risen 4.62% over the last year; however, this is unlikely to repeat itself.

SCHP - Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF is an alternative with a lower expense ratio, 0.05%. It has performed slightly better than TIP, up 4.77% in the last year, but the 12-month distribution yield is slightly lower, 2.06%.

Treasuries - The 10-year Treasury is yielding 2.09%. The 10-year breakeven inflation rate (the difference between Treasuries and TIPS) is 1.79%. If an investor expects inflations to be lower than that, it makes more sense to buy Treasuries than TIPS.

Munis - My broker recently sent me a notice of a California health facilities municipal bond offering with rates from 1.16% to 2.59%. In-state munis are tax-exempt at the federal and state level while TIPS are only exempt at the state level. I'm retired and not in the highest bracket, however.

Money market - I use the Schwab Value Advantage Money Fund (MUTF:SWVXX) for my spare cash. It has a seven-day average yield of 2.15%.

My biggest problem with TIPS is that they aren't that good at their stated purpose. The index used to calculate inflation, the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U), has risen only 1.6% over the last 12 months, which does not reflect the reality of most people's expenses, including mine.

Basically, since the government turned the CPI into a constant standard of living index that reflects technological improvement and substitution, it understates how much more people need to live on.

Our cell phones are certainly better than 10 years ago, but that won't come as much consolation to anyone living on a CPI-adjusted fixed income who has to buy cheaper food or cut down on prescription drugs.

That sentiment was immortalized by a woman who told a Fed regional bank president, "I can't eat an iPad."

Conclusion: My current thinking is to leave the proceeds in a money-market fund, as yields are competitive and the risk is low. Let me know if you have any other suggestions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.